IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Skip the chocolates and flowers — these 13 Valentine’s Day gifts are just as sweet

  • Now Playing

    Products and tips to treat your dry winter skin

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Lovebox, hot sauce gift set, wine purifier and more

    03:07

  • At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Get ahead on snow days, products for date night

    10:12

  • Get ready for date night with products from vanity mirror to hair touch-up spray

    04:45

  • Get ready for upcoming snow days with trolley bags, warming coasters, and more

    04:52

  • ‘Shop All Day’: 30 Products under $30

    25:03

  • Winter deals under $30: Makeup, rice cooker, pom beanie, more

    04:01

  • ‘Summer House’ star Paige Desorbo shares 2 trends to style 3 ways

    04:45

  • Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more

    05:03

  • Deals to help you get better sleep: Memory foam mattresses, massage guns, more

    07:43

  • Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace

    04:47

  • Is it unfaithful to see two different hair stylists? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    02:08

  • Winter bestsellers to help you beat the cold: boots, hoodies, more

    05:26

  • Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors?

    04:13

  • Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots

    04:34

  • Unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas, from flower bundles to heart-shaped pizza

    05:39

  • Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

    00:25

  • New year, new hair! Three ways to switch up your style in 2022

    05:13

  • How a former sports anchor pivoted to fashion

    04:25

  • Hot products to stay hydrated in the winter

    03:41

TODAY

Products and tips to treat your dry winter skin

04:59

With many people dealing with winter skin care woes like dryness, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with products and tips to help bring your skin back to life, including a tone cleansing bar, an exfoliating mitt, a lip exfoliator, a lip mask, a body lotion, eye repair cream and an overnight hair spray.Jan. 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Products and tips to treat your dry winter skin

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Lovebox, hot sauce gift set, wine purifier and more

    03:07

  • At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Get ahead on snow days, products for date night

    10:12

  • Get ready for date night with products from vanity mirror to hair touch-up spray

    04:45

  • Get ready for upcoming snow days with trolley bags, warming coasters, and more

    04:52

  • ‘Shop All Day’: 30 Products under $30

    25:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All