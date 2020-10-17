Velour is back! Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian reunite to model early 2000s trend

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were spotted out in Los Angeles wearing comfortable velour outfits.

While that could easily have been said in the early 2000s, it's also true in 2020. The two best friends reunited to model Kardashian's new SKIMS velour collection that was inspired by Hilton's beloved Juicy Couture tracksuits.

Hilton and Kardashian rocked looks from the new SKIMS Velour collection. Skims

Kardashian and Hilton wore matching pieces from the new collection, which will be released online on Oct. 21. In a press release, SKIMS described the new pieces as "a reinvention of the iconic early-2000s trend and the brand’s most anticipated collection to date."

The ultra soft pieces are designed to be worn as loungewear or a casual day our. The Velour collection has seven interchangeable pieces, including the Velour Bandeau, Velour Crew Neck Tank, Velour Sleep Top, Velour Hoodie, Velour Jogger, Velour Wide Leg Pant, and Velour Long Robe.

The two friends took a moment for an outfit change during their photo shoot and both rocked two different looks.

The new collection will be available online beginning Oct. 21. Skims

The new pieces range in price from $42 for the bandeau to $128 for the robe. They'll only be sold on the SKIMS website.

Hilton famously owns a closet full of Juicy Couture velour tracksuits. Skims

Last year, HIlton revealed she still has a closet full of Juicy Couture tracksuits.

"As soon as I first put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed," Hilton told Vogue in a video interview where she was wearing — you guessed it — a pink Juicy Couture tracksuit.

"I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform," she said. "I was not only wearing them to the airport, chilling at my house in them, but I was going out at night in them and I was rocking them with everything."

This is one quarantine-friendly trend we completely support!