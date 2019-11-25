Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Not long ago, eager buyers had to wait until the Friday after Thanksgiving to score major discounts on the hottest products — now retailers have started a "Pre-Black Friday" trend where they offer some amazing deals online, days before the biggest shopping day of the year.

You'll find discounts on clothing, beauty items and home essentials throughout the week, but some of the most-wanted products fall under the "toy" category.

Scroll on to see some of the trendiest toys of the year, at discounts you can't ignore.

Walmart Early Black Friday Deals

At over $60 off, you'll want to snag this top-seller as soon as possible. Buyers love that it inspires creative play for kids.

"He has a very imaginative mind and loves to create things. Having a hundred pieces, most of which are square, is helpful for his 'big ideas'," wrote one reviewer after purchasing the tiles for her grandson.

This neat toy was rated one of top toys of the holiday season during the Sweet Suite toy event. The 8-in-1 vehicle will keep your kid busy fighting crime for hours on end.

We haven't seen a discount like this in a while. It's kid-approved, turns a full 360-degrees, lights up and plays songs.

"My daughter got this unicorn as a gift and she is obsessed with it!" one reviewer worte. "I was worried it would be aimed at younger children (toddlers), however it was perfect for my five-year-old!"

This toy might look small, but it can be mighty fun. The neatest part about this little bot is that it will show a unique personality and a variety of emotions.

With 14 accessories included, this beautiful Savannah dollhouse will turn playtime into a fun, imaginative experience. The 4.6-star rating is impressive and buyers rave about the quality and detail included in the toy home.

Add some tech gifts to your holiday shopping list with this super cool thunderbird drone. It has a Wi-Fi camera, flips a whole 360-degrees and comes with a 6-axis gyroscope for stable hovering and flying.

Playing "house" just got a whole lot more fun with this princess cottage playhouse adorned with functioning windows and doors. It can be placed inside or outside and is certain to stand out among other gifts for the holidays.

"Baby Shark" has gained some serious popularity. Now your child can boost the fun of the song with this handheld puppet. It's battery-powered, sings out loud and will change tempo depending on how fast you move the shark's mouth.

Amazon Early Black Friday Deals

If you look at the best performing gifts of the holiday season, you're bound to find these Pixie Belles close to the top. With three modes — nurture, pixie power dance and spin mode — this product will provide never-ending amusement.

The Playmobil Mission Rocket launch set is an ideal gift to help you blast off into the holiday season. Watch as the booster rockets light up and listen as it creates realistic launch sounds.

Forget popping plain old bubble wrap — this satisfying game will keep your kid entertained in a brand new way. This pack comes with 18 slime-filled bubbles and a hammer to make smashing them twice as fun.

Get your kid away from the screen with this fun art spinner that will help them make masterpiece after masterpiece. It comes with a spinner, four bottles of paint, 20 paper cards, three colored cards and a splash shield (so clean-up will be a breeze).

Gone are the days when Barbie was simply a doll that dressed up in heels and a pretty outfit. This Astrophysicist edition is breaking stereotypes left and right, so that playtime can spark some big dreams.

Get the whole family involved with this game — it's sure to have everyone laughing. This is the "ultimate" edition meaning that there are four new playing categories to chose from.

If you're looking to add to your existing Blume Doll collection, this Secret Surprise Garden Play Set might be the next gift to add to the list. It's filled with over 30 hidden treasures and allows for tons of imaginative play.

This remote-controlled Batmobile will help your child fight crime one day at a time. It functions as a high-speed car but can quickly transform into a battle mode vehicle for even more fun.

This vibrant little llama will sing, dance and shake her booty to three fun songs. Simply push a button to dance along!

Target Early Black Friday Deals

Ryan's World, a popular YouTube show for kids, now has its own toys. This one includes tons of pirate gifts and gadgets inside — plus, the chest doubles as a storage case!

This movie replica will help your kid recreate his or her favorite scenes from Star Wars. The set includes two figurines, the Kashyyyk Battle Droid and Yoda.

For a gift that will have the entire neighborhood jealous, snag this Viro electric scooter for $50 off the original price. The scooter comes in blue or green and allows your kid to either sit or stand based on comfort and preference.

Surprise! This exclusive doll and pet kit is really popular this holiday season and could fly off the shelves quickly. We love the fact that the sparkly case can keep the toys in place for travel or for easy clean-up.

This fun game was another award winner at the Sweet Suite toy event. It's an action game that the whole family can enjoy and the rules are fairly simple. Turn on the air-filled machine, grab a net and catch as many pigs as you can!

Most kids have at least heard of the Fortnite game — but now they can join in the fun away from the screen. This dart blaster comes with six Nerf Elite darts that can be used at a three-dart capacity.

There's a theme this holiday season that's gaining some serious attention — the element of surprise! This set features four exclusive dolls that your child can build, but they won't know which doll they can create until they open their unique surprise capsule.

Think of this game as the new Jenga. Players will carefully place bones on the dinosaur in hopes that he won't wake up. Careful! If the dino shakes, the player is out!

Macy's Early Black Friday Deals

We're loving this unique, educational and interactive gift for the holiday season. The Discovery Mindblown Volcano contains everything they need to complete three science projects including making slime, erupting a volcano and excavating gemstones.

If you haven't heard enough about the new "Frozen 2" film, you'll be well aware of the movie thanks to the high volume of "Frozen"-themed gifts on the market. With three adorable figurines, this sleigh set makes the perfect present for any Disney lover.

This fun train set is currently 30% off. For some extra-festive fun, place the tracks around the base of a Christmas tree for the entire family to enjoy.

Kohl's Early Black Friday Deals

Join Doc McStuffins on her mission to help rescue pets with this new and popular toy. The Pet Rescue Mobile is interactive and folds up for easy storage.

This ride-on vehicle will keep your little one busy all throughout winter break. With sound effects, fun phrases and two mini vehicles included, we are certain this one will be a hit.

Teach your child the importance of keeping track of time with this "Frozen 2" LED watch. The touchscreen front is easy to use and the Elsa and Olaf design will show them that telling time can be stylish too.

We're feeling the nostalgia with this original Lincoln Logs tin. It comes with 107 wood parts and an instruction booklet to get them started.

