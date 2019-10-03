At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We're barely crawling into the month of October, but by this time plenty of people have already started thinking about the holidays.

Amid gathering decor and planning for family gatherings, parents across the nation have started the process of finding and purchasing this year's hottest gifts. Finding any present might be a straightforward process, but finding the right one can be difficult with dozens of new products surfacing each week.

To help curb the chaos, Parents magazine editor-in-chief, Liz Vaccariello, stopped by TODAY to showcase some of the most coveted toys of the season as listed on the 2019 Best Toys List. Editors (and their kids) tested hundreds of toys in the office and at their homes hoping to find the ones that would stand out among the rest.

After plenty of laughs, occasional packaging issues and days of fun-filled play, they narrowed down the list to a select few products — all of which are likely to fly off the shelves around the holidays.

Check out the best-of-the-best toys of the season that are bound to earn you the title of gift-giving guru.

The best toys for kids this holiday season

With a few drops of water, a Skyrocket Blume Doll will start to grow right before your eyes. Each pot transforms into a secret play-set filled with extra surprises including a mini friend, sticker sheet and fashion accessories. Collect all 22 dolls to mix and match their looks!

Whether you have a child or not, you’ve likely heard that “Baby Shark” song somewhere. Now, the catchy song can turn into an interactive experience with these plush puppets that come in three sizes — baby shark, mommy shark and daddy shark.

The Moose Toys Treasure X Aliens brings together the fun of Operation and action figures. Using the included tweezer tool, kids can dissect the alien to free the Treasure Hunter and discover the loot hidden inside. With 18 Treasure Hunters to collect and a Real Gem surprise in each pack, the fun is endless!

Pixie Belles are the newest and cutest interactive pets on the market. With three modes: nurture mode, pixie power dance mode or spin mode, Pixie Belles will provide never-ending amusement. The toy is complete with an interchangeable tail that doubles as a bracelet, hair accessory or even a keychain.

Mattel brings the fun of "Jurassic Park" home with the Indominus Rex toy. Standing roughly two feet high, the white-scaled Rex is programmed with numerous electronic features including realistic movements and sound effects. Each toy comes with a Dino Rivals collector card.

With the use of the soft and squishy foam, Foam Alive, the Make N' Melt Ice Cream Kit allows kids to create their own melting ice cream cones without the mess. Moving in "flow motion," Foam Alive gives the appearance of melting without the stick, and it's completely reusable, so the fun never has to end!

Can't make it to the bowling alley? American Girl recreates the experience with this fully-functional lane for dolls. The set comes complete with lights, sounds, a score-keeper, pins and bowling accessories for two dolls. Oh, and we can't forget the adorable snack counter!

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!