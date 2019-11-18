Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The biggest shopping day of the year is almost here.

Black Friday is just under two weeks away, but you don't have to wait that long to get a good deal. Some retailers have already started marking down items in true pre-Black Friday spirit. But remember: prices can drop even lower before the 29th. Keep checking Shop TODAY to stay updated on the best deals.

Please note: some of the deals are only good while supplies last and prices are subject to change.

Amazon's Black Friday Deals page lists Deals of the Day for various products. You can find everything from tech, to household items, to skincare with slashed prices. Don't forget to utilize your Prime membership for free and fast shipping!

Ever wondered about your ancestry? Now you can find out all about the people who came before you with this 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test. And better yet — you can get it from Amazon for half off!

Black Friday isn't just for tech and toys. It's also a great time to stock up on those home essentials! You can get this bulk toilet paper for over 60% off.

No more fighting over wall outlets with this charging station. It has six slots and three different kinds of cables so you can charge any and all of your devices at once.

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday Deals page features everything from bedding to tech to coffee. They've even separated their deals into categories so you can narrow your search down to find exactly what you're looking for.

This classic dinnerware set comes with four dinner plates, four accent plates and four 13-ounce mugs. It's perfect for everyday use and more formal occasions.

Stainless steel cookware complements any kitchen. This set comes with a saute pan, two sauce pans, two skillets, a stockpot and a covered steamer insert.

Sur La Table has cookware available for over 50% off. Stock up on the best items for the season now!

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Make breakfast fun with this belgian waffle iron. Even more fun than the waffles themselves is the fact that you can get this for 50% off!

Become your own in-house barista with this Nespresso set. It even comes with a frother to give your home that true coffee-house feel. Get it now for almost 60% off.

Walmart is here to help you get a head start on shopping for all of your holiday needs with their Deal Drop page. Score the best deals on kitchenware, tech and toys!

This set is perfect for the kid in your life (or the kid in you) to make their own Forky and pals. It's an easy and fun way to bring the iconic childhood movie to life.

Watch the ball drop with perfect clarity and bring in the new year with this 4K Ultra Smart TV! Switch between your favorite streaming platforms with just a few clicks of a remote.

This tablet is portable enough for you to work on the go or stream your favorite shows while you're commuting. It even comes with a detachable keyboard case. It's currently on sale for just over 50% off.

Head on over to Macy's to catch their latest Deals of the Day. With thousands of items marked down, you'll have no shortage of options. Currently, shipping is free with orders of $25 or more.

Having a sturdy luggage set can provide you with more peace than you realize while traveling. This 4-piece hard-side luggage set is available for 70% off right now and would make the perfect gift for someone who stays on the move.

Snag these Calvin Klein pillows for over 80% off at just $6! Stock up on brand new pillows for you and your family at the lowest price of the holiday season.

Stay cozy this holiday season with a reversible comforter from the Martha Stewart Collection. It's available in eight different colors and is currently 82% off.

JackRabbit is now having their Shakeout Sale to help you "limber up" for Black Friday. You can find Nike sneakers for up to 50% off and active apparel for up to 70% off.

These classic running shoes are perfect to help you get a head start on those New Year's resolutions. They also come in gray!

Adidas is currently running an Early Black Friday sale where you can receive 40% off select items. You just have to be a member of the Creators Club which is free to join and enter the code CREATORS at checkout.

You can save $28 on this classic half-zip sweatshirt when you join the Adidas Creators Club. It's currently also available in scarlet, navy and black.

Get your holiday shopping done early with the 2019 Black Friday Deals available at Kohl's. New deals are shared everyday. Save on clothes, shoes, toys and electronics! Use code GOSAVE at checkout to save an addition 15% on select items.

This weighted throw will leave you feeling extra comfortable as you snuggle up with your hot chocolate and favorite holiday movie. It's also available in charcoal and navy.

No more trying to figure out what all those dials mean on your air fryer or toaster oven. This product serves as both and has digital programming so you know exactly what you're doing. The racks make it even easier to separate your food to make sure it's cooked to perfection.

Celebrate the holidays in style with these holiday hooded ponchos from Apt. 9! They come in four different styles: Snowman (shown), reindeer, Christmas tree and Santa.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!