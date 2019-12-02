At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, but sometimes the thought of sorting through all the deals can be overwhelming.

But don't worry, Shop TODAY is here to help! Whether you're looking for clothes, TVs, toys or electronics, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals under $100 that you'll want to add to your cart immediately.

When we release our Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals here.

Bestselling Cyber Monday 2019 deals (so far)

Whether you're looking to wirelessly charge your phone or your new AirPods, this charging pad from Belkin will help you ditch the cord for good.

This kit has over 3,000 rave reviews on Amazon and it's currently just under $50 on Amazon.

Every home chef needs a quality hand mixer in their kitchen and $30 is a great price for one of the most popular hand mixers on the market.

This Amazon Fire Tablet is a surprisingly versatile and durable tablet that handles basic tasks with ease. It typically retails for $50, but Amazon is currently offering it for $20 off.

Instant Pots have become massively popular for their versatility and now is one of the best times to add one to your kitchen — or give it as a gift to the home chef on your list.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $100

This 32-inch TV has the Amazon Fire built-in, so it comes with tons of streaming options right out of the box.

If you're looking for a major discount on a TV without smart features, this option from Polaroid is one of the best deals out there.

If you're looking for something a little bigger, this 40-inch option is just below $100 for a limited time.

This TV has over 4,000 rave reviews from Walmart customers and it's currently on sale for only $85.

This smart TV has access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Vudu and it's down to $90.

If you're looking for a smaller option that won't take up much space, this option from LG has more than 300 glowing reviews on Amazon.

Best Cyber Monday laptop and tablet deals under $100

Chromebooks are becoming a popular option for laptop users on the go, and now is the time to score one for only $90.

If you can't decide between a tablet and a laptop, this 2-in-1 model from RCA is the perfect combination of both.

It's no secret that kids can be rough on their electronics, but this kid-friendly version of Amazon's Fire tablet is meant to stand up to wear and tear.

This 7-inch tablet comes with a detachable keyboard case for extra versatility.

Best Cyber Monday electronics deals under $100

Ring is one of the most popular video doorbell systems with over 38,000 reviews, and now it's less than $80 for Cyber Monday.

Have a bookworm on your list? They'll love this popular e-reader from Amazon. The latest model features a built-in light so you can read in any room and it's currently $30 off.

These headphones are proof that you don't have to spend top dollar for wireless Bluetooth earbuds. They typically retail for $50, but Best Buy is currently offering them for $20 off.

This option from Skullcandy includes a sleek charging case and boasts up to 10 hours of total battery life.

This smart display was a major bestseller last year and it's back to an affordable price of $50.

Good wireless headphones can get quite expensive, but this popular model from Beats is only $89 for Cyber Monday.

This camera prints photos as soon as you take them, making this a great option for the budding photographer on your list.

This iPhone model is made for the Straight Talk prepaid wireless service, making it a great option for those looking for a smartphone under $100.

Throw it back to the '90s with this miniature version of the Sega Genesis that's pre-loaded with 40 iconic games.

Roku is one of the most popular streaming sticks around and this version streams in 4K for a super high-quality image. The remote also has a headphone jack for private listening!

If you have a health-obsessed person on your shopping list, they'll love keeping track of their daily fitness goals with this watch from Fitbit.

Echo Dots have become a staple in many homes and the latest version has a built-in clock display to make it more helpful than ever.

This portable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker typically retails for $40, but you can grab it for $20 for a limited time. It comes in 12 different colors.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick can stream popular services like Netflix and Disney Plus, and this version streams in 4K for an extra high-quality experience.

Best Cyber Monday appliance deals under $100

This 3.2-quart air fryer has a good amount of positive reviews so far, with many saying it's surprisingly spacious.

If you're looking to upgrade your vacuum, this model from Hoover with "WindTunnel 2 Technology" is sure to do the trick. It typically retails for $160, but you can grab it for only $90.

Keurig machines can be expensive, but this full-featured option is 38% off right now!

This single-serve version of Keurig's popular coffee maker is perfect for smaller spaces like offices and bedrooms — and it's only $40 for a limited time!

This powerful vacuum from Dirt Devil has some rave reviews, and it's now just under $50 at Target!

This air fryer comes with a rotating basket for rotisserie-style cooking, making it a great value for its many functions.

