Mother's Day isn't just for celebrating the person who you call Mom. It's the perfect opportunity to show all of the women in your life some love.

My sister is the primary mother figure in my life. And even though she's just two years older than me, she's always there to give me motherly advice and an occasional (much-needed) dose of tough love. While she's not an actual mom, every Mother's Day I like to let her know just how much I appreciate everything she's done for me through the years. And there's no better way to do that than by surprising her with a gift that I know she'll love.

Whether your sister fills that motherly role in your life, is an actual mom herself or simply likes to act like your second mom, here are 15 perfect gifts to get her this Mother's Day. As an added bonus, all these picks should make it in time for the big day, though some may require expedited shipping.

The best thing about having a sister? You have a built-in BFF. And what better way to celebrate your friendship than with matching jewelry? Unlike the friendship bracelets you had as kids, these chic, half-circle necklaces are a subtle way to symbolize your bond. If you order now, they will arrive as early as May 5, so you can wrap up her half before the celebrations begin.

Give your sister what every mom wants this year: comfort. This cozy set from Cosabella is made with 100 percent Peruvian Pima cotton and will quickly become her new go-to for lazy days. You can use the code TODAY30 to get an exclusive 30% discount on this set, or any others from the brand's Florida Lounge collection.

You may think you already know absolutely everything about your sister, but you'd be surprised by all the fun stories that you haven't heard, yet. This journal is filled with questions, like, "What are your earliest memories?" and “What do you think people thought about you as a child?” to bring you closer than ever. Gift one to her and get one for yourself, so you both can fill one out and swap when you're finished. That way, you'll each have a special book that's all about your favorite person.

Your beauty-loving sister has likely had this bestselling hair tool from Revlon on her wishlist for a while, so this gift is sure to make her day. One Shop TODAY writer called the dryer and volumizer her "favorite beauty tool," thanks to how easy to use and effective it is. The 2-in-1 design allows you to dry, volumize and style your hair all at once, while keeping frizz and flyaways to a minimum — a time-saver every mom needs.

You and your sister rocked the sweater vest trend back when it was a fashion staple in the '90s, so she'll definitely get a kick out of the fact that it's made its way back into the mainstream. You can remind her of all the fun you had styling the statement piece the first time around, by gifting her this modern option. (And when her daughters are old enough, she can pass it on.)

For the sister who is always looking for new skin care products to add to her rotation, try this set from Glossier. It includes three of the brand's bestsellers — the Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer and the Balm Dotcom skin salve, all of which are bound to become staples in her beauty cabinet. Select rush shipping at checkout to ensure it'll get to her on time.

Pamper her with this gift set. It features six Burt's Bees classics, including the nourishing Hand Repair Cream, Beeswax Lip Balm, Coconut Foot Creme and more, to help her tackle dryness from head-to-toe.

Your sister wears many hats. But if "plant mom" is one of them, she's sure to appreciate this unique planter. Available in three sizes and just as many color options, she'll love showing off her green thumb with this eclectic pot.

When I asked my sister what she wanted for Mother's Day this year, this was the first thing on her list. Each page features five-minute prompts, so she can start each day on a positive note, reflecting on the things she is grateful for and creating daily affirmations. Then she can return to the journal at the end of the day to jot down all of her favorite moments.

Help her reach her fitness goals with these stylish weighted bangles. They can be worn for walks, workouts or even while doing chores, to add little extra resistance to the activity. Plus, they're super comfortable and won't slip around, so she'll barely even notice that she's wearing them.

This apéritif kit will make a great addition to your cocktail-loving sis's bar cart. Haus is known for its fresh and flavorful beverages, and you can create your own four-bottle kit for her by mixing and matching flavors, like Citrus Flower, Lemon Lavender or Grapefruit Jalapeño.

She can make healthier versions of all of her favorite fried foods, from fries to mozzarella sticks, with this air fryer. It has a large six-quart basket, so she can make enough to feed her family or friends. Plus, the air fryer basket can be thrown in the dishwasher, for easy cleaning.

UrbanStems is known for its beautiful flower arrangements, but they also have plenty of gift boxes that will make your sister's day. This one is filled with stress-relieving essentials, to help her get in some much-needed "me time." It includes an air plant, lavender-scented candle, a sugar and coconut oil body scrub and essential oil-infused towelettes. The best part? You can get it for 20% off when you use the Shop TODAY exclusive code TODAY20.

Moon lamps, like this one, have gone viral on TikTok, and the unique decor piece will make the perfect gift for your sister. It's 3D-printed to match the texture of the moon, with curves and divots on the exterior, and she can adjust both the brightness and colors on the lamp to create the ideal atmosphere for reading or lounging.

She'll start every day with a smile on her face, thanks to this sweet mug, which will remind her to "squeeze the day," each time she sips her morning coffee.

