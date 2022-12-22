16 Amazon bestsellers that everyone was shopping for in 2022

This year brought us some incredible moments in trends and products, from various forms of "slugging" to the generational-debate of the skinny jean. But one area that really defined our shopping carts was of course, the Amazon bestselling and customer-favorites sections.

To help us take a look back on these must-have items, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post joined TODAY to share some of the top-rated and bestsellers from 2022. From timeless winter fashion to handy at-home gadgets, all of these products had the Amazon customer seal of approval.

Keep reading to see all seven of Post's bestselling picks, plus more customer-faves including Shop TODAY reader and editor favorites you'll be using for years to come.

Amazon bestsellers of 2022

If you're going for an effortless look and want to appear "instantly cool," Post says this bestselling pick is as comfy as a sweatshirt and will go with anything in your closet. Coming in 45 colors to choose from, Post also loves the length and says there's nice coverage for your backside.

Post loves this gorgeous pleated and metallic skirt and says it can be worn for New Year's Eve, as well as an every day outfit. Featuring an elastic waist band, the skirt hits just below the knee and Post suggests dressing it up with a blouse or a tee for a more casual look.

Shoppers were loving these No. 1 bestselling eye patches this year, which are infused with 24-karat gold. According to the brand, the mask will relieve puffiness and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For the ultimate spa experience, Posts suggests storing them in the fridge.

Not only is this kabuki brush a No. 1 bestseller with over 32,000 ratings, but it's also a Shop TODAY editor favorite. If you're looking to achieve that airbrushed foundation look, Post says the flat top bristles allow you to buff in your makeup evenly without looking cake-y.

Say goodbye to matches because this electric lighter is USB rechargeable. Post says she loves the length because it keeps your hand a safe distance from the burning flame. Plus, the brand mentions it features a safety lock and says the spark will automatically shutoff after seven seconds. This bestseller is perfect for candle lovers and can even be used for barbecues, camping and more.

Post says the "Battery Daddy" is the ultimate home hack and a clever way to store, extend the life and organize all of those batteries that you probably have lying around your house. According to the brand, this compact organizer features a battery tester to limit your time changing out batteries of household gadgets. Please note that batteries are not included.

According to the brand, this vacuum attachment helps clean the lint and debris from your dryer by getting into the narrow crevices and corners. Featuring over 29,000 ratings, Post loves this home hack to limit fire hazards that built-up lint can cause and she says it can help your dryer run more efficiently.

More Amazon bestsellers of 2022

Mighty Patch hydrocolloid acne patches have an impressive Amazon rating count — over 113,000! According to the brand, these bestselling patches will absorb any gunk from whiteheads in just six to eight hours. One verified reviewer wrote, "I didn't think this would do much because the pimple was already 4 days old and I had been picking at it (bad I know) but it looks so much better!"

This viral mascara has over a whopping 305,000 Amazon ratings and it also happens to be a Shop TODAY tried-and-true brand. According to the brand, this mascara will give you dramatic and voluminous lashes, without any flaking and clumping. Plus, it's only $5!

Since we're so reliant on our smartphones these days, being out and about with a low battery can spark some anxiety. This portable charger is extremely slim and lightweight so you can easily store it in your purse or pocket and never be left with a dead battery again. The brand says it can charge your phone up to three times on a single charge.

One Shop TODAY editor said this handy tool cleaned all the dirt and built-up wax seamlessly from her Air Pods — and it was even a Shop TODAY reader favorite of October! According to the brand, this three-in-one tool features a flocking sponge, dense brush and a metal pen tip to get into the tiny crevices of the ear buds.

With over 26,000 Amazon ratings, these cloud slippers feature shock absorption. Even better? With the help of a hair dryer, it will naturally mold to your feet for the ultimate comfort and support. One verified reviewer couldn't believe the comfort level, "the comfort is beyond explanation for someone who loves wearing flip flops or slides in the house year round. The cushion is like wearing athletic shoes."

Whether you're looking to accessorize your favorite outfit or looking for a personalized gift for a friend, this initial necklace is customer-fave and we can see why. It's 14-karat gold-plated and can be worn as a layering piece or on its own. The pendant is also double-sided with an initial and a heart — so you're really getting four necklaces in one!

Another Shop TODAY writer favorite, is this No.1 bestselling shacket. It comes in tons of plaid and flannel-inspired hues and can be dressed up with your favorite pair of jeans and boots, or easily thrown over your favorite athleisure wear for an instantly elevated look.

These studded earrings are a nice accessory to add a little glam to your outfit and one Shop TODAY writer said they were perfect for her sensitive ears. According to the brand, they're 14-karat gold-plated, nickel-free and hypoallergenic.

Stylists say Chelsea boots are a timeless wardrobe staple and now that we're into the rain and snowy season, this waterproof option is a must-have. One Shop TODAY writer loves the comfort of them and the sturdy rubber outsole, which she says protected her from the wet and slippery ground.