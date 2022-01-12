How to style 2 of the biggest trends of the year, according to a fashion expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the popular saying goes, "new year, new you," which means now is the perfect time to spice up your wardrobe. If you want to find a way to incorporate the latest trends into your style while still using pieces you already own, there are simple ways to do so.

To show you how, fashion expert Melissa Chataigne joined TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to share two on-trend pieces and how you can create three looks for each trend. You should only purchase an item if you can style it three ways, says Chataigne, and with these two versatile pieces, crafting an outfit is a breeze.

Read on for style inspiration and to see how Chataigne styled two of 2022's hottest trends.

Purple cut out sweater trend

This sweater combines two top trends of 2022, the color purple and cut outs. The Pantone Color of the Year for 2022 is a shade of purple called Veri Peri, however all kinds of purples will be a style must-have this year. Cutout clothing is a trend that is carrying over from 2021, however it is still going strong. This sweater can also be worn as two separate parts as the cami top underneath is detached from the cropped long sleeve portion. Read on for three ways to style this two-piece sweater.

City chic

The easiest way to make an outfit is to add a third piece, such as a houndstooth blazer, Chataigne said. This double-breasted blazer can be thrown over the lilac sweater for an easy, comfortable and confident look. The slim fit can be flattering and the gold buttons add a touch of glam.

While there always seems to be a debate between skinny jeans or mom jeans, a straight leg design is a great middle ground. The vintage medium wash design with distressing at the hem creates a classic silhouette that goes with nearly any top.

A classic black boot is the perfect go-to shoe during the fall and winter. The chunky heel paired with a pointed toe creates a stylish look that can match most outfits.

This '90s-inspired bag can add the perfect pop of color to your outfits. The shape of the bag and detachable strap allows it to be worn tucked under your arm or as a cross body.

Apres ski

Leather pants seem to be everywhere, and this pair matches perfectly with the lilac sweater. Made with a polyester blend, this faux leather pant is sleek and flattering with a tie belt at the waist.

If you want something a touch edgier than a plain black bootie, this design has a few standout details that can elevate your look. This boot has a faux fur collar, suede material and a bold lace-up closure. There is also extra arch and heel cushioning for added comfort.

Puffer coats are the new must-have item this winter, Chataigne said. The maxi length is not only stylish but also is practical for the cold weather. The shiny texture also stands out while still maintaining its versatility.

To the office

The last look Chataigne created with the purple sweater is an elevated option that is perfect for the office. These full-length pants are made from a viscose blend and are designed to be high waisted with wide leg creases. A covered elastic back and the wide leg also provide a comfortable fit.

A crisp white button down is a wardrobe essential and is great for layering. Dress this shirt up with a pair of trousers or make it a more casual look with jeans. Either way, this timeless design will keep you looking stylish.

If you are wearing a more neutral outfit, a snakeskin boot or heel is a great way to elevate your outfit, Chataigne said. This bootie from Pelle Moda has a modern square toe and a chunky heel in addition to the snake print leather.

Mini skirt trend

The second trend Chataigne has her eye on is the mini skirt. This leather option can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making it a great way to stay on-trend while still exploring your own personal look. The sleek faux leather design of this skirt makes it an edgy option as well.

City chic daytime look

Cute and cozy, Chataigne styled this sweatshirt on top of the skirt for a chic daytime look. Made with corded fleece, this sweatshirt is designed to be oversized. However, if you want a more normal fit the brand recommends sizing down.

You can never go wrong with a simple black boot. This faux leather high-ankle boot is great for pairing with skirts and has a fun rubber wave design on the bottom.

If you did not believe us before when we said this bag is the perfect pop of color for your outfits, believe us now. The shape is timeless and the gold hardware adds a bit of shine.

In need of a new hat? This fedora is calling your name. The wide brim is a flattering shape and the velvet trim gives it a soft finish.

Whether you are going on a date or just spending time out with friends, pairing a mini skirt with clothing items you already own is a great way to bring new life into your wardrobe. A bodysuit such as this one is a great option to wear with the skirt. The bodysuit features a stylish V-neck as well as a thong design for a line-free look.

This longline cardigan is designed to be flattering from your neck to your knees. The fitted design and deep V-neck also make this a stand-out look.

This bootie is designed with side cutouts and a round toe, as well as artisan stitching for a contemporary look. Inside there is also extra arch and heel support so you can rock these boots all night long.

Workplace cool

If you want to spice up your work style, try a '60s-inspired look, such as this one featuring the black faux leather skirt. This high collar top is great to layer under sweaters and jackets to create a sophisticated base.

By building a neutral base, you can play with more fun patterns when layering. This textured blazer is a great pop of color and can easily be thrown on top for a quick, playful outfit. The double-breasted design with embossed metal buttons adds some extra flare to this fun jacket.

Made with beige leather, this bootie is designed with a smooth finish. The boot features a pointed toe, a back zip closure and a 1.25-inch block heel.

