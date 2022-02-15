Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months
Toy Insider’s Ali Mierzejewski joins Hoda and Jenna with ways to help keep your children entertained this winter. The products include the Waddle Hip Hoppers, durable snow sleds and tubes, a Fomalanche foam machine, a science lab kit, a knitting station, a pottery wheel, and the Spin Master Batmobile.Feb. 15, 2022
Toys to end your child's boredom during winter months
