When you think of boat shoes, one of the first images that comes to mind is probably a pair of iconic Sperry's. It's only right since they were the original American brand of boat shoe designed in 1935.

The company was created when founder Paul Sperry struggled to get his footing on the deck of a slipper boat. After toying with a few ideas, he created an innovative shoe that had grooves carved into the rubber soles — providing traction against the surface of the deck.

Now, you don't have to be a seaman to own a pair of Sperry Topsiders. They work perfectly as a day to day shoe and come in handy when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

If you're wanting a pair of your own, you're in luck. Right now, the comapny is having a huge sale on boots, loafers, sneakers, boat shoes and more. You can shop their outlet section for up to 60% off, or their fall favorites for up to 40% off. Check out our picks from each sale below.

Sperry 60% Off Outlet Sale

These rain boots add a twist to the classic style with buckle details and a dual stripe on the back. You can get them for almost 20% off in three colors: Oxblood (shown), black and pearlized silver.

Water-resistant suede will keep you and your feet dry (and in style) in the rain. You'll also be comfortable while walking on a full-length Memory Foam footbed. In addition to the color combination shown, you can get these boots in black and navy/grey.

This duck-inspired boot is made entirely of rubberized materials. Don't worry, there's microfleece lining inside to keep your feet warm and comfy.

Get a head start on snow boot shopping with these Alpine-inspired winter boots. These are available in a navy/yellow or brown/tan color scheme.

These rain boots are perfect if you're looking for a modern take on the classic style. The lace-up detailing on the back can give your outfit subtle flair. These boots come in four different colors: Olive (shown), grape, dark grey and black.

Laces? Not a problem. This canvas boot features a zipper on the side so you can slip your foot in, zip up and go! You'll stay both warm and comfortable in these ones which feature a microfleece lining inside and a memory foam footbed.

Sperry 40% Off Fall Sale

Nothing says Sperry quite like the iconic boat shoes. Sport the classic look in the Audrey style, or as one reviewer calls it their "go to shoe to look casual but chic." They're also available in the color Rose Dust.

A little sparkle never hurt anybody. These sneakers feature a layer of shimmer that gives them a unique look. You can find them in five different colors: Navy (shown), lilac, grey and wine.

Strut in style with these timeless mules. With a tassel detail and three colors to chose from, you are bound to find a pair that will work with everything from jeans to office wear. One reviewer said, "The shoe has a good, solid padded insole making it very comfortable."

These slip-on sneakers are the perfect on-the-go shoe — and the memory foam insole will give you lasting comfort. Right now, you can get these for almost 40% off in four colors: Rose Dust (shown), black, navy and silver.

A long-lasting moccasin is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This pair features a leather sock lining to absorb moisture and a rubber sole for no-slip traction. You can purchase them in four colors: Tan (shown), grey, blue and berry.

These classic sneakers are a great choice if you're wanting to tackle a casual but sophisticated look. The metallic detailing and cotton laces complement the leather fabric, and you can find these in black or wine if you're looking for a pop of color.

