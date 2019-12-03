44 post-Cyber Monday deals you can still shop today

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The biggest shopping weekend of the year, bookended by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, has come and gone — but if you still have some holiday shopping to wrap up, we found plenty of deals you can still get on Tuesday.

Immediately following Cyber Monday, Amazon kicked off its 12 Days of Deals extravaganza, Walmart's continuing some of its most popular deals of Cyber Week and Target's Cyber Week deals don't expire until Wednesday. But it doesn't stop there.

Read on for some of the most exciting post-Cyber Monday deals from across the internet.

New Post-Cyber Monday Deals

This stylish duffel is also on sale as part of Amazon's 12 Days of Deals. It includes a separate zippered pocket for shoes and it's the perfect size to travel with on the weekend.

For around $12, this headband would be a great gift for anyone who has a chilly winter in their future. You may even want to grab one for yourself!

This air fryer has a 4.4-star rating from over 1,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote, "First time I used it, I made a full meal for my family of 4 and they all loved it." Sounds like a win to us!

If you haven't gotten into the bed-in-a-box trend yet, now might be the time to invest. For around $150, you can have a queen-sized spring mattress delivered right to your door!

With over 15,000 reviews and an impressive 4.2-star rating, this deal could be the key to getting a better night of sleep.

Post-Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

One tube of this mascara sells ever 5 seconds, and right now you can get 2 for $13. "It really lengthened my lashes!" one TODAY editor said. "I love that it applies easily and doesn't smudge all over the place."

It's true, we just cannot get enough of this hot hair tool. It was an Allure Best of Beauty 2019 winner and can straighten and dry your hair in about 10 minutes or less. This is the lowest price on it we've seen all year.

We wrote a whole article about this shampoo because reviewers are so passionate about it. "This product helps my hair feel thicker and fuller," one reviewer shared. "I also don't notice as much hair left on my hands after using this shampoo."

This bundle is travel-sized and TSA approved. We're obsessed with this mini heated straightening brush and love that you can slip this version easily into a purse or bag when you're on-the-go.

Post-Cyber Monday Toy Deals

Calling all Potterheads! The invisibility cloak is more than just a fable, it's a lifelike toy that your kids can enjoy at home! With the help of a smartphone or tablet, your kid can vanish from a photo in seconds.

This is one of the toys that Adobe Insights predicted as a top seller for the holiday. This play set is filled with over 30 hidden treasures, allowing for tons of creativity and imaginative play.

Blast into the holiday season with this multi-piece mission rocket launch set. With light-up booster rockets and realistic launch sounds, this stellar set will keep your child engaged for hours on end.

Another hot toy for the holidays, this set comes with a SEGA Genesis Mini Console, 2 wired controllers, 40 games, a power cable and a USB adapter/HDMI cable. It's loaded with 40 legendary games and is ready to play right out of the box!

Barbie houses can get pretty expensive, but this spacious Malibu house is down to $179 on Walmart, Amazon and Target.

If you look at the best performing gifts of the holiday season, you're bound to find these Pixie Belles close to the top. With three modes — nurture, pixie power dance and spin mode — this product will provide never-ending amusement.

Get your kid away from the screen with this fun art spinner that will help them make masterpiece after masterpiece. It comes with a spinner, four bottles of paint, 20 paper cards, three colored cards and a splash shield (so clean-up will be a breeze).

Gone are the days when Barbie was simply a doll who dressed up in heels and a pretty outfit. This Astrophysicist edition is breaking stereotypes left and right, so that playtime can spark some big dreams.

Post-Cyber Monday Tech Deals

This smart display was a major bestseller last year and it's back to an affordable price of $50.

There's no need to vigorously brush back and forth. The toothbrush creates a strong vibration, capable of whisking away plaque without making gums bleed.

This robot vacuum has multi-surface brushes that pick up everything from small particles to large debris, according to the manufacturer. The robot uses sensors that guide it under and around furniture — so it can get to those difficult-to-reach corners.

Whether you're looking to wirelessly charge your phone or your new AirPods, this charging pad from Belkin will help you ditch the cord for good.

Never lose your wallet again with this Tile Pro tracker! The Tile easily fits on you keychain, in your wallet or alongiside anything else you want to keep track of.

In you don't already own a smart speaker, this Google Home mini is a great way to dip your feet into the smart audio world without breaking the bank.

Combining the sound quality of a Bose speaker and the smart home technology of the Amazon Alexa, this device would make a great gift for the person who always has the best playlists.

Discover your DNA story with this easy-to-use kit (that also makes a great gift). Simply send in your saliva sample to the Ancestry lab in a prepaid package, and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks.

Post-Cyber Monday TV Deals

This TV has over 4,000 rave reviews from Walmart customers and it's currently on sale for only $85.

This 65" TV has really good picture quality and is easy to set up. Take it from one enthusiastic Walmart reviewer: "I just received this today and was amazed at the picture quality and the ease of use. This TV is amazing love the voice command feature, the ease on which we hooked it up and the voice commands that walk you through the whole set up process was Fantastic."

Black Friday is synonymous with TV deal doorbusters and this 75-inch Samsung model with over 1,000 reviews seems like a great buy.

If you're looking for a more affordable TV, this one is under $550 and 70-inches. It has HDMI, USB and Ethernet ports for connection to a wide variety of input devices, and its Wi-Fi compatibility lets you connect mobile devices wirelessly.

Post-Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

If your family member or friend has difficulties mastering the hard-boiled egg, this may be the gift for them! This easy to use Dash Rapid Egg Cooker (which also makes poached eggs, scrambled eggs and even omelets) guarantees a perfect breakfast every time you use it!

the standard DUO is on sale for $49.

With over 16,500 reviews, this cast iron skillet is a must-have in the kitchen. You can keep it for generations, which makes it a great gift.

Post-Cyber Monday Clothing Deals

This soft knit sweater is 65% off today and comes in four seasonally-appropriate shades.

A classic cashmere sweater for under $50? It's almost too good to be true. This crew neck sweater comes in 30 different colors and we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to buy more than one!

These slimming jeggings are a TODAY favorite! They flatter your figure and are extremely comfortable at the same time.

L.L. Bean is offering 20% off their entire site through December 3 with the code THANKS20. We love these classic boots but we're also adding their packable jackets and PJ sets to our cart.

We may have just found the perfect holiday shoe! From festive holiday gatherings to New Year's Eve, these shoes will look so classy! They are currently 30% off, plus an additional 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET!

This bag has made it's way into gym locker rooms all over New York City and we can see why. The material is thick and durable, almost scuba-like, and it comes in 5 sizes and tons of bright colors. The brand also makes totes, backpacks, diaper bags and more (and everything is 20% off right now).

Post-Cyber Monday Watch Deals

This device provides users with real-time pace and distance information when paired with a phone's GPS, offers guided breathing sessions and advanced capabilities for tracking sleep, including seeing how much light, deep and REM sleep you’re getting each night. The tracker also continuously monitors your heart rate, along with steps, active minutes and calories burned.

If you have a "Frozen 2" fan on your shopping list, this watch might make the perfect gift. It's a great combination of practical and fun.

Originally $600, this sophisticated smartwatch is 50% off today. It can last for up to 12 days on a single charge.

Post-Cyber Monday Mattress and Home Deals

Bring in the new year on a new mattress! You can get this mattress and box spring combo for over 60% off.

This affordable mattress is great for people who want the ease of shopping online. Not only is it made with three foam layers that sleep cool, it comes with a risk-free 100-night trial.

This modern piece functions as a sofa, lounger and bed all in one. You'll be hard-pressed to find another convertible piece like this under $100.

