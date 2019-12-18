Paris Hilton explains why Juicy Couture tracksuits became her 'uniform'

Juicy Couture tracksuits were a fashion staple of celebrities in the early 2000s, but no one was a bigger fan of the comfortable velour hoodies and pants more than Paris Hilton.

"As soon as I first put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed," Hilton told Vogue in a video interview where she was wearing — you guessed it — a pink Juicy Couture tracksuit.

Hilton was introduced to the brand by her friend Lara Shriftman, who used to work as a publicist for Juicy Couture.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

She tried one on and realized she wanted to have every possible color and style that was available.

Paris Hilton wore a turquoise tracksuit at the Melbourne Airport in 2008. Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

The socialite helped turn the Juicy Couture tracksuit into the must-have item in every fashionista's closet during the 2000s. Hilton, who was photographed by the paparazzi just about everywhere, graced the pages of magazines wearing tracksuits in just about every color over the years.

"I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform. I was not only wearing them to the airport, chilling at my house in them, but I was going out at night in them and I was rocking them with everything," Hilton said.

"I'm a Juicy girl for the life," Hilton says in the video. Marcos Vasquez / BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

While Juicy Couture had its rise in the early 2000s, the brand has since branched out to beauty, including a fragrance, as well as recent collaborations with Urban Outfitters and Brunette the Label. The brand also held its first-ever New York Fashion Week runway show in 2018.

Hilton is still a superfan.

"I have an entire closet that is only Juicy Couture," she said. "That's where I go in every single day and just put on my Juice!"