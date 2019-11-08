At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

As we venture into the gift giving season, it's apparent that new and noteworthy products are hitting the market each day. Among these items are loads of toys that kids (and parents) are eager to have in their household for the holidays.

The sheer amount of toys makes it difficult to find the ones that should gain well-deserved attention — but the experts at the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio, an independent consumer company, have secured the most popular and innovative products of the year.

Unlike some review organizations, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio grants awards to products based entirely on selections from noted experts in child development, education and children's literature. Toys are also tested by a panel of kid-judges — so you can be sure your kiddo is getting the best product on the market!

Check out the toys, games and crafts that made the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award list for 2019.

When we release our 2019 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

7 award winning toys for kids

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Blast into the holiday season with this multi-piece mission rocket launch set. With light up booster rockets and realistic launch sounds, this stellar set will keep your child engaged for hours on end.

You can still find plenty of shopping and fashion Barbie dolls on the market, but ones like this Astrophysicist edition are breaking stereotypes left and right. Playtime at a young age can truly spark future social engagement — this Barbie will help young kids understand career opportunities right from the start.

Batman is here to fight crime in his transforming, remote-controlled Batmobile. It functions as a high-speed car but with the click of a button, can quickly transition into a battle mode vehicle. As one of the top novelty toys of the season, it comes with tons of bells and whistles that will make your kid say "wow!".

Channel the artist inside with this Spin and Spiral Art Station from Crayola. This engaging item combines spiral and spin art so that your children can really let their creativity shine through.

Step away from the screen with this knit loom kit. It comes with a 4-inch loom, 90 yards of chunky rainbow yarn and two pom poms to attach to the final product. The simple-to-follow instructions means that creating a warm-weather accessory is now easier than ever.

Cue the family laughter with this toy pencil nose game made for ages eight and up. Start by splitting the players into teams and take turns choosing a card. After choosing, the current player will draw as many of the listed items as they can while their team guesses the picture. Think "pictionary" with a creative spin!

Staying active when it's snowing outside can be difficult, but this fun slow motion game might be the solution to needing a little extra movement. Here, players race in slow motion to win a trophy at the end of the race. By wearing light-up headbands, you'll know who is going too fast and who is following the slow-motion rules. The moment the players hear a buzz, they must freeze!

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!