You’re never too old for an Easter basket! Surprise your teen with one of these fun and trending gifts

Believe it or not, Easter is right around the corner. And although teens might be too old for egg hunts and cutesy Easter toys, they're certainly not past the stage where they’ll get excited about receiving an Easter gift.

If you're stumped about what gifts teens really want in their Easter baskets this year, we've got you covered! From candy to tech, the Shop TODAY team rounded up 20 egg-cellent Easter gift ideas for teens that they're sure to love.

Tech Easter gifts | Beauty Easter gifts | Easter toys for teens | Easter candy gifts | Miscellaneous Easter gifts

Tech Easter gifts for teens

Charging cables aren't meant to last forever, but you can extend their shelf life by using a cable protector to help prevent rips and tears. If you're shopping for a few teens, you can fill each of their baskets with a few of the adorable animal protectors from this 18-piece set.

Tech-savvy teens who love to take photos and TikTok videos will be happy to discover this selfie light ring in their Easter baskets. The pocket-sized accessory has three light settings (makeup, selfie and dark scenery) and is lightweight and rechargeable. It also comes well-recommended by Amazon shoppers and has over 12,000 five-star ratings.

Are they constantly filming videos on TikTok? Searching for the best lighting for their choreographed dances or days in the life? This ring light serves as a solution for bad lighting woes, as it clips on to their device and provides LED lighting wherever and whenever they need it.

Smartphone photos are great, but there's something nostalgic about having actual prints. That's why teens will be psyched to receive this Instax Mini Camera. It comes with a mirror in the front, so they can easily get the perfect framing for all their selfies!

Beauty Easter gifts for teens

Bubble your troubles away! This doughnut-shaped bath bomb will infuse a bit of fun into your teen's bath time routine and help them relax after a long week at school. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is said to fill the tub with a gorgeous burst of color and leave behind a sweet scent.

Oh, what floral fun! This set of 42 press-on nails will have them looking and feeling ready for spring. These medium-length nails can be worn as-is, or shortened down, depending on their preference.

Reviewers rave about how easy they are to place on, plus how simple they are to remove when all is said and done.

If your teen has spent any time on TikTok lately, odds are that they have this viral liquid blush on their wish list. Users say the formula is super pigmented, so they'll only need to use a little to see a difference.

In a rush to add some odds and ends to your beauty-obsessed teen's Easter basket? Ordering a Sephora gift card takes seconds and this one can be delivered as an e-card or a physical gift card. Options start at $10, so you can find something for every budget.

Pucker up! Beauty-loving teens will be thrilled to find one of these multitasking lip products in their Easter basket. The silky formula is said to leave lips feeling soft and smooth, thanks to hydrating ingredients like pomegranate extract and hyaluronic acid. It also promises to provide long-lasting, highly saturated color and comes in 12 shades to suit multiple skin tones.

Easter toys for teens

Have a gaming-obsessed teen? Look no further and throw in this easy and convenient gift card with options starting at $15. Your teen can put this towards games, apps, movies and more! Have it delivered as an e-card or physical gift card.

For the gamers: Playstation Edition! Your teen can use this gift card to buy games, add-ons, in-game credits and more! Have delivered it virtually or as a physical gift card with options starting at $10.

You're never too old for plush toys, right? This trending brand is sure to be one that they're already familiar with-and offers a fun take on the appetizing food.

If your house is already noisy and rambunctious, make sure it's in all good fun with this game where players try to guess what noises their team is making based off the clues on the card.

With different categories such as nature, object, action and more, try to guess what your teammates are imitating, whether it be the wind, cheering or fireworks.

Easter candy gifts for teens

It's no secret that these egg-shaped Reese's are an Easter candy favorite. Whether it's the irresistible peanut butter taste or the fun shape, they'll partake in the Easter Egg hunt if they know these are inside.

In our opinion, it’s not Easter until you chow down on a chocolate bunny. And this set of milk chocolate bunnies from Lindt comes adorably presented in a paper basket. The bunnies are almost too cute to eat, but we're sure your teen will devour them right away.

Don't have time to create a custom Easter basket? Don't worry! Grab this tasty box, which comes with six festive brownies (in chocolate, lemon and raspberry flavors) and three cookies in Easter shapes. It also comes pre-decorated and includes a greeting card.

Easter miscellaneous gifts for teens

For the techy teen who also loves fitness, this upgrade on the popular gym class gear will give them a reason to get outside and have some fun! The rope features three skipping modes and an app connectivity function, so they can keep track of the skip number and try to beat it.

Calling all budding chefs! America’s Test Kitchen Kids recently released this cookbook that features 70 recipes — all tested and approved by teens. From sticky buns and apple cider doughnuts to breakfast sandwiches and steak tacos, there's something for everyone.

Stumped on Easter gift ideas? Reusable bottles are always a good option — especially ones that you can personalize. We like this 12-ounce option from Yeti. The lightweight bottle promises to hold the temperature of their go-to drink for hours. It comes with a leakproof cap and is available in seven colors, including our favorite option, Offshore Blue.

Sleeping beauties will be thrilled to find something that promotes rest and relaxation in their Easter baskets. This sleep set from the snoozing pros at Casper comes with a silk pillowcase and sleep mask and is available in three colors: peach, nude and blue.