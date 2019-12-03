Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Black Friday has officially come and gone, but the deals are still going strong for Cyber Monday. So if you forgot to snag something yesterday, you still have time!

It might seem like the entire world is on sale and that a deal is creeping at every corner. In fact, the National Retail Federation expects more than 165 million people to take part in the five-day shopping marathon from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday. Thankfully, the Shop TODAY team is here to help you cut through the clutter and find the best Cyber Monday deals.

Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Apple AirPods are a TODAY editor favorite! As one contributor wrote, "They've even changed my morning routine. Every morning, I pop the AirPods in and listen to a podcast as I get ready. I'm able to move around freely, do my makeup, pack my bag and bounce around the apartment listening to some of my favorites without waking up my husband in the next room. For that, he is incredibly grateful."

Go ahead and get a protective (and waterproof!) cover for them if you haven't already:

This smart display was a major bestseller last year and it's back to an affordable price of $50.

There's no need to vigorously brush back and forth. The toothbrush creates a strong vibration, capable of whisking away plaque without making gums bleed.

With over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a must-have for home security according to happy shoppers.

This robot vacuum has multi-surface brushes that pick up everything from small particles to large debris, according to the manufacturer. The robot uses sensors that guide it under and around furniture — so it can get to those difficult-to-reach corners.

Whether you're looking to wirelessly charge your phone or your new AirPods, this charging pad from Belkin will help you ditch the cord for good.

Never lose your wallet again with this Tile Pro tracker! The Tile easily fits on you keychain, in your wallet or alongiside anything else you want to keep track of.

In you don't already own a smart speaker, this Google Home mini is a great way to dip your feet into the smart audio world without breaking the bank.

Combining the sound quality of a Bose speaker and the smart home technology of the Amazon Alexa, this device would make a great gift for the person who always has the best playlists.

Discover your DNA story with this easy-to-use kit (that also makes a great gift). Simply send in your saliva sample to the Ancestry lab in a prepaid package, and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks.

Best Cyber Monday TV Deals

You can have all of your favorite streaming services available at the touch of a button with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. All you have to do is plug the Fire Stick into your HDTV to get started. The remote even has Alexa capabilities! Just hold down the microphone button at the top, speak your request into the remote and voila! If you want to take it up a notch, the 4K version of the stick is also available for 50% off.

This TV has over 4,000 rave reviews from Walmart customers and it's currently on sale for only $85.

This 65" TV has really good picture quality and is easy to set up. Take it from one enthusiastic Walmart reviewer: "I just received this today and was amazed at the picture quality and the ease of use. This TV is amazing love the voice command feature, the ease on which we hooked it up and the voice commands that walk you through the whole set up process was Fantastic."

Black Friday is synonymous with TV deal doorbusters and this 75-inch Samsung model with over 1,000 reviews seems like a great buy.

If you're looking for a more affordable TV, this one is under $550 and 70-inches. It has HDMI, USB and Ethernet ports for connection to a wide variety of input devices, and its Wi-Fi compatibility lets you connect mobile devices wirelessly.

Best Cyber Monday Laptop & Computer Deals

If you've also been meaning to pick up one of these sleek devices, or upgrade your old one, now's your chance. iPads are a simple, portable, reliable tablet. With these discounts, it's well worth it.

You can save $200 on this Macbook laptop with 128 GB of storage. If you know a college student who needs a new laptop, this would be an incredible gift. This is the latest version Macbook.

This Macbook deal has been flying off the shelves this week and we can see why. This is a 2017 laptop, meaning it's not as new and shiny as the one in the deal mentioned above, but it still has great storage, the updated keyboard and all of the features you'd find i the 2018 or 2019 models. At only $700, this is a steal.

