The biggest shopping day of the year is almost here!

When is Black Friday 2019 you ask? The big day is just under two weeks away, but you don't have to wait that long to get a good deal. Some retailers have already started marking down items in true pre-Black Friday spirit. But remember: prices can drop even lower before the 29th. Keep checking Shop TODAY to stay updated on the best deals.

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Black Friday 2019 deals here.

Amazon's Black Friday Deals page lists Deals of the Day for various products. You can find everything from tech, to household items, to skincare with slashed prices. Don't forget to utilize your Prime membership for free and fast shipping!

Ever wondered about your ancestry? Now you can find out all about the people who came before you with this 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test. And better yet — you can get it from Amazon for half off!

This best selling TV is 47% off and has over 2,200 reviews. Amazon has a ton of Black Friday TV Deals right now, so if this one doesn't work for you then you should check out:

This smart speaker comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in. It is also Bluetooth and Apple airplay compatible so you can play your favorite music from your phone or tablet easily.

Apple AirPods are a TODAY editor favorite! As one contributor wrote, "They've even changed my morning routine. Every morning, I pop the AirPods in and listen to a podcast as I get ready. I'm able to move around freely, do my makeup, pack my bag and bounce around the apartment listening to some of my favorites without waking up my husband in the next room. For that, he is incredibly grateful."

Do you find yourself frantically searching for your phone or keys often? Those days are over with these Tile Essentials. Attach them to your keys, remote or wallet, or set up the app with your phone to find your things at the press of a button. For a more hands-free option, you can also ask Alexa to ring a Tile using the Echo Dot!

You can have all of your favorite streaming services available at the touch of a button with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. All you have to do is plug the USB into your HDTV to get started. The remote even has Alexa capabilities! Just hold down the microphone button at the top, speak your request into the remote and voila! If you want to take it up a notch, the 4K version of the stick is also available for 50% off.

Who needs a separate brush, blow dryer and straightener when you can use this Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush? With almost 13,000 reviews on Amazon, people can't stop raving about how well this product works and how easy it is to use. If you were thinking about trying it out, now is the perfect time to get it because it's available for 35% off!

One of the best parts of the holiday season is a classic holiday feast. This preseasoned cast-iron skillet will make preparing the feast just a little bit easier. All skillets are seasoned with 100% vegetable oil. The seasoning only improves over time. Choose between 15 size and variety combos to get your holiday meal prep started.

This coffee maker is compact, making it perfect for dorm rooms and small apartments, or just for storing away when not in use. It's travel mug-friendly and can make all of your favorite K-Cup coffee.

Save 30% on this Apple Watch at Target. Use it to track your activity, check text messages, get directions and even change your music while you're on the go! This watch is a great gift for that fitness-obsessed person in your life. (If you're looking for more gift ideas, check out our gift guides!)

Bring in the new year on a new mattress! You can get this mattress and box spring combo for over 60% off.

With over 1,900 reviews, there's no doubt people love these jeans. They come in various fits, colors and sizes. Now, you can get them for over 60% off!

Baublebar is one of the most popular places for affordable jewelry and accessories that are always on-trend. Right now, it's offering 35% off everything and 15% off custom gifts!

These custom hairpins are so festive and fun, and look great layered or worn on their own. This is a great gift for any teen in your life.

J.Crew has an early Black Friday deal for everyone. If you're a rewards member (which is free to join), you can get 50% off your purchase and 60% off sale styles with code SHOPFIRST. Not a rewards member? You can still get in on the fun with 40% off your purchase with code WHYWAIT.

Get in the holiday mood with this mockneck sweater. The scarf tie adds a pop of color against the plain black and gives the piece a bit of personality. This sweater is perfect for your office holiday party or annual family get-together.

Get a head start on your New Year's Eve outfit at J.Crew with this sequined camisole. Nothing like bringing in the new year with a bit of sparkle! It's also available in decorative pink and pale gold.

Add some flair to your office style with this bow-back fleece sweatshirt. It's the work-appropriate version of "business in the front, party in the back." (We couldn't resist.)

Spanx is currently having an Early Black Friday sale where you can get 20% off everything. From leggings to bras to shapewear, stock up on your favorite bestsellers at a great price.

You might recognize these bestselling leggings because shoppers just can't get enough of them. The site promises a "flat gut and a great butt," and if the reviews are any indicator, they deliver! Now's the time to save on your closet's newest staple.

Finding a good bra is hard to come by. This bra is a customer-favorite because it has Smart Stretch straps and customized backing that gives you support without compromising comfort.

These high-waisted slimming shorts are perfect to slip on under your festive holiday fit. It's lightweight so you don't have to worry about thick material showing through your clothes. You can find it in three colors: Naked 3.0 (shown), soft nude and black.

Nordstrom's Early Black Friday sale features discounts up to 50% on items for men, women, kids, home and beauty! And if you shop now you can early a holiday reward for the new year. Here are a few things that caught our eye.

Customers love these Sam Edelman boots. They pair perfectly with any outfit and slip on easily to keep you on-the-move. At 40% off, these are a must-have.

Stay warm and chic with this Topshop coat. It runs large so you can order your normal size if you want to layer underneath or order one size down for a more snug fit. You have your choice of five colors: black, brown (shown), light pink, mustard and oatmeal.

