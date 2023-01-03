I can't stop wearing this knit sweater from Amazon — it's soft, cozy and stylish

It is lightweight and soft

Seriously, I can't stop wearing this sweater. Most because it's unbelievably comfortable and extremely soft. I ordered a size S, which fits perfectly. It has an oversized design and offers plenty of room to add a tank top or T-shirt underneath for more comfort and warmth. And since the waffle knit material is breathable and lightweight, I can even pair it with a coat without feeling weighed down or restricted.

Another reason I keep throwing this pullover on — I'm receiving so many compliments! Out of the 20 solid colors to choose from, I opted for Fresh Green to add a pop of brightness to my wardrobe during the winter season. Not only do I love this standout shade, but I'm also a big fan of the V-neck zipper, which gives you two styling options with a full- or half-zip collar.

A versatile addition to my winter wardrobe

The versatility of this sweater is what I appreciate most. It’s the ideal piece of clothing to jazz up for a professional-casual event or dress down when I want to prioritize comfort. First, I paired it with jeans and a black beret for a night out with friends. It was a chilly evening, so I had to wear a tank top underneath, but it still looked chic (and maybe not like something you'd find on Amazon for less than $40!).

Courtesy Tomeka Jones

But I don't need a special reason to don this sweater. This time of year, I prefer to wear comfortable clothes, so I like to pop this on whenever coziness calls — whether I'm running errands or just lounging in my home. For a more relaxing, day-to-day look, I like to match the sweater with black leggings, a beanie and off-white rain boots.

After several wears, I opted to clean it in the washing machine with cold water (though, for anyone who prefers handwashing, that’s a recommended option as well). I was a little nervous because I didn’t want the pullover to lose its shape. Luckily, it didn’t! Even after air-drying, it kept its original look and size. And for someone who finally found her perfect sweater, that's a relief indeed.