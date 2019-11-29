Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Today's the day! It's officially Black Friday 2019.

It might seem like the entire world is on sale and that a deal is creeping at every corner. In fact, the National Retail Federation expects more than 165 million people to take part in the five-day shopping marathon from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday. Thankfully, the Shop TODAY team is here to help you cut through the clutter and find the best Black Friday deals.

So happy shopping — and remember to keep checking Shop TODAY to stay updated on the best deals.

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Black Friday 2019 deals here.

Best Black Friday TV Deals

You can have all of your favorite streaming services available at the touch of a button with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. All you have to do is plug the Fire Stick into your HDTV to get started. The remote even has Alexa capabilities! Just hold down the microphone button at the top, speak your request into the remote and voila! If you want to take it up a notch, the 4K version of the stick is also available for 50% off.

This TV has over 4,000 rave reviews from Walmart customers and it's currently on sale for only $85.

Black Friday is synonymous with TV deal doorbusters and this 75-inch Samsung model with over 1,000 reviews seems like a great buy.

If you're looking for a more affordable TV, this one is under $550 and 70-inches. It has HDMI, USB and Ethernet ports for connection to a wide variety of input devices, and its Wi-Fi compatibility lets you connect mobile devices wirelessly.

Here are some other notable Black Friday TV deals:

Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Apple AirPods are a TODAY editor favorite! As one contributor wrote, "They've even changed my morning routine. Every morning, I pop the AirPods in and listen to a podcast as I get ready. I'm able to move around freely, do my makeup, pack my bag and bounce around the apartment listening to some of my favorites without waking up my husband in the next room. For that, he is incredibly grateful."

This smart display was a major bestseller last year and it's back to an affordable price of $50.

There's no need to vigorously brush back and forth. The toothbrush creates a strong vibration, capable of whisking away plaque without making gums bleed.

With over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a must-have for home security according to happy shoppers.

This robot vacuum has multi-surface brushes that pick up everything from small particles to large debris, according to the manufacturer. The robot uses sensors that guide it under and around furniture — so it can get to those difficult-to-reach corners.

Whether you're looking to wirelessly charge your phone or your new AirPods, this charging pad from Belkin will help you ditch the cord for good.

Never lose your wallet again with this Tile Pro tracker!

Best Black Friday Laptop & Computer Deals

If you've also been meaning to pick up one of these sleek devices, or upgrade your old one, now's your chance. iPads are a simple, portable, reliable tablet. With these discounts, it's well worth it.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your gadgets while still getting the most bang for your buck. Best Buy has doorbuster deals all weekend long on the best tech.

You can save $200 on this Macbook laptop with 128 GB of storage. If you know a college student who needs a new laptop, this would be an incredible gift.

Best Buy has tech doorbuster deals all weekend, including a $250 discount on this Dell 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop.

Best Black Friday Watch Deals

Save 15% on this Apple Watch at Target. It can be used to track your activity, check text messages, get directions and even control your music while you're on the go! This watch is a great gift for that fitness-obsessed person in your life.

This device provides users with real-time pace and distance information when paired with a phone's GPS, offers guided breathing sessions and advanced capabilities for tracking sleep, including seeing how much light, deep and REM sleep you’re getting each night. The tracker also continuously monitors your heart rate, along with steps, active minutes and calories burned.

If you have a "Frozen 2" fan on your shopping list, this watch might make the perfect gift. It's a great combination of practical and fun.

Originally $600, this sophisticated smartwatch is 50% off today. It can last for up to 12 days on a single charge.

Best Black Friday Clothing Deals

Like all Spanx products, the leggings are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are dozens of styles and colors to choose from. The leggings first hit the market in 2015 — the brand told TODAY that the leggings have sold out numerous times since!

This soft knit sweater is 65% off today and comes in four seasonally-appropriate shades.

A classic cashmere sweater for under $50? It's almost too good to be true. This crew neck sweater comes in 30 different colors and we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to buy more than one!

These slimming jeggings are a TODAY favorite! They flatter your figure and are extremely comfortable at the same time.

These high-rise leggings are designed to keep everything in place while you exercise. We love that they come with side drop-in pockets (perfect for your phone or a credit card) and reflective details. Lululemon is having a huge Black Friday sale that's worth checking out.

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

This serum was one of Kathie Lee's Favorite Things last fall. "It tightens everything and [makes] the smoothest canvas to put your makeup on."

One tube of this mascara sells ever 5 seconds, and right now you can get 2 for $13. "It really lengthened my lashes!" one TODAY editor said. "I love that it applies easily and doesn't smudge all over the place."

This affordable serum has over 9,000 reviews and is said to give plumper, softer and smoother skin over time. Here's a handy explainer on hyaluronic acid if you need more convincing!

On Nordstrom right now you can save up to 50% off on select Kiehl's product. This gentle cleanser is one of our favorites. TODAY Director of Commerce Jen Birkhofer swears by it for travel: "It's gentle on skin, won't over dry and smells really nice."

We're not seeing this deal anywhere other than Walmart and it's definitely one worth snatching up! This serum is a fan-favorite and Peter Thomas Roth products are a staple in many TODAY beauty articles. Many Peter Thomas Roth items are on sale at Walmart if you're looking for a new moisturizer, an exfoliant, or a highly rated face mask.

Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair line has been an anti-aging favorite for years and now you can score the serum for 25% off with code FRIDAY19.

Best Black Friday Furniture Deals

Bring in the new year on a new mattress! You can get this mattress and box spring combo for over 60% off.

This affordable mattress is great for people who want the ease of shopping online. Not only is it made with three foam layers that sleep cool, it comes with a risk-free 100-night trial.

Weighted blankets have been all the rage this year and this top-rated model is 28% off today.

This modern piece functions as a sofa, lounger and bed all in one. You'll be hard-pressed to find another convertible piece like this under $100.

Best Black Friday Toy Deals

Calling all Potterheads! The invisibility cloak is more than just a fable, it's a lifelike toy that your kids can enjoy at home! With the help of a smartphone or tablet, your kid can vanish from a photo in seconds.

This is one of the toys that Adobe Insights predicted as a top seller for the holiday. This play set is filled with over 30 hidden treasures, allowing for tons of creativity and imaginative play.

Blast into the holiday season with this multi-piece mission rocket launch set. With light-up booster rockets and realistic launch sounds, this stellar set will keep your child engaged for hours on end.

These tiny fur balls continue to dominate the holiday toy rush. They transform into cute stuffed animals with the love and care from their new owner. They're meant for kids ages 2 and up and are currently the No. 1 release on Amazon for plush interactive toys.

Another hot toy for the holidays, this set comes with a SEGA Genesis Mini Console, 2 wired controllers, 40 games, a power cable and a USB adapter/HDMI cable. It's loaded with 40 legendary games and is ready to play right out of the box!

Barbie houses can get pretty expensive, but this spacious Malibu house is down to $179 on Walmart, Amazon and Target.

For more Black Friday deals, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!