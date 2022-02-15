Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Toy Insider’s Ali Mierzejewski joins Hoda and Jenna with ways to help keep your children entertained this winter. The products include the Waddle Hip Hoppers, durable snow sleds and tubes, a Fomalanche foam machine, a science lab kit, a knitting station, a pottery wheel, and the Spin Master Batmobile.Feb. 15, 2022

