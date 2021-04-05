13 bestsellers shoppers were obsessed with in March — all under $50

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

In February our attention was focused on comfortable leggings and innovative skin care finds, but now we're pivoting toward everything from beauty to kitchen must-haves. While we're looking forward to the warmer months, we're also looking back on some of the top-rated finds that shoppers couldn't stop raving over last month.

What exactly was everyone adding to their carts in March? Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach joined TODAY to share some of the bestsellers that took over Amazon, some of which might be too good to pass up on.

From the new stay-at-home shoe to an essential for anyone who is missing their favorite coffee shop, read on for all of the chart-topping picks from March.

Fashion

Hats are the ultimate spring accessory and this bestselling fedora has caught the attention of shoppers for many reasons. The fashionable accessory is the bestselling sun hat on Amazon and is fully adjustable, foldable and packable. A few other perks? It's impossible to crush or bend and is also made with UPF 50 material to help provide additional protection from the sun. It's the perfect finishing touch for a Sunday brunch outfit or the eventual poolside sunbathing this summer. And since it comes in over three dozen colors, it won't be hard to find one that matches your wardrobe.

Crocs have made a comeback! They're currently the bestselling clog for both men and women on Amazon and, while they might not be the most aesthetically pleasing shoe, they've been seen on the likes of celebs such as Ariana Grande. Reviewers are surprised at how comfortable they actually are — and even a few health care heroes told us that they prefer the comfortable clog for their feet. Crocs have managed to convert reviewers who once never pictured themselves wearing the shoe but now describe them as their "favorite." With foam cushioning, a roomy fit and an easy-to-clean exterior, it's no wonder why they've made it back to mainstream fashion.

Beauty

This concealer went viral on TikTok for its impressive results, and it didn't take long for shoppers to head to Amazon to add it to their carts. In fact, the brand dished that they've seen a sales increase of over 5,000% in sales of the tube. Currently, it ranks among the top 10 concealers on Amazon and has amassed over 1,600 verified five-star reviews. The thick formula provides full coverage in a matte finish and has even won a Cosmopolitan UK Beauty Award. Although reviewers are impressed with the results, the brand notes it dries a bit darker than it appears in the bottle but still delivers hydrating benefits.

We all want voluminous waves and curls, and reviewers found that this tool delivers. The bestselling curling wand on Amazon right now, it has amassed over 3,900 verified five-star reviews in less than a year. Don't let its intimidating look fool you — with tourmaline ceramic barrels and ergonomic handle, achieving perfect waves is almost effortless. It operates on two temperature settings and can heat up in about a minute, perfect for busy mornings when you're in a pinch to get ready.

Kitchen

Miss the days when you could sit in your favorite coffee shop and enjoy a frothy latte? Amazon users have taken to this affordable device from Milk Boss to transform their home kitchen into a one-stop barista shop. Over 36,000 shoppers have given the frother a verified five-star review, calling it out for not only how easy it is to use and clean, but for how quiet it is in the morning, too. Even better? You're not just limited to morning coffee. It can whip eggs, mix protein shakes and hot chocolate, too.

The Dash egg cooker is still a bestseller (despite being on the market for eight years already), and now the Dash Mini Waffle Maker has joined it as one of the top-ranking breakfast tools on Amazon. With a whopping 86,833 verified five-star reviews and the title of "Bestselling Waffle Iron," it comes as no surprise that it made it onto our bestsellers list. While mini waffles can surely make breakfast time all the more enjoyable, the nifty device can also be used to make paninis, hash browns and more.

And even though the Easter weekend is over, you deserve some bunnies in your life. The No. 1 new release in waffle irons is the bunny edition of the popular mini waffle maker. The 4-inch appliance comes in aqua and rose to match any breakfast platter you're planning with the family.

More March bestsellers

Spring is all about layering, and this affordable cargo jacket can help you do it in style. The current bestselling casual jacket on Amazon, it's an elevated basic that you'll want to wear for multiple seasons. It comes in seven different colors, including a Dusty Olive green and dark grey that will prove to be universal staples in your wardrobe.

"The cutest jacket ever!" wrote one verified reviewer who gave the piece a full five stars. "I get tons of compliments in this. High quality. Will be buying other colors."

Shoppers are obsessed with this eye gel, so we asked a dermatologist for their thoughts (they approve). It's formulated with soothing and hydrating ingredients such as vitamin E and jojoba oil that work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles and can be used day and night. How many shoppers are raving over it? It's garnered over 11,500 five-star reviews so far.

Not ready to say goodbye to your favorite pair of sweatpants but want to feel just a little more put together? These stylish joggers offer a tighter fit than baggy sweats but, thanks to the ultra-stretch fabric, don't compromise on comfort. With a 4.5-star overall rating, elastic waist and functional pockets, we can't think of anything not to love about them.

Every Zoom call needs a statement accessory, and this dainty necklace might be the perfect pick. The gold-plated piece can be customized with the initial of your choice and can be worn with everything from V-neck tops to dresses. It also makes for a great gift, too.

This set includes the OPI nail strengthener and cuticle oil, which work together to protect and nourish nails while also protecting against the signs of aging on your hands.

"I used to bite my nails and this helped get them super healthy and strong," wrote one reviewer. "It helps curve your nail to prevent tearing or hang nails!!!! Love wearing it under colored nail polish."

This lighter went viral on TikTok and was dubbed a find you "need" in your home. The genius device is butane free and uses high voltage power generation in order to generate a "flame." It can be used more than 500 times on a single charge and can be charged more than 500 times to use on the grill, birthday candles, fireplaces and more.

