It can be hard to find a good pair of jeans that fit in all the right places and last a long time. So much so that once you finally find that pair, you never want to stop talking about them.
That's exactly what people did with these St. John's Bay Straight-Leg Jeans. With over 1,800 reviews on the JCPenney website, 95% of reviewers said they would recommend these jeans to someone else. The best part? JCPenney's Columbus Day sale has these jeans for 50% off. You can also use code "STYLEUP" to get an extra 20% off, bringing the price to $17.59.
St. John's Bay Secretly Slender Straight-Leg Jeans
The right pair of jeans can be a great boost to your confidence. "When I walk out of my house I feel confident and know they look good on me!" said one reviewer.
Customers are loving the wide array of fits, colors and sizes these jeans are available in. "For the first time in years I haven't had to have my pants hemmed," another reviewer wrote. One person even thanked the jean maker for "considering not every one has long legs!"
The pants are currently available in misses (short, regular and long) and petite (short and regular) from sizes 2-20. Color options include rinse, dark tint, medium, black, oregano and merlot sorbet.
A good pair of straight jeans can complement any outfit. You can wear them to work with a pointed heel or printed boot for a night out.
Not sure what shoes to pair them with? Well you're in luck because JCPenney also has buy one, get two free boots as part of the sale. Here are a few that caught our eye.
a.n.a Garwin Block Heel Booties
Add some prints into your shoe collection with these leopard-print block heel booties. Animal prints and pointed toes are very in this season so these boots will keep you on trend.
Unionbay Dorothy Dress Boots
You can never go wrong with a classic black boot. Slip these on under a straight leg with a button-up shirt and you've got a classic work look.
east 5th Quantrell Booties
Add a pop of color with these east 5th booties. The detailing on the front will make your shoe stand out from the rest. They are also available in navy, black and tornado.
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!