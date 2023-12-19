Easy ways to incorporate 2024’s biggest trends into your home, wardrobe and more

From Barbiecore to the rise of scalp care, 2023 brought us plenty of memorable trends across the beauty, fashion and home spaces. And this coming year is promising to be just as exciting.

Pinterest released its annual Pinterest Predicts report, giving us an inside look into the trends that are expected to be everywhere next year, ranging from “eclectic grandpa” fashion to “aquatecture” in the home. To create the report, Pinterest looks at billions of searches across its site, identifying patterns in the data and distilling it down to just over 20 trends spanning beauty, fashion and wellness. And the company has a history of being right. According to Pinterest, 80% of its predicted trends have come true over the last four years.

Below, we're highlighting a handful of the top trends from the 2024 report and sharing all the different ways you can introduce them to your routine.

Bow stacking

Introducing your new go-to accessory for the year: The bow. According to Pinterest, searches for bows have been spiking in every area, from necklaces with bows to bow outfits.

In our opinion, when it comes to hair bows, the bigger, the better. And this oversized bow clip is perfect for pulling back your strands or elevating a half-up, half-down look.

You can grab this dainty bow necklace for just $13 on Amazon! The brand says that the 14-karat gold-plated chain is designed to be fade-resistant and features an adjustable two-inch extender.

Sailing Lu Bow-Knot Ballet Flats

One shopper said that the cushioned insole of these flats "makes each step feel like a dream." They added that, "in addition to the comfort, these ballet flats exude an elegant and sophisticated charm. The cute bow detail on top adds a touch of playfulness and femininity to the overall design."

Making a racket

It's no secret that pickleball was one of the biggest recreational sports of 2023. But in 2024, badminton may be taking its place. Pinterest revealed that searches for everything from “badminton outfit” to “playing badminton aesthetic” have been on the rise.

New to the sport? This bestselling set comes with everything you need to set up badminton games in your backyard, at the park or at the beach. You'll get a portable net, four rackets and two birdies.

Rep your new favorite sport with this sweatshirt. It's embroidered with a small green birdie on the chest and will make the perfect gift for your favorite playing partner.

This skirt may be made for tennis, but we think it'd be perfect for all of your badminton games, too. It has three different pockets and internal hem grippers, which the brand says help the inner shorts stay in place as you move around.

Head to glow

Taking care of your skin goes far beyond just applying products to your face. And this year, in the beauty space, body care is expected to have a big moment.

Searches for a "body skin care routine" are up 1,025%. And experts say that moisturizing is a key part of taking care of your skin. This lotion is designed for sensitive skin and is free of dyes, fragrances and other potentially irritating ingredients.

Searches for sunscreen spiked by 75%, according to Pinterest. And this body sunscreen from Supergoop! is a popular choice. The brand says it absorbs both UVA and UVB rays is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Kitschens

Forget the minimalist kitchen. In 2024, it'll be all about stocking the area with quirky and bright finds. Searches for eclectic kitchen decor, retro pink kitchens and more are on the rise.

Bring this retro-inspired appliance to your kitchen. Not only is the vintage toaster super stylish, but it also has multiple toasting settings and a slide-out crumb tray.

The checkerboard trend has been huge for a while now, and this cute utensil holder will bring the popular pattern to your kitchen and up the area's kitschy feel. It's designed to be food-safe and dishwasher-safe, so it's easy to clean in case of any splatters.

If making coffee is your first thought as soon as you wake up in the morning, you're bound to love this cute and colorful print. It'll look great above your kitchen prep area or in a coffee nook.

Make it big

As Pinterest puts it, "beauty and baubles will get bigger, bolder and puffier in 2024." Searches for "big braid hairstyles" are up 30%, "chunky hoops" are up 45% and "sculptural jewelry" is up 75%.

These oversized hoops have nearly 36,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that they are "lightweight," "look amazing," and are the "perfect everyday trendy hoops."

These hair scrunchies are meant to be shown off! The oversized design will look great in your ponytail or even just sitting on your wrist.

No matter the season, you can't go wrong with a pair of oversized sunglasses. These come in three different bright colors and offer maximum UV protection, the brand says.

Eclectic grandpa

The coastal grandmother trend went viral on social media last year. But in 2024, it's all about grandpa. "In 2024, Gen Z and Boomers will embrace grandpacore and bring eccentric and expressive elements for the ages to their wardrobes," Pinterest says. Think: Retro streetwear, cardigans and more.

Channel your inner grandpa (but in the most stylish way possible) with this cozy oversized cardigan. Pair it with leggings for an overall cozy look or lean into the trend and wear it over a pair of trousers.

Speaking of trousers, your grandpa loves his favorite, but these are a step above. They feature figure-flattering pleating details, a tailored wide-leg design and a comfortable elasticated waistband.

"Ugly shoes" are everywhere right now, and these popular sneakers from New Balance fit right into the grandpa trend. Not only that, but they're also podiatrist-approved.

Hot metals

From cool silver tones to bold chrome, metallics will be all the rage in the coming months. Searches have spiked across beauty and home for things like aluminum furniture, silver necklaces and more.

According to Pinterest, searches for "nail art metallic" have spiked by 295%. And you can give your nails a chrome shine with this affordable polish.

This accessory combines two top trends, metallics and teardrop-shaped earrings: They come in both silver and black metallic shades.