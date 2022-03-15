24 fun Easter gift ideas for hard-to-please teens

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Teens might be too old for egg hunts and plush bunnies, but they're certainly not past the stage where they’ll get excited about Easter gifts!

But if you're stumped on what your teen really wants to find in their basket this year, we have you covered. From candy to tech, the Shop TODAY team rounded up 24 egg-cellent options for you to gift.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Easter tech gifts for teens

This whimsical AirPods case cover will cast a spell on “Harry Potter”-obsessed muggles. While there’s no arguing that the design is super cute, the cover can also be attached to their favorite keychain, so it’s a practical accessory, too.

Charging cables aren't meant to last forever, but you can extend their shelf life by using a cable protector to help prevent rips and tears. If you're shopping for a few teens, you can fill each of their baskets with a few of the adorable animal protectors from this 18-piece set.

Tech-savvy teens who love to take photos and TikTok videos will be happy to discover this selfie light ring in their Easter baskets. The pocket-sized accessory has three light settings (makeup, selfie and dark scenery) and is lightweight and rechargeable. It also comes well-recommended by Amazon shoppers and has over 12,000 five-star ratings.

Smartphone photos are great, but there's something nostalgic about having actual prints. That's why teens will be psyched to receive this Instax Mini Camera. It comes with a mirror in the front, so they can easily get the perfect framing for all their selfies!

Easter beauty gifts for teens

Bubble your troubles away! This doughnut-shaped bath bomb will infuse a bit of fun into your teen's bath time routine and help them relax after a long week at school. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is said to fill the tub with a gorgeous burst of color and leave behind a sweet scent.

Gamers and nail polish fiends alike will appreciate this collaboration between OPI and Xbox. The set of polishes comes with pink, purple, blue and orange hues in fun video game-themed names like "Achievement Unlocked" and "Can't Ctrl Me."

In a rush to add some odds and ends to your beauty-obsessed teen's Easter basket? Ordering a Sephora gift card takes seconds and this one can be delivered as an e-card or a physical gift card. Options start at $10, so you can find something for every budget.

Pucker up! Beauty-loving teens will be thrilled to find one of these multitasking lip products in their Easter basket. The silky formula is said to leave lips feeling soft and smooth, thanks to hydrating ingredients like pomegranate extract and hyaluronic acid. It also promises to provide long-lasting, highly saturated color and comes in 10 shades to suit multiple skin tones.

Easter fashion gifts for teens

Variety is the spice of life, and this set of earrings comes with 100 fun and funky pairs, so your teen will have plenty of options. From fruit and flowers to hearts and bows, the value pack of stud earrings has something to suit every personality.

This set of ankle socks comes with two soft and stretchy pairs in animal and polka dot prints. The no-show construction is perfect to wear with ballet flats, loafers and other shoes, and they have non-slip grips to keep them comfortably locked in place.

We're crazy for hair accessories and think the teen in your life will be, too. This $10 hair tie set comes with two denim ribbon bow scrunchies that are equally cute and comfy, thanks to their soft and stretchy fabric.

Sassy teens will appreciate the stylish animal print on these oversized square frame sunglasses — and you'll love the budget-friendly price tag. The glasses come with a case and cleaning cloth, so keeping them in tip-top shape is easy.

Easter toy gifts for teens

Know a teen who can't get enough of the new “The Batman” movie? They can proudly display this mini action figure in their room. The pint-sized figurine of Bruce Wayne stands just under 5 inches tall and captures the character's hair and wardrobe perfectly.

Artistic teens will love channeling their creative side with this relaxing art project. They can create a vibrant piece of art by placing hundreds of rhinestones on a color-coded canvas. The $10 set comes with everything they need to get started, including a canvas, rhinestones, tray, applicator and more.

This isn't your basic deck of playing cards. The "Schitt's Creek"-themed set features 54 cards with pictures and artwork from the popular show, that they can use to spice up their next game of solitaire, go fish or poker. We wouldn’t blame you if you were tempted to steal these from your teen every once in a while!

Fans of "The Mandalorian" will enjoy putting together this 295-piece set that features two fun figurines. Personally, we'd start with The Child (aka Baby Yoda) because he's so darn cute and comes with a little hover-pram. Though the Mandalorian figurine is pretty cool, too!

Easter food gifts for teens

In our opinion, it’s not Easter until you chow down on a chocolate bunny. And this set of milk chocolate bunnies from Lindt comes adorably presented in a paper basket. The bunnies are almost too cute to eat, but we're sure your teen will devour them right away.

When we think of Easter basket staples, cookies come to mind right away. And this decorative tin comes with 24 fudge-covered Oreo cookies. After they polish off the sweet treats, teens can reuse the tin to store trinkets and anything else they want. Honestly, we're tempted to grab this one for ourselves!

This pick is perfect if you're shopping for multiple teens at once. It comes with 10 mini trail mix packs that include salty and sweet treats like honey roasted peanuts, M&M's, raisins, white chocolate-covered pretzel balls and more. Plus, they come in festive pastel colors so they're perfect for the holiday!

Don't have time to create a custom Easter basket? Don't worry! Grab this tasty box, which comes with six festive brownies (in chocolate, lemon and raspberry flavors) and three cookies in Easter shapes. It also comes pre-decorated and includes a greeting card.

Easter miscellaneous gifts for teens

Looking for a fun way to encourage your teen to carry hand sanitizer around? This cute pineapple holder might help persuade them. The colorful holder fits one mini hand sanitizer and clips to backpacks, purses and other bags to make it easy to tote a bottle around.

Calling all budding chefs! America’s Test Kitchen Kids recently released this cookbook that features 70 recipes — all tested and approved by teens. From sticky buns and apple cider doughnuts to breakfast sandwiches and steak tacos, there's something for everyone.

Stumped on Easter gift ideas? Reusable bottles are always a good option — especially ones that you can personalize. We like this 12-ounce option from Yeti. The lightweight bottle promises to hold the temperature of their go-to drink for hours. It comes with a leakproof cap and is available in seven colors, including our favorite option, Offshore Blue.

Sleeping beauties will be thrilled to find something that promotes rest and relaxation in their Easter baskets. This sleep set from the snoozing pros at Casper comes with a silk pillowcase and sleep mask and is available in three colors: peach, nude and blue.

