We all have that go-to item we can't seem to get dressed without, and for many of us, it's the staple leather jacket. It truly is the perfect layering piece — it can be dressed down with your favorite basic T-shirt, or gussied up and worn over your signature fall dress. There's a style out there for everyone.

Now, let's talk dollars. You can invest in a pricey jacket that will last for years — the more it ages, the cooler it looks. Or, you can go the faux variety, which is easier on the wallet but can look every bit as chic. Just make sure you pay attention to fit. You don't want anything too loose or boxy, or so tight you can't zip it up.

Here are eight we found that make our leather-loving hearts sing.

This faux-leather jacket from Topshop — available in regular and petite sizes — is loose enough to wear over thicker fabrics, yet fitted enough that it won't appear too bulky. The cropped length makes it especially great for high-waisted pants and full-skirted dresses.

This faux-leather moto jacket from Guess features a sleek design and python pattern — one of fall's biggest trends. Wear it as a way to add dimension to an otherwise all-black ensemble, or an edgy touch to your usual tee and jeans as shown.

This faux-leather pick from Levi's boasts a belt at the waist for a custom fit and added flare. Scoop it up in one of three shades — Black (shown), Midnight Navy and Petrol Green.

This moto jacket from plus-size label Eloquii is made of soft leather with a hint of stretch for a fitted aesthetic. Scrunch up the sleeves as shown or switch up shades — there are seven total — to mix up your look. We're especially loving this Cheroot hue for playing up earthy clothing and accessories.

This faux-leather pick from Gap - available in Black and Mountain Pine (green) - oozes downtown cool. Rock the roomy, relaxed-fit style as a way to round out curve-hugging clothing and feminine patterns.

While white jackets can sometimes be intimidating — this crisp white faux leather moto jacket from BB Dakota would look great with a variety of outfits!

This simple faux-leather style from BlankNYC — available in Charcoal, Oxblood and Game Olive — is another great companion for form-fitting styles. Perfect for work sheaths and date nights, it also has zips along the sleeves for creating some extra wiggle room or sporting rolled-up cuffs.

This versatile plus-size pick from the Ava & Viv line at Target boasts a sleek snap-closure design and stretch fabric for added mobility. Scoop it up to add a hint of sass to sophisticated or sporty styles.

This roomy biker jacket from H&M, made of soft leather, makes the perfect complement to your favorite cozy sweater. It's lined for added warmth and contains extra pockets for more storage.

If you're not feeling the grungy black leather look, this brown suede moto jacket from BLANKNYC may be the choice for you! The silver hardware and laid back fit give off a chill vibe for any occasion and it comes in over 10 other colors.

This black drape style jacket is a great option for someone who is buying their first leather piece. It's easy to pair with other items and gives off a feminine vibe that would look great with a pair of jeans or even your go-to fall dress! If your workplace is casual then this piece might even work as a modern-day blazer.

