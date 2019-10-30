TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

You can get your shopping done early thanks to some incredible deals on toys at Walmart. Right now, dozens of bestselling puzzles, games, play houses and more are on sale — giving you the chance to get your hands on this year's top-sellers before they leave the shelves.

Head to the site to score some incredible discounts on things your kids will love, and read on to see our favorite offers below.

Walmart's Bestselling Toys

Count down to Christmas with this year's Lego Advent calendar! The 24 buildable presents are perfect for getting into the holiday spirit, and the seven mini-figures will be the perfect addition to any other Lego set your family owns. Check back every day to see the newest present!

Save more than $60 on this huge set of geometric tiles, which can be turned into all manner of structures and buildings. Construct cars, castles, and more with the colorful pieces, and when it's time to clean up, they can be easily organized into the included carrying bag.

A small base makes it easy to build cars and wagons that actually roll, and the different-sized pieces mean the only limit is your imagination.

This little robot pal comes to life right out of the box, and is ready to go with no assembly required. Playtime starts right away by placing one of the 10 included activity cards in front of the robot and letting him roll over and scan it.

Try games like GoKart or Soccer, and get to know the robot's quirky personality, plainly displayed in a series of pre-programmed emotions. An internal rechargeable battery and remote control lets the robot race around and do tricks, and a downloadable phone app means there's always more fun to explore.

This dollhouse stands at over four feet tall, featuring six rooms and two balconies scattered across four floors. Cozy details and Southern flair add to the aesthetic — and we love the working porch swing and detailed furniture set that comes included. Perfect for 12-inch dolls (or whatever size your little one prefers).

Fly high with this drone-mounted camera. The Sky Rider Thunderbird can perform 360-degree flips and tricks easily, and the built-in wi-fi enabled camera allows you to share every moment or live stream it to your phone.

With three speeds, a six-axis gyroscope that keeps it safe and stable, and LED navigation lights, it's a great way to take your photos and videos to the next level.

With a fun surprise in each capsule, these adorable dolls add an extra element of excitement to each Christmas. Each doll has either real hair or glitter hair, and the new looks are sure to excite even the most fervent collector. If you dunk the doll in water, there might just be an extra "water surprise" waiting to be discovered!

Get going with this super light-weight scooter, on sale for over $100 off. The long-range battery life and intuitive controls make it safe and easy to use, while the intelligent, award-winning design and folding ability make it easy to move.

The head and tail lights mean it can be used at all hours, and the double-braking system helps kids slow down when they need to.

