16 winter must-haves to look cute in the cold

Winter weather can be a nightmare for fashion lovers who are forced to put away their dresses and hide their outfits under layers of coats, hats and scarves. When braving the cold, however, nothing is more fashionable than staying warm.

Luckily, staying warm does not mean you have to sacrifice style. From fleece-lined tights to practical hoods that will keep your head warm, it is entirely possible to look chic and feel cute despite chilly winter temperatures.

To help you find warm clothing pieces to keep you comfortable, lifestyle expert Jenn Falik shared with TODAY with Hoda and Jenna her top picks. Keep reading to shop cold weather fashion essentials so you can look and feel great this winter.

Look 1

Both fashionable and warm, this down coat features a cozy fleece lined hood, fashionable side zippers and six large pockets. Available in 13 colors, this coat is made using polyester with a 60% higher density than what is typically found on the market to achieve a windproof and warm result, says the brand.

If you are a skirt or dress fan, these fleece-lined stockings are a cold weather essential. Externally, these tights, which come in the colors coffee and black, appear sheer, despite their warm inside. Perfect for layering under clothes, these tights are also crafted to slim and shape your body, says the brand.

Using ThermoBall Eco insulation, which provides warmth even when wet, this skirt traps and retains heat within small air pockets in order to keep you warm. This stylish option features a slim-fit design and an on-trend quilt pattern as well as zip pockets.

Need some extra protection from the elements but don't have a hood on your coat? This mock collar is the solution to that problem. Put this sleeveless collar under any outer layer and transform any jacket into a warm hoodie-style coat to keep your head and neck warm.

Look 2

Tired of layering leggings under your jeans? If so, try these thick fleece-lined skinny jeans so you can feel warm while still looking fashionable. These jeans are designed to be skinny and high waisted, but with a good amount of stretch for added comfort.

If just throwing on a regular vest is not enough to keep you warm, try an electric heated option such as this Orrnikko vest. Made with a 10,000 mAh UL certified power bank, you can even use this vest to charge your mobile device. The vest is also designed to turn off once the temperature is beyond 150 degrees Fahrenheit to conserve battery and keep you safe. Built into the vest are six carbon fiber heating panels that distribute the heat to the hood, collar, pockets and mid-back.

Available in six colors, these heated gloves are powered when plugged into USB ports, such as those on PC computers, power banks, chargers and other 5V sources. The gloves are constructed with a soft knit material and have an elastic yet tight fit. The gloves also come with mitten tops than can be folded back to expose your fingers.

Whether you are a high, medium or low ponytail wearer, this hat will accommodate all three hair styles. Using a cable knit twist to disguise three hidden openings, this fleece-lined hat will keep you warm without having to ruin your signature pony.

Look 3

This fuzzy crewneck comes in over a dozen colors that you can style with practically anything through the end of the season. Over 400 verified shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it "amazingly warm" and "super soft."

These thermal yoga pants are crafted to fit like a second layer of skin, says the brand. The fleece lining makes them ideal for cold-weather use, from exercising to running errands. Made with buttery-soft fabric, these leggings are designed to keep you warm but not too hot.

These knee-high no-show socks are perfect for keeping your feet warm while wearing flats or heels. The socks are designed to be anti-slip and works best for women's shoe sizes five to 12.

Made with a wide mouth design, these shoe covers slip over your shoes and protect the material from getting wet when it rains or snows. With tight-fitting elastic at the top, these covers can keep your feet warm while protecting your shoes.

According to the brand, this scarf is made from 100% Australian merino wool. It holds a five-star rating from shoppers who are praising how soft and warm it is.

Falik also loves Style Republic's cashmere line and says the scarf and beanie are "so warm and soft and cozy."

If earmuffs tend to get in the way of your winter hairstyles, try these band-less earmuffs. They fit right over your ears and snap into place, so you can keep your hair in check and your ears toasty.

Comfortable and warm, these touch screen gloves are designed so you don't have to take them on and off just to use your phone or tablet. The material is made from a breathable knit fabric that provides ventilation and stretch, so just about any hand can fit inside the glove.

