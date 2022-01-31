With many people dealing with winter skin care woes like dryness, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with products and tips to help bring your skin back to life, including a tone cleansing bar, an exfoliating mitt, a lip exfoliator, a lip mask, a body lotion, eye repair cream and an overnight hair spray.Jan. 31, 2022
Products and tips to treat your dry winter skin