This entry-level laptop has a a 15.6-inch touchscreen and runs Windows 10 Home. It's perfect for kids or someone who just needs a laptop for lightweight tasks (you wouldn't want to use this one for gaming for example)

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Below are our favorite Cyber Weekend 2019 kitchen deals, but here are some sales worth checking out:

If your family member or friend has difficulties mastering the hard-boiled egg, this may be the gift for them! This easy to use Dash Rapid Egg Cooker (which also makes poached eggs, scrambled eggs and even omelets) guarantees a perfect breakfast every time you use it!

Every home chef needs a quality hand mixer in their kitchen and $30 is a great price for one of the most popular hand mixers on the market.

This is the newest generation of the Instant Pot. It is said to replace 10 common kitchen appliances including your pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. It has a few new features like altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button.

If you want the standard version, the DUO Plus 9-in-1 version is on sale for only $65 today and the standard DUO is on sale for $49.

If you love your Instant Pot, this version allows for one-touch cooking of white rice, brown rice, quinoa and oatmeal. Overnight oats have never been easier.

Ideal for everything from sheet cake and lasagna to vegetables and roasts, these durable dishes feature a hard-wearing finish for lasting color and maximum protection against utensil damage. They're safe in the microwave, oven, broiler, freezer and dishwasher.

With over 16,500 reviews, this cast iron skillet is a must-have in the kitchen. You can keep it for generations, which makes it a great gift.

Best Cyber Monday Clothing & Accessory Deals

Below are our favorite Cyber Weekend 2019 clothing deals, but here are some sales worth checking out:

Like all Spanx products, the leggings are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are dozens of styles and colors to choose from. The leggings first hit the market in 2015 — the brand told TODAY that the leggings have sold out numerous times since!

This soft knit sweater is 65% off today and comes in four seasonally-appropriate shades.

A classic cashmere sweater for under $50? It's almost too good to be true. This crew neck sweater comes in 30 different colors and we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to buy more than one!

These slimming jeggings are a TODAY favorite! They flatter your figure and are extremely comfortable at the same time.

This D2C brand seems to be everywhere these days and users are obsessed with their ultra thick, sculpting leggings. They're offering 25% off site-wide with the code THANKS25.

L.L. Bean is offering 20% off their entire site through December 3 with the code THANKS20. We love these classic boots but we're also adding their packable jackets and PJ sets to our cart.

Sherpa everything, please! This hoodie can be filed into the "comfortable yet cute" category. It also has a front pocket to keep your hands nice and warm. It comes in sizes from XS to 4X.

We may have just found the perfect holiday shoe! From festive holiday gatherings to New Year's Eve, these shoes will look so classy! They are currently 30% off, plus an additional 10% off with the code YAYINTERNET!

UGG slippers are both cozy and durable! This simple black pair - made from rich leather and lined with luxurious natural wool - would go with anything in your closet and can be worn both inside and outside. They're also offering a similar men's pair for just $48!

The Ugg site has tons of styles on markdown for Cyber Weekend.

Express is offering 50% their entire website for Black Friday and they have seriously amazing finds! This long belted wool coat looks comfortable, warm, trendy - and it comes in three colors: camel, ivory and pitch black.

The internet is obsessed with these basic booties, and so are we. This is the lowest price they'v been since December 2018.

This bag has made it's way into gym locker rooms all over New York City and we can see why. The material is thick and durable, almost scuba-like, and it comes in 5 sizes and tons of bright colors. The brand also makes totes, backpacks, diaper bags and more (and everything is 20% off right now).

The entire J.Crew site is 50% off right now, and we're in love with these statement earrings that come in 3 colors.

Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Below are our favorite Cyber Weekend 2019 beauty deals, but here are some sales worth checking out:

One TODAY editor loves her Clarisonic Mia for it's ability to clean all the grime and makeup off her face at the end of a long day. This set takes that one step further and contains the Mia Prima brush, 1 new radiance brush head replacement, 1 deep pore brush head replacement and a refreshing gel cleanser.

