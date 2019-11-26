Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The holiday shopping season is upon us and it's time to start thinking about who you need to buy gifts for! What better time to get started on your shopping list than on Black Friday. While there will certainly be some special people you’ll want to splurge on, the perfect gift doesn't have to be expensive.

From tech gifts to kids' toys and everything in between, we've you got you covered with all the best Black Friday deals under $25.

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Black Friday 2019 deals here.

Black Friday Home Deals Under $25

If your family member or friend has difficulties mastering the hard-boiled egg, this may be the gift for them! This easy to use Dash Rapid Egg Cooker (which also makes poached eggs, scrambled eggs and even omelets) guarantees a perfect breakfast every time you use it!

This mini oak cheese knife set is a great gift for the hostess who strives to achieve the perfect homemade charcuterie board.

Help your loved one get organized in the new year with this beautiful 17-month planner from Anthropologie.

The holiday season is all about buying treats that they normally wouldn't buy for themselves. These fun bohemian placemats are both practical and thoughtful.

Black Friday Beauty and Skin care Deals Under $25

Tarte is known for making some of the best beauty products in the game and their "Lights, Camera, Lashes" mascara is no exception.

Clinique's "Plenty of Pop" lipstick set is filled with some gorgeous red lip colors that would work great at all the holiday parties your giftee will be attending this year!

Snag this Origins "Tiny Treasures" mini skin care set for the person who totally needs an at-home spa night.

If you know someone who loves taking care of their skin, this is the gift for them! Mario Badescu's holiday set includes some of their most popular products — they'll feel radiant in no time.

Who doesn't love to play around with eye shadow? This Tarte Pro Palette is both classic and fun — with a mix of neutral matte shades and some of the brighter options.

Black Friday Technology Deals Under $25

While there are many streaming options on the market, Amazon's Fire TV stick may be the most cost-effective option. For just $19.99 you can stream pretty much anything under the sun.

In the off chance that your giftee doesn't have a smart speaker already, this Google Home mini is a great way to dip their feet into the smart audio world without breaking the bank.

If you own Apple AirPods, then you understand the constant fear of losing them. Help your recipient keep their AirPods safe with this awesome keychain case that would make a practical stocking stuffer.

You can never go wrong with a Speck iPhone case. If they're in the market for a new phone, help them accessorize with this fun and durable case.

Black Friday Toy Deals Under $25

Legos are fun to play with and get your little one's eyes off of the screen. This basic brick set will get kid's brains moving.

Barbie will never go out of style! What little girl wouldn't love to see this ultimate kitchen set on their next playdate?

While American Girl Dolls are a classic, they're also quite expensive. This Our Generation doll is similar, but at a more affordable price point.

Has your son or daughter read all seven "Harry Potter" books and watched all eight movies? If so, they'll love this wizard training wand that will quickly immerse them into the magical world.

Does your little girl swoon over "Frozen" and "Frozen 2"? This "Frozen 2" Mega Cosmetics Set might make all of their wildest dreams come true. The set includes "Frozen 2"-themed polishes, lip glosses, hair clips, press-on nails and flavored lip balms.

Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $25

These Jack Rogers jellies would look great with a flowy white sundress or a fun cover-up during the summer.

Know someone who hoards baseball hats? This Champion script hat would be a great addition to their collection.

If your little one is in need of a new pair of sneakers, these Adidas shoes would look great with a variety of different outfits.

These fashionable Jack Rogers rain boots will be your loved one's new rainy day staple! Both durable and trendy — you can't beat the price!

J. Crew has some of the cutest socks in town. These pizza-themed socks make dressing up for a special occasion just a little bit more fun.

Black Friday is a great time to invest in the basics. This Madewell crewneck tank would look great on its own or even better paired with a blazer, slimming jeans and some mules. They also offer the same tank in a V-neck and a T-shirt.

Stock up on classic T-shirts with this ribbed option from BP.

This North Face long sleeve crewneck T-shirt is the perfect gift your boyfriend or husband — they'll want to throw on after a long day at the office or during a chill weekend at home.

Madewell's T-shirt dress can be worn all year long. Wear as is during the warmer months or pair it with some tights and riding boots during the winter.

This cape-scarf from J. Crew looks cozy and trendy. Buy this for the woman who's always looking for ways to spruce up a classic pair of jeans.

These cropped pants from Gap would look great at a variety of different occasions. Wear them with a blouse and a denim jacket or dress them up with black stilettos and a blazer at work.

Snag this crewneck sweater from J. Crew for your son and he'll look adorable all holiday season long!

The man in your life will not want to take off this fleece hoodie. Its breathable fabric is lightweight, comfortable and easy to layer.

If your little one can't stop singing "Let It Go" then you may want to buy them this cozy set of "Frozen"-themed pajamas.

Statement earrings have never been trendier. These Panacea Tortoiseshell earrings would be a great secret Santa gift this holiday season.

These peach-colored sunglasses are the perfect way to brighten up the cold winter months. Wear them through the whole winter season, on your next tropical vacation and into the summer.

Your daughter will be the trendiest girl at school in this velvet puffer jacket! For just $24 snag this fun coat.

Know someone who always loses their credit card? Buy them this Madewell leather card case (which is also offered in a metallic gold color) and they'll never forget it again!

The man in your life will be cozy all winter long in this flannel shirt.

One way to spruce up a black parka is by adding this adorable pink beanie. Gift it for a friend or snag it for yourself!

Hanna Andersson offers some of the cutest and coziest holiday pajamas, so you know your little girl will be happy as a clam while wearing this glimmer dot dress.

Topknot headbands have become one of the trendiest accessories this year. Stay on top of the fashion trends and gift your friend one of these adorable velvet headbands with pearls.

Chunky clips have also become a fun way to style hair this season. This J. Crew Factory pearl and crystal set would look great with a cocktail dress or even a casual outfit for the office.

While pajama gifts are usually pushed to the back burner, who wouldn't love a new cozy pair of flannel sleep shorts?

If you're unsure what to buy your friend or family member, you can't go wrong with these memory foam slippers!

This girl's plaid pleated holiday dress is comfortable and festive for a holiday party and even better? They offer a matching dress for mom too!

