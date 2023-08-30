Attenzione pickpocket! No one is getting into this cute and handy crossbody bag

This large (but not too large) crossbody bag has become the star of my latest trip abroad. Not only did I get tons of compliments from friends, but also it fit everything I needed for a day exploring a foreign city, all while feeling secure!

It's functional and secure

If you've been scrolling through TikTok recently, chances are you've seen the Italian woman shouting, "Attenzione pickpocket!" This modern folk hero inspired me to think more about potential thievery in popular tourist areas, and this bag put my mind at ease. It sits nicely across your torso so you can keep your eyes on it and hands near it at all times. The pouch portion features two zipper pockets that fit my passport, portable charger, sunscreen, credit cards, sunglasses, some beauty items and my phone. And there's even a secret compartment, accessed via the backside, which features a zipper that hides against your body. This is where I safely stashed some cash and my hotel room key.

One of my favorite features of the bag is that you can choose which side the adjustable strap attaches to. I found this option to be helpful when one shoulder got sore: I just swapped it to the other side.

Courtesy of Shannon Garlin

I even found this to be a great "personal item" for the plane! Because it sits right in front of you, it's super easy to access your boarding pass and other essentials, all while navigating the airport with a suitcase and coffee in both hands.

It's so cute, you won't feel like a tourist

When traveling, I try my best to blend in and not stand out like a sore thumb. This bag is so cute, it complimented all my outfits, and I didn't feel like the stereotypical tourist with a backpack. According to the brand, the bag is made with vegan leather, which I think looks really high-end and more expensive than it is. It's offered in a variety of colors and styles; I chose brown since I wanted something simple that could be worn for multiple occasions beyond traveling. One thing to note is that there is French writing on the front above the brand name, which I'd normally find a bit tacky, but since the font is so small and pretty it didn't bother me at all.

In case you're looking for a smaller bag, this brand does offer different sizes! However, I think the large version is perfect for everyday errands and an evening out. Since wearing it during my travels, my other purses have gone back on the shelf. I might even grab a smaller version or another color to add to my accessory collection!