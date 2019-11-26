Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Black Friday is the perfect time to re-vamp your closet. You know that sweater you've had your eye on for months? Well, now might be the time to finally make your move! The wardrobe trifecta of clothing, shoes and accessories all have some great deals running for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Whether you're looking for a cozy turtleneck or searching for the perfect personalized necklace, you're sure to find a great deal this week!

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Black Friday 2019 deals here.

Best Black Friday clothing deals

This rib-knit tunic will keep you nice and cozy as the temperatures start to drop.

Sherpa everything, please! This hoodie can be filed into the comfortable yet cute category. It also has a front pocket to keep your hands nice and warm. It comes in sizes from XS to 4X.

These jeans come in petite, regular and tall making them the perfect fit, no matter what your body type! They have a gorgeous, classic wash and are a bestseller for Madewell.

The faux-fur collar is detachable, making this the perfect versatile coat.

This is a great basic when you're looking to relax. Plus, it's 40% off right now!

This fleece jacket is machine-washable. Reviewers were impressed with the quality and weight. Some suggested ordering a size up if you're planning on wearing something thicker under it.

We're loving the button detail on the cowl neck of this sweater. It's a casual look that still feels put together!

Best Black Friday legging deals

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

These Outdoor Voices leggings are 25% off right now with the code LEGGINGS25. There's such a wide variety of colors, we just might get two pairs!

These jeggings have a 4.5-star rating and are 50% off right now! They come in medium and dark wash and a variety of sizes.

This brand is selling out fast! These leggings are 30% off with the code EARLYACCESS19.

These outdoor leggings are made of durable fabric and come in eight colors! They are 25% off right now with the code LEGGINGS25.

Best Black Friday shoe deals

These adorable sock booties come in three shades including burgundy, black and gray. At 40% off these are a great winter deal!

Steve Madden is having some impressive sales this holiday season! If you're looking for something a little more casual, this wedge sneaker might be the best fit.

These boots are sure to go fast! They come in three color options including oat/gold, rose/oat and taupe/coral. Check out more Black Friday deals from Sperry's for under $100.

You can get your hands on these plaid moccasins for 25% with the code FLASH25. Your feet will be nice and cozy all winter long.

We may have just found the perfect holiday shoe! From festive holiday gatherings to New Year's Eve, these shoes will look so classy! They are currently 30% off with the code GIFTWELL and are a Madewell bestseller!

These Cole Haan boots are currently 50% off. The heel is just about two inches tall, making it a great everyday shoe!

Best accessory sales

This gorgeous watch is 47% off and has the perfect rose gold accents. It's also water-resistant!

In their Black Friday deal, BaubleBar is giving customers 15% off custom gifts. For this item you get to pick your font, how many lines of text and what you'd like your necklace to say! The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

This bandana comes in 12 colors, with some select colors starting as low as $5. To get 30% off use the code GIFTWELL at checkout.

This Madewell bag is 30% off with the code GIFTWELL. It also comes in a gorgeous red color that is going for $155.

These Ray-Ban sunglasses are the perfect gift for yourself. They have such a classic feel and plenty of colors to choose from.

Now you can have his and her Fossil watches! This timepiece also has stopwatch functionality.

This belt is reversible, making it two belts in one!

For more Black Friday 2019 content, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!