75 Mother's Day Instagrams captions that'll bring on the (happy) tears

What's there to say about about your mom that hasn't been said already?

Well, quite a lot actually. If you haven't told her lately how much you appreciate all the times she dried your tears (and your bottom), there's no better time than Mother's Day to show your gratitude for everything she's done.

If miles separate you, send Mother's Day wishes in a card or via text. Otherwise, take her out to brunch at her favorite restaurant and shower her with unique gifts to let her know you think she's the best.

Regardless of how you spend the holiday, preserve the memory with a photo, then post it with a Mother's Day caption on Instagram.

Struggling to find just the right words to express your feelings? Don't worry, we've got you covered with this roundup of Mother's Day messages that cover all the moms in your life including stepmoms and mothers-in-law.

Some are funny puns (Yoda best mother"), while others are short and sweet ("Given a choice, I’d still pick you to be my mom").

Whichever you choose, one thing's for sure: They're all guaranteed to bring a smile to her face this Mother's Day.

'Happy Mother's Day' captions

You're simply the best.

Everything I ever hope to be, I learned from you.

Childhood is short. Moms are forever.

Whether near or far apart, a mother's love is always in your heart.

In the garden of love, you'll find moms growing.

Kindness, love and strength. My mom.

Someone else did the dishes, then put away the laundry. And she lived happily ever after.

Happy Mother's Day to the original crazy cat lady.

Moms know you inside and out. And still love you anyway.

Happy Mother's Day to my favorite pajama mamma.

You color my world with love. Thanks, mom.

Beneath every child standing tall, is a mom holding them up.

You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.

If you ever want to see what love is, just look through the eyes of a mother.

Moms hold your hand for a short time, but stay in your heart forever.

Mothers are the gift that never stops giving.

Given a choice, I'd still pick you to be my mom.

Thanks for keeping me grounded while encouraging me to fly.

Short Mother's Day captions

Yoda best mom ever.

Whatever I did to deserve you, it must have been good.

Best mom. Best person. Best ever. The end.

Wife. Mother. Friend. Perfect.

Just between us? You're my favorite.

You're not a regular mom. Thank God.

Mom, you're the sun that shines in my sky.

My best qualities are the ones I inherited from my mom.

Don't bother looking for the perfect mom. She's already taken.

Where there is love, you'll find a mom.

My favorite place is wherever my mom is.

Perfect kids. All in a day's work.

So many memories made. So many more to go. Thanks, Mom.

After ice cream, you're my favorite.

My mom is the sweetest.

A mother's place is in the heart.

Mother's aren't just one thing. They're everything.

Funny Mother's Day captions

Mom. Mommy. Mama. Moooooom.

Code red: Mommy's wine glass is empty.

Did someone say "Glam-ma?"

Don't mess with a dinosaur mamma, you'll get jurass-kicked.

My mother's last nerve? I'm on it.

This Mother's Day, remember how much I love you. And forget that I didn't get you a gift.

My mom is the OG "cool mom."

Mom, you were right about some stuff. OK, all of it. Sorry.

Thanks for the DNA. Now I can't remember names either.

You're nacho the average mom.

I'm so glad we agree that I'm the favorite.

Considering the houseplants, I'm lucky to be alive.

My therapist wishes you a Happy Mother's Day.

No instructions, yet I still turned out perfect.

Nine months in the womb. Another 25 in your basement.

Given what you had to work with, I could have turned out WAY worse.

What to do with an entire day to myself? Said no mother ever.

I'm simply amazing. I obviously get it from my mother.

Dear mom, thanks for not charging rent.

I love seeing you happy. Which is why we'll talk about the car later.

A toast to you on Mother's Day. You're gin-credible!

Sweet Mother's Day captions

Moth·er (noun) 1. the best person in the whole world

There's a special place in heaven just for moms like mine.

A mother's love is all you'll ever need.

Behind every happy kid is a mom like mine.

How do you spell love? M-O-T-H-E-R.

A mother's love is the beginning and the end of everything that matters in life.

The safest place in the world is in your mother's arms.

When it comes to moms, I wonder how I got so lucky to get you.

Life's blessings begin with a mother.

Mother's Day captions for stepmoms

Being a mother isn't about biology, it's about love.

In my book, "mom" and "stepmom" are one in the same.

Thanks for "stepping" in. I'm grateful.

Of all the evil stepmothers out there, I'm so glad you're mine.

Stepmonster? Hardly.

You didn't need to give birth to me to be totally awesome. You did that all on your own.

Mother's Day captions for mothers-in-law