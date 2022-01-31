Upgrade your winter beauty routine with these 7 Amazon finds — starting at $4

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While you might love the cold weather, it is very likely that your skin is not such a fan. From chapped lips and dry skin to damaged hair, the beauty world takes a few hits in the winter, but there are tired and true ways to combat these issues.

Not only does solving common winter beauty troubles involve quick and easy fixes, but these solutions don't have to break the bank either. Adding a few new products to your shower routine or nightly skin care ritual can go a long way when preparing your skin to stay hydrated during the cold weather months.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share three steps that can help your beauty routine become winter ready, plus products to help you complete these essential steps.

Keep reading to shop creams, cleansers, exfoliants and more.

Tip 1: Lightly exfoliate dry skin

To combat dryness, exfoliation in moderation is the foundation to year-round good skin. This cleansing bar is crafted to be a three-in-one treatment that can be used as a daily cleanser, exfoliator or even a brightening mask. Formulated with popular exfoliating ingredients such as kojic acid, azelaic acid, niacinamide and licorice root, this bar works to improve uneven skin tone and dark spots. This product is also made to be used on all skin types, including melanin-rich skin.

Korean skin care has been trending for some time, and the latest product to gain popularity are these exfoliating mitts. These mitts should be used in the shower two to four times a month to lift away dead skin and help reduce bumps, ingrown hairs and increase circulation. Especially during the winter, it is important to not over-exfoliate, which can worsen the appearance of dry skin.

During cold months your lips can easily become chapped, and this $4 find can help smooth lips all while removing dry skin. This product is cruelty free and vegan and should be applied by gently rubbing the exfoliator in circular motions. After applying the product, gently wipe your lips with a cotton pad and use a nourishing lip bomb to maintain hydration.

Tip 2: Moisturize to follow up

If you are searching for a product to moisturize your lips after using the above exfoliator, this lip mask from Japanese beauty brand Tatcha is a great option. Kissu is a bouncy, jelly-like balm that you apply before bed and wear overnight to hydrate and lock in moisture.

This body, face and hand moisturizing cream is gentle enough to be used on extra dry skin as well as babies 2 weeks old and up. Made with shea butter and glycerin to hydrate and repair skin, the formula is also allergy tested and crafted to be non-greasy. Not only is this lotion dermatologist and pediatrician tested, but it also has a seal from the National Eczema Association.

Tip 3: Restore and repair

An area that is often neglected during the colder months that might need some attention is the skin under your eyes. This area is extremely delicate, which makes this cream a great addition to your winter skin care routine. Made with three essential ceramides that work to help restore and maintain the skin's natural protective barrier, this cream helps reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness.

While tackling dry skin, do not forget to show your hair some love, too. This hair mask sets itself apart from others because it's a leave-in treatment that is meant to be applied to dry hair, which means no need to wash or re-style if you are on a time crunch. The intended effect is to soften and smooth hair as well as strengthen and repair without leaving any residue behind.

More Amazon winter beauty finds

This hybrid lip oil, made by the cosmetics brand Haus Laboratories which was founded by Lady Gaga, is crafted to be ultra-hydrating and lightweight. The oil goes on sheer and glassy, but it melts down into a long-lasting true-to-you tint, says the brand. The formula is powered by pH and plant-based ingredients.

Infused with pure vitamin C and calming turmeric, this face oil works to achieve brighter-looking skin and a glowing complexion. Both of these ingredients are used to promote vibrancy, radiance and antioxidant defense. To use, apply two to three drops to your face and massage it into your skin and neck.

Say goodbye to dry, rough bumps with this exfoliating body scrub. This bump eraser is made with chemical and physical exfoliants to quickly deliver results. The scrub is formulated with glycolic and lactic acids, which are combined at a level of 10 percent to help loosen the skin's top layer and decongest pores, says the brand.

Made to be used on a variety of hair types, this brush can help your hair and scalp feel cleaner. Massaging your scalp promotes blood circulation and can even ease itchiness as well. Plus, this brush is great for people with long nails, so you don't have to damage your manicure while massaging in your shampoo.

These light and portable cryo sticks provide a cooling massage experience thanks to their stainless steel design. Over time, the sticks can help eliminate fine lines, shrink pores, reduce puffiness and improve skin elasticity, says the brand. Before you want to use them, rinse the sticks with water then place them in the freezer for three or four hours.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!