The makers behind the popular Instant Pot released a multifunctional cooking blender that includes four cold blending options and four hot blending options.

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals under $100

A classic shirt dress is a wardrobe must-have, and this option from H&M is at a great price for Cyber Monday. H&M also has tons of winter staples and accessories on sale during the weekend.

This super comfortable fleece pullover is a TODAY favorite and it's one of many stylish pieces on sale at Nordstrom for up to 40% off.

You can't beat a cashmere sweater for $40, especially one with over 1,000 reviews. Macy's has tons of other affordable favorites on sale to pair with it.

Anne Taylor is having a massive 50% off sale and this puff-sleeve top is one of the most on-trend picks for under $35.

A good pea coat is a winter wardrobe essential and this one from Old Navy comes in five versatile colors.

Plus, Old Navy is having a massive 50% sale on all regular priced items (no code needed, the discount is applied at checkout!).

If you've been holding out on grabbing a pair of comfortable Ugg boots, now is the perfect time to scoop some up. Nordstrom Rack has this popular style on sale for just under $100, as well as tons of other brands for Cyber Monday.

You can't go wrong with a classic duck boot, especially when it's less than $100!

Forever 21 is having a major 40% off sale across the site when you use the code GOWILD at checkout, bringing the price of this coat down to $42.

Target has tons of clothing deals for Cyber Monday, including this on-trend parka for only $41.99.

Best Cyber Monday jewelry and accessories deals under $100

The classic statement necklace gets a rose gold makeover in this chic piece by Kendra Scott.

Hoop earrings are a go-to gift, and this 18K gold-plated style from Bloomingdales comes in silver and gold. It's one of several chic accessories on sale on Bloomingdales for the holidays.

This sleek wallet has room for several credit cards, and it comes in four color block styles to choose from.

Best Cyber Monday toy deals under $100

Barbie houses can get pretty expensive, but this spacious Malibu house is down to $70 on Amazon and Target.

If you have a "Star Wars" fan on your shopping list, they'll love this Lego set that's currently 20% off.

L.O.L. Dolls continue to be one of the most popular toys for kids and this adorable set is down to $25 at Target.

This is still one of the hottest toys of the year and you can score a pretty good discount on Cyber Monday.

Barbie and her friends can hit the road in style with this camper play set that transforms with the push of a button.

Best Cyber Monday home and furniture deals under $100

This highly-rated air purifier is over $20 off for Cyber Monday, and it even has a built-in night light.

Weighted blankets are great for gifts — or great to gift to yourself! Kohl's has this option for as low as $72 when you use the coupon code GOSHOP20 at checkout.

This upholstered bench is the perfect accent piece, whether you put it in your living room or at the end of your bed. Better yet, it includes tons of storage space inside.

Wayfair also has plenty of other pieces for up to 80% off.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on towels, and these are around $6 when you use the code CYBER20 at checkout.

This bed in a bag set includes a comforter, two standard shams, a throw and a decorative pillow.

Luggage can get expensive, but this five-piece set is an absolute steal at under $100. The set includes three suitcases, a travel tote and a toiletry kit.

No kitchen is complete without a great knife set and this one has over 400 rave reviews from Walmart customers.

This electric toothbrush includes five cleaning modes so you can target everything from plaque to your gums, and it even comes with a sleek travel case.

This smart toothbrush connects to your smartphone to provide feedback on your brushing habits — and it has over 2,000 rave reviews on Amazon.

Over 12,000 reviewers have raved about this water flosser and you can score it for $30 off for Cyber Monday.

A good cast iron skillet is a must have for any kitchen, and now is the time to grab a good-sized one for less than $10.

These lounge chairs have over 1,00 positive reviews and you can pick up two of them for only $65.

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals under $100

This set comes with 12 vibrant colors that will work perfectly even after the holiday season is over.

If you need help cutting down your morning hair routine, this curler from Chi is designed to make a perfect curl at the push of a button.

Glam up your holiday look with the shimmering colors in this Tarte eye shadow palette. It also includes a mini mascara and gel liner to complete the look.

Sephora has discounted tons of bestselling favorites from brands like Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and Too Faced.

Now is the perfect time to grab an Advent calendar and this one from Macy's is filled with 25 popular products to try.

Best Cyber Monday DNA and ancestry kit deals under $100

Looking to help someone connect to their roots? This popular kit from 23andMe will do the trick, and is $20 off!

