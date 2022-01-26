Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more
05:03
Dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share after-baby skincare products for both mother and newborn. Dr. Lamb recommends a nipple and lip rescue balm, stretch mark cream, soothing baby wash, diaper rash paste and more.Jan. 26, 2022
