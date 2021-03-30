Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nothing says spring quite like a big bouquet of flowers.

Whether you opt for a bright bunch of tulips or a colorful assortment picked straight from your garden, you'll need a vessel to show them off. Thankfully, there are plenty of beautiful and affordable vases that will match any aesthetic.

Whether it be your rustic living room or your mom's modern kitchen (because vases make a great Mother's Day gift, BTW), here are 11 options to spruce up your home this season.

You can choose from gold, teal, charcoal or blush shades for this delicate vase, which is meant to hold a single flower or a small group of stems. Place it in your kitchen or on your bathroom counter to add a pop of color to your space.

Amazon recently revealed its list of the top decor trends for the season and it wasn't surprising to see that the “Soft Palette” style made the cut. If you’re searching for pastels and soft hues to add to your home, this vase is a great option. The ceramic piece features a color-blocked design and comes packaged in a pretty box, so it’s ready to be gifted.

This ceramic vase is stylish yet simple, which means it won't take any attention away from whatever beautiful flower arrangement you put in it.

Ranging in price from $17 to $60, depending on the size, these vases look great on their own or when grouped together with others from the collection. Each one is made from textured stoneware with a glossy glaze on top, which provides an eye-catching contrast. They're hand-dipped in glaze, so no single vase will look exactly the same.

Whether you need a vessel to hold your grocery store bouquet or a bunch of fresh blooms from the farmer's market, you can't go wrong with a simple glass vase. This one comes in a variety of heights, from four to 24 inches, so you can find one to fit almost any arrangement.

This glass vase is a statement piece on its own, thanks to the asymmetrical design and light rippled pattern. Though it will also complement a few freshly cut roses or tulips.

Geometric shapes put a fun spin on the traditional vase. While you may not be able to fit as much into the uniquely designed vessels, they will look great paired with a few freshly picked buds and placed on your desk or bedside table.

If you struggle to keep your blooms from sticking out every which way after you group them in a vase, you'll appreciate this rustic option. It has a removable lid with holes for individual stems, which will make it easier to create an organized arrangement.

This small handmade vase is available in two spring-worthy colors, pink or blue, so it's a perfect choice for the season.

From mirrors to candles, you’ve likely seen the wavy decor trend popping up across your social media feeds. This vase is an easy way to try out the trend in your own home, since it comes in a variety of sizes and color options to fit your space.

This bestselling vase set will add a rustic touch to your mantel or coffee table. According to the brand, it's not recommended that you add water to these vases, so they’re better for storing dried flowers or herbs.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!