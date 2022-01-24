There will be 222 athletes competing for the US at the Olympics. Here's what to know

Snowboarding legend Shaun White and skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin headline a 222-member U.S. Olympic team announced on Monday that features the most female Winter Olympians in U.S. history.

Team USA will also send its most experienced Winter Olympics squad ever to Beijing next month. This year's team features 88 returning Olympians, including four athletes who will compete in their fifth Olympics, as well as 11 others who have competed in the Youth Olympic Games.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the full list of qualifying athletes on Monday. There are 107 women competing in Beijing, which tops the previous U.S. record of 101 who represented Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

White is joined by Lindsey Jacobellis (snowboardcross), Katie Uhlaender (skeleton) and John Shuster (curling) in competing in a fifth Olympics. Eight other U.S. athletes will be competing in their fourth Olympic Games when the action kicks off in Beijing.

Eleven members of Team USA have previously won gold, led by White. The 35-year-old has the most Olympic gold medals for a snowboarder in history with three he earned in the halfpipe competition in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

If White wins gold in Beijing, he will join Dutch speedskater Ireen Wust as the only other athlete in Winter Olympics history to win individual gold medals at four Games. He said on TODAY last month that this will most likely be his final Olympics.

Shiffrin, 26, will attempt to make U.S. Olympic history with her third gold medal. She is currently tied with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead-Lawrence for the most gold medals by a U.S. alpine skier.

Jamie Anderson, 31, will look to continue her dominance in slopestyle snowboarding. She won gold in the inaugural Olympic competition in the event in 2014 in Sochi, followed by another gold in 2018 in Pyeongchang. If she wins her third straight gold in Beijing, she will equal the feat of U.S. Olympic speedskating legend Bonnie Blair, who won gold in the 500-meter race at three straight Olympics from 1988-94.

David Wise, 31, will look to achieve the same feat on the men's side as he aims for his third straight gold medal in halfpipe freestyle skiing. He is bidding to become the first U.S. man to win three consecutive gold medals in the same event at the Winter Olympics and only the sixth man from any country to do it.

Women's hockey team star Hilary Knight, 32, is shooting for her fourth Olympic medal after previously winning a gold and two silvers, which would tie her with three other players for the most ever by a U.S. woman in ice hockey.

The 222 athletes are the second-largest Team USA squad at a Winter Olympics behind the 228 who competed in Pyeongchang. The athletes hail from 31 states, led by California with 29 and Colorado and Minnesota with 23 apiece. More than one-third of the women's ice hockey team has previously played for the University of Minnesota.

Figure skater Alysa Liu is the team's youngest athlete at 16, while 40-year-old snowboarder Nick Baumgartner is the oldest competitor on Team USA.

The competition gets underway on Feb. 2, followed by the opening ceremony on Feb. 4, and concludes on Feb. 20. The Paralympic Games in Beijing will then kick off on March 4. The U.S. Paralympic Team will be announced on Feb. 19.

NBCUniversal will present a Winter Olympics-record 2,800-plus hours of coverage from Beijing across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.