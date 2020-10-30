31 birthday gift baskets to send your loved ones this year

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though many birthday celebrations may have been put on hold for the time being, you can still find ways to make their special day that much more special.

If you're looking to bring the party to their doorstep or simply send them something that will put a smile on their face, we found some gift baskets and boxes that are full of surprises and treats that can be sent right to their door.

From cookies and savory sweets to at-home spa packages, read on for some of the best birthday gifts you can have delivered to your loved ones.

Food birthday boxes

For those with a sweet tooth, this festive batch of treats makes a great birthday surprise. It is full of chocolate-dusted truffles, cookies, and peanut brittle.

This tin is full of 18 cookies topped with buttercream frosting. With flavors ranging from strawberry to classic chocolate, the birthday celebrant won't be disappointed with the treats inside.

This birthday box comes with sweets and a party guest! Chocolate chip cookies, sweet almond candies, and a birthday blowout are included, along with an adorable plush bear dressed for the occasion.

Filled with classic favorites such as cupcake cookies, brownie crisps, popcorn and more, this package is sure to deliver some smiles. It arrives wrapped in cellophane and adorned with a bow, so the presentation is already taken care of.

This birthday basket from Harry & David promises to brighten anyone's birthday. It includes cookies, a snack mix, jelly beans, Moose Munch and other treats all perfectly packaged in a woven basket that they can keep long after the party is over.

If you can't bake them a cake, send it! In addition to cookies and sweets, this birthday gift box includes a frosted confetti birthday cake that they are sure to enjoy.

You can never go wrong with sweet treats, and this brownie box is full of them. It features 16 different flavors, including "Kitchen Sink" and "Cookies and Cream" that are perfect for a late-night birthday snack.

If they need their Starbucks fix, this gift basket from California Delicious is sure to deliver (literally). It comes with an assortment of coffees, teas and treats that will get their birthday off to a great start, along with many mornings to follow.

This colorful assortment of fruits, taffy and pretzels will satisfy their sweet tooth and brighten their day. The whole bundle is wrapped in a birthday ribbon for an extra special touch.

This tower is full of sweet and savory options that will satisfy any palette. The mix of candies, honey mustard pretzels and caramel popcorn is sure to bring joy to their special day.

This box has all of the essentials for a fun party at home — treats, candies, a margarita mixer and even a collection of birthday-themed tattoos. You can also upgrade to the "Birthday in a Big Box" package that is filled with even more goodies.

If they're more of a savory than sweet person, this box will provide them with all the essentials to build a tasty charcuterie board. This one includes three types of cheeses, crackers, spicy mustard and summer sausage, but you can upgrade to a bigger box for more variety.

This crate is full of mouth-watering candies, from chocolate-covered pretzels to saltwater taffy. To top it off, it is wrapped with a special birthday ribbon.

Adult birthday boxes

Going out for cocktails might be out of the question, but this kit comes with everything they'll need to make a quick drink. It features a grapefruit tonic, a spicy ginger mule mixer, Bloody Mary mixer, cranberry cocktail mixer and glasses that are perfect for serving. Cheers!

For a custom touch, this barware kit comes with four personalized glasses, a personalized bottle opener, coasters and a mix of snacks. They'll find that opening the crate will be just as fun as the contents inside.

For the brunch lover, this box comes with everything they need to perfect their favorite weekend cocktail. It comes with two bloody mary mixes, vegan Worcestershire sauce and pickled green beans to top it off.

If wine nights have become a staple for your loved one, this assortment will check all the boxes. From fun socks to a chocolate pairing, they'll have everything they need for a perfect evening in.

Birthday boxes for kids

Funky sunglasses, coloring books and a plush giraffe are among some of the cool finds in this gift basket. They'll be sure to love the snacks and candy as much as the fun activities.

From fun games and toys to jelly beans, this gift box is full of fun little gifts that make the perfect present. It even includes a birthday crown that the birthday princess can wear all day long.

Aside from the sweets and treats, this basket comes with a decorative bin and the option to add a personalized birthday card.

The unicorn on the box can spread its wings to reveal a special birthday message for the recipient. Inside are 30 mini cookies and three full-sized frosted cookies that are as colorful as they are tasty.

This snack box will sing the "Happy Birthday" song each time it is opened! The festive package is full of popcorn, candies and a cupcake cookie they'll want to dig into right after opening.

Self-care birthday boxes

This gift box comes with everything they'll need to make their birthday a luxurious one. From cozy slippers to gel eye masks, a full spa day is easy to achieve with this 12-piece gift set.

Candles, bath bombs and candies — need we say more? If you're looking to send a few birthday beauty essentials their way, this basket has all they need. Be sure to mark the item as a gift so you can include a personal message that will arrive with their package.

This spa basket from Beets and Apples comes with handmade products created in Virginia. It includes a coconut vanilla lip balm, soap, dark chocolate and pink clay rose bath salts along with a custom candle to help them have the ultimate spa day.

For the birthday girl that likes to unwind and reflect, this gift basket makes it easy. It comes with three pairs of warm wool socks, a journal, bath bombs and more. They'll love the message on the inside of the box almost as much as the gift.

Send the gift of relaxation with this spa set. It features a soy candle, lavender soaking salts, a cocoa and cinnamon loose leaf tea blend and a customized birthday message.

If they're a fan of self-care, this gift basket has everything they need. It has bath essentials including hand soap, shea butter bar soap, and an exfoliating body wash made with soothing cucumber and olive oil. Plus, it comes with teas and almonds to enjoy after the at-home spa experience.

Customized birthday boxes

This birthday box features plenty of customizable goodies, from the design on the box to the tumbler inside. You can choose from different fonts and colors to create a gift they'll be sure to love.

To brighten their special day, this gift box is a viable option. In addition to everything inside (including an adorable succulent), you can add a bubble bath bar or a teddy bear for just a few dollars more.

From bath bombs to earrings, this birthday box features original floral artwork from the designer. They'll be able to use all of the little gifts inside daily, so you're sure to give a gift that lasts.

