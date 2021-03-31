10 award-winning sneakers for walking, running and training

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Thanks to the warmer weather, we’re all spending a bit more time outside lately. As we’re all hitting the pavement for spring, consider this the perfect opportunity to invest in a new pair of sneakers.

Whether running (literally) around town or just running errands, a new springtime pair of sneakers could be just the thing to put an extra pep in your step. For help selecting the best pair, TODAY turned to the editors of Women’s Health and their annual Sneaker Awards.

To select the best sneakers of the year, editors put dozens upon dozens of soles through personal sweat tests to discover their favorites. In addition, they surveyed 20 of the country’s top female trainers to find out their go-to shoes.

Scroll through to discover 10 of the comfiest, most fashionable and highest performing sneakers out on the market today.

Walking Shoes

Allbirds Tree Runners

If you’re looking for a sneaker made from natural ingredients, look to Allbirds. This Tree Runners style is the most popular among the brand’s fans and is made from sustainably sourced eucalyptus. It’s designed to be a light and breezy sneaker that won’t weigh you down. But if you wear them to sweat, you can easily throw them right in the washing machine.

Skechers Glide Step Sport

If you’re looking for walking shoes with a bit of athletic support, Women’s Health loves this style from Skechers. They’re meant to be supremely comfortable, thanks to a cushioned midsole designed to help provide extra natural momentum with each step. The style comes in a wide array of colors and is available for both women and men. Plus — they’re machine washable.

Training/All-Purpose Shoes

Hoka One One Cavu 3

Hoka’s Cavu shoe has gone through three different upgrades to arrive at this latest version. These shoes will help stabilize your foot when working hard in the gym but is lightweight enough to wear when running errands. Hoka’s designers paid particular focus to the sneaker’s midsole to help propel you forward with each step and make it easier to transition from walk to run.

Nike Free Metcon 3

Great things happen when two become one. The Nike Free Metcon 3 combines the best aspects of both the Nike Free and the Nike Metcon, with both a flexible sole and a flat, wide heel. The dual flexibility and stability create a shoe that you can wear for both agility drills and lifting weights. And it’s got that iconic Nike swoosh, so it looks as good as it feels.

Running Shoe

Asics EvoRide

When you don’t want your sneakers to hold you back for even a second, try out the Asics EvoRide 2. It’s specifically designed for “neutral and supinated runners focused on conserving energy.” All the elements of the shoes from its sole to its cushioning are designed to help runners maintain their stamina to help them run longer distances.

Salomon Predict SOC

It’s just you and the pavement. This sneaker from Salomon was designed with a “melting, sock-like fit,” according to Women’s Health, so you may even forget you’re wearing it. It’s the perfect option for runners who don’t want to sacrifice style while training. It comes in a variety of trendy colors to add a pop of color to your work-out outfit.

More award-winning sneakers

When you’re taking your training seriously, you should also take your footwear seriously. This lightweight sneaker from On is engineered to be lightweight for fast marathons and provide excellent traction for running on the road. The company recommends it for runners training for 10K runs or longer.

This easy shoe from Reebok will support your feet all day long and look good while doing it. The sneaker is designed with “moving air technology” foam. It basically means that your foot will be cocooned by soft and responsive cushioning. The Daily Fit is perfect to slip on for a day of running errands — if your idea of running is more like a brisk walk.

Want to make an impact on the street? Go Puma Mirage Tech. The sneaker is defined by its bright colors and interesting shapes that “take inspiration from the lights, energy, and atmosphere of EDM shows.” Whether you’re wearing them for dancing in the middle of a crowd or just down the aisles at the grocery store, these shoes will keep you comfy.

If you’re not the type to even consider sacrificing an ounce of style for comfort, the Clifton L could be your perfect shoe. It was designed to be of-the-moment fashionable while maintaining a lightweight feel and airy footbed. The cushioning is sturdy enough to support you but flexible enough that you won’t feel restricted. It’s the perfect shoe if you feel you may need to break into a jog during your walk.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!