One tube of this mascara sells ever 5 seconds, and right now you can get 2 for $13. "It really lengthened my lashes!" one TODAY editor said. "I love that it applies easily and doesn't smudge all over the place."

It's true, we just cannot get enough of this hot hair tool. It was an Allure Best of Beauty 2019 winner and can straighten and dry your hair in about 10 minutes or less. This is the lowest price on it we've seen all year.

This hot palette has just shy of five stars on Ulta Beauty and over 1,300 positive reviews. For half the original price you could get 12 stunning, brown, neutral matte shadows.

We wrote a whole article about this shampoo because reviewers are so passionate about it. "This product helps my hair feel thicker and fuller," one reviewer shared. "I also don't notice as much hair left on my hands after using this shampoo."

This serum was one of Kathie Lee's Favorite Things last fall. "It tightens everything and [makes] the smoothest canvas to put your makeup on."

This bundle is travel-sized and TSA approved. We're obsessed with this mini heated straightening brush and love that you can slip this version easily into a purse or bag when you're on-the-go.

Best Cyber Monday Furniture Deals

Below are our favorite Cyber Weekend 2019 home deals, but here are some sales worth checking out:

Bring in the new year on a new mattress! You can get this mattress and box spring combo for over 60% off.

This affordable mattress is great for people who want the ease of shopping online. Not only is it made with three foam layers that sleep cool, it comes with a risk-free 100-night trial.

This modern piece functions as a sofa, lounger and bed all in one. You'll be hard-pressed to find another convertible piece like this under $100.

This cloud-like throw blanket will make it even harder to get out of bed in the morning - but who said that's a bad thing? The cozy blanket's easy-care fabric won't shrink, pill or wrinkle, which makes it perfect to snuggle up with on the couch or even on-the-go while traveling.

Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals

Calling all Potterheads! The invisibility cloak is more than just a fable, it's a lifelike toy that your kids can enjoy at home! With the help of a smartphone or tablet, your kid can vanish from a photo in seconds.

This is one of the toys that Adobe Insights predicted as a top seller for the holiday. This play set is filled with over 30 hidden treasures, allowing for tons of creativity and imaginative play.

Blast into the holiday season with this multi-piece mission rocket launch set. With light-up booster rockets and realistic launch sounds, this stellar set will keep your child engaged for hours on end.

These tiny fur balls continue to dominate the holiday toy rush. They transform into cute stuffed animals with the love and care from their new owner. They're meant for kids ages 2 and up and are currently the No. 1 release on Amazon for plush interactive toys.

Another hot toy for the holidays, this set comes with a SEGA Genesis Mini Console, 2 wired controllers, 40 games, a power cable and a USB adapter/HDMI cable. It's loaded with 40 legendary games and is ready to play right out of the box!

Barbie houses can get pretty expensive, but this spacious Malibu house is down to $179 on Walmart, Amazon and Target.

If you look at the best performing gifts of the holiday season, you're bound to find these Pixie Belles close to the top. With three modes — nurture, pixie power dance and spin mode — this product will provide never-ending amusement.

Get your kid away from the screen with this fun art spinner that will help them make masterpiece after masterpiece. It comes with a spinner, four bottles of paint, 20 paper cards, three colored cards and a splash shield (so clean-up will be a breeze).

Gone are the days when Barbie was simply a doll who dressed up in heels and a pretty outfit. This Astrophysicist edition is breaking stereotypes left and right, so that playtime can spark some big dreams.

Best Cyber Monday Watch Deals

This device provides users with real-time pace and distance information when paired with a phone's GPS, offers guided breathing sessions and advanced capabilities for tracking sleep, including seeing how much light, deep and REM sleep you’re getting each night. The tracker also continuously monitors your heart rate, along with steps, active minutes and calories burned.

If you have a "Frozen 2" fan on your shopping list, this watch might make the perfect gift. It's a great combination of practical and fun.

Originally $600, this sophisticated smartwatch is 50% off today. It can last for up to 12 days on a single charge.

