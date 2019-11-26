Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Black Friday is the perfect time to re-vamp your closet. You know that sweater you've had your eye on for months? Well, now might be the time to finally make your move! The wardrobe trifecta of clothing, shoes and accessories all have some great deals running for the biggest shopping day of the year.
Whether you're looking for a cozy turtleneck or searching for the perfect personalized necklace, you're sure to find a great deal this week!
Best Black Friday clothing deals
1. Knit Tunic
This rib-knit tunic will keep you nice and cozy as the temperatures start to drop.
2. Women's Sherpa Sweatshirt
Sherpa everything, please! This hoodie can be filed into the comfortable yet cute category. It also has a front pocket to keep your hands nice and warm. It comes in sizes from XS to 4X.
3. High-Rise Skinny Jeans
These jeans come in petite, regular and tall making them the perfect fit, no matter what your body type! They have a gorgeous, classic wash and are a bestseller for Madewell.
4. Faux Fur Collar Coat
The faux-fur collar is detachable, making this the perfect versatile coat.
5. Free People Moonshine Tunic
This is a great basic when you're looking to relax. Plus, it's 40% off right now!
6. Men's Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
This fleece jacket is machine-washable. Reviewers were impressed with the quality and weight. Some suggested ordering a size up if you're planning on wearing something thicker under it.
7. Women's Long Sleeve Button Cowl Neck Tunic
We're loving the button detail on the cowl neck of this sweater. It's a casual look that still feels put together!
Best Black Friday legging deals
1. Springs Leggings
These Outdoor Voices leggings are 25% off right now with the code LEGGINGS25. There's such a wide variety of colors, we just might get two pairs!
2. Super Skinny Pull-On Jeggings
These jeggings have a 4.5-star rating and are 50% off right now! They come in medium and dark wash and a variety of sizes.
3. High-Waist Alo Sueded Lounge Legging
This brand is selling out fast! These leggings are 30% off with the code EARLYACCESS19.
4. Warmup Leggings
These outdoor leggings are made of durable fabric and come in eight colors! They are 25% off right now with the code LEGGINGS25.
Best Black Friday shoe deals
1. Steve Madden Sock Booties
These adorable sock booties come in three shades including burgundy, black and gray. At 40% off these are a great winter deal!
2. Steve Madden Knit Wedge Sneakers
Steve Madden is having some impressive sales this holiday season! If you're looking for something a little more casual, this wedge sneaker might be the best fit.
3. Sperry Saltwater Duck Booties
These boots are sure to go fast! They come in three color options including oat/gold, rose/oat and taupe/coral. Check out more Black Friday deals from Sperry's for under $100.
4. L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
You can get your hands on these plaid moccasins for 25% with the code FLASH25. Your feet will be nice and cozy all winter long.
5. The Zoe Bow Mule
We may have just found the perfect holiday shoe! From festive holiday gatherings to New Year's Eve, these shoes will look so classy! They are currently 30% off with the code GIFTWELL and are a Madewell bestseller!
6. Cole Haan Women's Harrington Grand Buckle Boot
These Cole Haan boots are currently 50% off. The heel is just about two inches tall, making it a great everyday shoe!
Best accessory sales
1. Fossil Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This gorgeous watch is 47% off and has the perfect rose gold accents. It's also water-resistant!
2. Katie Engravable Pendant Necklace
In their Black Friday deal, BaubleBar is giving customers 15% off custom gifts. For this item you get to pick your font, how many lines of text and what you'd like your necklace to say! The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
3. Madewell Bandana
This bandana comes in 12 colors, with some select colors starting as low as $5. To get 30% off use the code GIFTWELL at checkout.
4. The Abroad Tote Bag
This Madewell bag is 30% off with the code GIFTWELL. It also comes in a gorgeous red color that is going for $155.
5. Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are the perfect gift for yourself. They have such a classic feel and plenty of colors to choose from.
6. Men's Neale Quartz Watch
Now you can have his and her Fossil watches! This timepiece also has stopwatch functionality.
7. Levi's Men's Reversible Casual Belt
This belt is reversible, making it two belts in one!