You'll never need to carry more than one bag with this Marc Jacobs tote. This spacious item has room for all of your daily essentials and more. It also comes with four straps — two short ones and two longer ones for you to hold the bag over your shoulder.

This week, Flywheel is offering one of the strongest deals of the year: $700 off plus free shipping on an at-home bike, or 30% off studio credit packs.

When the weather takes a turn, heading outside for a workout can be tough. This premium exercise bike will help you stay active throughout the year. Prices vary if you decide to add on a tablet or any gear.

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday Deals page features everything from bedding to tech to coffee. The brand has even separated its deals into categories so you can narrow your search down to find exactly what you're looking for.

This classic dinnerware set comes with four dinner plates, four accent plates and four mugs. It's perfect for everyday use and more formal occasions.

Stainless steel cookware complements any kitchen. This set comes with a saute pan, two saucepans, two skillets, a stockpot and a covered steamer insert.

This Pyrex set includes 10 round, oven-safe dishes in four different sizes that are perfect for all those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to stock up on those home essentials like K-Cup pods! At Bed Bath & Beyond, you can choose from 40 options with counts beginning at 40. That's right folks, there's even more coffee in your future at the lowest price of the season!

Sur La Table has cookware available for over 50% off. Stock up on the best items for the season now!

Become your own in-house barista with this Nespresso set. It even comes with a frother to give your home that true coffee-house feel. Get it now for almost 60% off.

Walmart is here to help you get a head start on shopping for all of your holiday needs with its Deal Drop page. Score the best deals on kitchenware, tech and toys!

Black Friday is synonymous with TV deal doorbusters and this 65-inch Samsung model is marked as a "Special Buy" for the holiday weekend.

This set is perfect for the kid in your life (or the kid in you) to make their own Forky and pals. It's an easy and fun way to bring the popular movie to life.

This tablet is portable enough for you to work on the go or stream your favorite shows while you're commuting. It even comes with a detachable keyboard case. It's currently on sale for just over 50% off.

Head on over to Macy's to catch the latest Deals of the Day. With thousands of items marked down, you'll have no shortage of options. Currently, shipping is free with orders of $25 or more.

Having a sturdy luggage set can provide you with more peace than you realize while traveling. This hard-side luggage set is available for 50% off right now and would make the perfect gift for someone who stays on the move.

Snag these Calvin Klein pillows for an extra 20% off with code BLKFRI! Stock up on brand new pillows for you and your family at one of the lowest prices of the holiday season.

Stay cozy this holiday season with a reversible comforter from the Martha Stewart Collection. It's available in eight different colors and is currently 82% off.

These classic running shoes are perfect to help you get a head start on those New Year's resolutions. They also come in gray!

Adidas is currently running an Early Black Friday sale where you can receive 40% off select items. You just have to be a member of the Creators Club which is free to join and enter the code CREATORS at checkout.

You can save $28 on this classic half-zip sweatshirt when you join the Adidas Creators Club. It's currently also available in scarlet, navy and black.

Get your holiday shopping done early with the 2019 Black Friday Deals available at Kohl's. New deals are shared every day. Save on clothes, shoes, toys and electronics! Use code GIVETHANKS at checkout to save an addition 15% on select items. You can also score $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend.

This weighted throw will leave you feeling extra comfortable as you snuggle up with your hot chocolate and favorite holiday movie. It's also available in charcoal and navy.

No more trying to figure out what all those dials mean on your air fryer or toaster oven. This product serves as both and has digital programming so you know exactly what you're doing. The racks make it even easier to separate your food to make sure it's cooked to perfection.

Celebrate the holidays in style with these holiday hooded ponchos from Apt. 9! They come in four different styles: Snowman (shown), reindeer, Christmas tree and Santa.

You can never go wrong with a good pair of leggings! These classic Ponte Shaping Leggings from Yummie give you a sleek, refined look while also smoothing your tummy. Their entire site is 30% off with the code CYBERWEEK.

These slip-on shoes are a great addition to the wardrobe of someone who's always on-the-go. During the Black Friday sale, you can get items like these classics for 30% off with code THANKFUL.

Save up to 50% at Sperry. With over 250 items to choose from, you have no shortage of options. Go with a classic boat shoe or prep for the winter with a new duck boot.

Save big at ShopBop with over 1,000 new markdowns. You can find things like these BaubleBar hoop earrings for 80% off!

Snag this cashmere sweater for half off at Last Call! This relaxed fit is perfect to keep you warm and cozy during holiday festivities. Looking for more cashmere? Last Call has over 100 items from the Neiman Marcus Cashmere Collection on sale right now.

Another cashmere gem can be found at Uniqlo! A turtleneck is a winter staple that can be paired with anything from skirts to pants. They're perfect for every occasion! Uniqlo has these cashmere turtlenecks available in 10 colors ranging in sizes from XXS to XXL.

A classic North Face fleece is a staple for any wintertime wardrobe. Whether you're hitting the trails or booking it through the city, this fleece is sure to keep you warm as you make it through the holidays.

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your tech while still getting the most bang for your buck. Best Buy has doorbuster deals all weekend long on the best tech, including saving $250 on this Dell 15.6" touch-screen laptop.

