Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Everyone is antsy to put their best foot forward.

With news of COVID-19 vaccinations and warmer weather hitting at the same time, we’re all looking forward to getting out of the house this spring. But before we can do that, we’re dreaming about all the outfits in which we’ll hit the pavement — and online shopping.

As we put together our wardrobes for the upcoming months, Fashion and Lifestyle Expert Melissa Garcia shared nine of her must-have spring pieces with TODAY. From a neon green sports bra to an elegant denim jumpsuit, these affordable garments will help you transition with the changing of the seasons.

Bottoms

If you’re exercising outside this spring, invest in a pair of leggings with UV protection. This pair from Uniqlo comes in a variety of fashion-forward colors and rings in at less than $30. You’ll love wearing them for their lightweight feel and quick-drying features.

You’ll need a flattering pair of jeans for spring. This light-wash pair from Old Navy hits several spring trends. The high-waist, straight leg silhouette is near-universally flattering and is a more classic cut than skinny or wide leg. The frayed hem at each ankle keeps the look casual and breezy.

We’ve all gotten accustomed to loungewear 24/7 over the past year. If you aren’t quite ready to give up comfy clothing but still want to look stylish when you re-emerge into society, these H&M pants will satisfy all sartorial desires. The ultra-flattering cut puts these pants a step above leggings, although they feel just as comfy.

Tops

This is a surprisingly versatile top for spring. Sure, you can wear it to punch up your typical workout looks. But you could also pair this simple lime-green top with jeans for a casual meet-up with friends and no one would know that it’s actually a sports bra.

Add a touch of romance to every outfit with this top from LOFT. It plays into the timely trend of puffy sleeves for spring without being overwhelming. Pair this with jeans, a loafer and some classic accessories for an elevated look that’s easy to put together. Use the code LOVEIT to snag it for $32.

Denim jackets were made for spring. They’re the perfect layer to carry around on a warm afternoon and pop on as temperatures fall in the evening. Plus — it will go with pretty much everything in your closet. Even more denim.

One-and-Done

This colorful dress is as comfortable as your favorite oversized t-shirt but about a million times more stylish. The emerald green color elevates the entire look into something very fashion forward. For spring, wear this simple maxi dress with easy sandals for a look that you can truly just throw on and be out the door.

The best things in life come in pairs. When you need something comfy for running errands but still want to look put together, opt for this tracksuit jogger set that comes with matching top and bottoms. You can wear the slouchy, soft set together for a complete head-to-toe look or mix and match with other staples in your closet.

This H&M denim jumpsuit is the ultimate in elevated workwear. It’s basically the coolest outfit to wear when doing projects around your home. But then, if you pair it with eye-catching heels, you’ll have a sophisticated look that you can take out on the town.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!