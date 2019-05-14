Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Fashion trends come and go. A select few withstand the ravages of time. Topping that list is the denim jacket.

It first made its debut in the 1880s. Jean legend Levi Strauss created a jacket to go with the bottoms he’d created for miners, cowboys and railroad workers. And, denim jackets are still as relevant as ever to this day.

Now, pick something cropped, something colorful, something lined or something long. You can even go the classic route and stick to the tried and true style that’s been around for around 100 years.

A denim jacket, if you don't have one already, will be your new workhorse. It goes with almost everything. Pair it with jeans, leggings or slip it on over a maxi-dress or skirt. Go dark or light. But you won't ever go wrong.

The best jean jackets for women

1. Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket, $30, Amazon

Don't mess with a classic. Sometimes, simple is best.

2. Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, $50, Amazon

This cropped, fitted style looks great over a turtleneck, or a simple T-shirt.

3. Madewell Oversized Jean Jacket, $138, Nordstrom

We love this oversized, faded jacket which is both totally relaxed and utterly chic.

4. Peplum Denim Jacket, $135, Draper James

The ruffled detailing gives this jacket, from Reese Witherspoon's line, a feminine vibe and it comes in size XS-3X.

5. The Denim Jacket, $88, Everlane

This could well be the world's most versatile jacket, and it comes in a slew of different shades. Dress it up with skinny pants or jeans, or dress it down with a cute miniskirt.

6. Liverpool Long Smock Shirt Jacket in Soft Rigid Denim, $98, Zappos

This one looks amazing with leggings, or tight pants.

7. Anne Klein Denim Blazer, $129, Amazon

Sleek and stylish, this jacket is a must-have for the office.

8. Dream Supply Denim Vest, $27, Amazon

Not ready for full coverage? Showcase your arms in this on-trend vest.

9. Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $85, Amazon

Tackle chilly temps in this lined and cozy jean jacket. Perfect for those in-between days when it's too hot for a down jacket but way too cold for a wrap.

10. Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket, $66, Amazon

We're head over heels for the two-tone denim-on-denim situation here. This, too, works great with leggings.

11. Made by Johnny Faux Leather Biker Denim Jacket, $18, Walmart

Get your motor running with this merging of jeans and pleather. It's fitted, so wear it with skinny jeans.

12. Casually Dashing Denim Jacket with Hood, $60, Modcloth

Can't decide between a hoodie and a jacket? Here's an adorable combo of both.

13. Curve Denim Jacket in Lightwash Blue, $64, Asos

The spread collar and relaxed fit of this denim jacket make for a great spring staple.

14. Mandarin Collar Denim Jacket, $80, Lane Bryant

With a collarless design and frayed hems, this edgy jacket is a fun take on the wardrobe staple.

