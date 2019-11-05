At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The shopping frenzy peaks during the months of November and December as people prep for the 2019 gift-giving season.

You'll see dazzling new electronics, trending clothing styles and state-of-the-art appliances featured in store isles across the country — but nothing is more exciting to browse through than the toys section.

Each year, some of the most innovative toy brands release new and noteworthy products that continue to surprise even the most seasoned of toy shoppers. To show us the ones we'll want on our lists, Toy Insider mom Laurie Schacht joined TODAY's Donna Farizan at the Sweet Suite toy event which featured the top toys for the holidays.

Check out the kid-approved gifts that will make the 2019 holidays ones they won't forget.

16 cool toys for kids

This playset perfectly compliments the Blume Doll collection. Filled with over 30 hidden treasures, this gift allows for tons of creativity and imaginative play.

This treasure chest, based on the popular YouTube show Ryan Toys Review, includes tons of pirate gifts and gadgets inside. The chest doubles as a sturdy storage case for other holiday gifts — and the unboxing is half of the fun!

This Barbie isn't available until December 1, but when the day arrives you'll definitely want this doll in your cart. The mystery pack includes a tube and a light pink Color Reveal doll — but when you put her in warm water, she will reveal a special combination of eye color, skin tone, hair and outfit style.

LeapFrog toys have been around since 1994 and continue to help kids learn through playtime. This ABC Smart Home comes with over 60 pieces that allow kids to build and create houses, doors, characters and more.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This cute plush toy, created for the littlest of toy-lovers, will help your child develop sensory skills through observation and touch. The waterfall beads, crunchy wings and teething ring will keep them engaged and learning from the moment they start playing.

With a push of a button, you'll want to dance along with this adorable llama. For under $18, this booty shakin' pet will have you cracking up and busting out your own moves.

You know that super satisfying feeling of popping bubble wrap? Mix that with gooey slime and that's exactly what you'll get with the Pop Pops Snotz. This pack comes with 18 slime-filled bubbles and a hammer to make smashing the bubbles that much more enjoyable.

The popular saying is now a game! The Cra-Z-Art Flying Pigs! Game is an action game that the whole family can enjoy. The rules are simple — turn on the air-filled machine, snag a net and catch as many pigs as you can!

Bring this Disney Junior crew to life with the PJ Masks PJ Seeker. Help kid superheros Catboy, Owlette and Gekko fight crime with this 8-in-one toy vehicle that will keep the kids busy for hours.

Love crafting but hate the mess? This Sprinkle Art Shaker from Crayola will keep the creative juices flowing without the added clean-up. Simply squeeze glue where desired, put the colorful sprinkles in the container and shake!

Turn a basic hairstyle, pair of jeans or accessory into a look that's hard to ignore. The Blinger styling tool allows you to add bling to almost anything easily and safely.

This precious elephant does more than act as a cuddle buddy for your kiddos — it gives them a chance to grow their care-taking skills and feelings of compassion. Little Juno has a personality that grows over time and enjoys games like peek-a-boo and build-a-tune.

Calling all Potterheads! The invisibility cloak is more than just a fable, it's a lifelike toy that your kids can enjoy at home! With the help of a smartphone or tablet, your kid can vanish from a photo in seconds.

Bring all the fun of the fair to your living room with this Fisher-Price Bounce and Spin Puppy. It turns 360-degrees, lights up, and plays songs and tunes.

For under $40, you can get this pull-along wagon loaded with fun and educational components. The Smart Stages technology lets you tailor the learning content to your child's needs depending on age and skill-level.

If watching Spider Man isn't enough, you might need this Power ATV from Kid Trax. Made with a 12-volt rechargeable battery, it can go up to 5 miles-per-hour — making the challenge of chasing down villans a fun and thrilling task.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!