Black Friday is the perfect time to re-vamp your closet. You know that sweater you've had your eye on for months? Well, now might be the time to finally make your move! The wardrobe trifecta of clothing, shoes and accessories all have some great deals running for the biggest shopping day of the year.
We're rounding up all the best Black Friday deals just for you! Whether you're looking for a cozy turtleneck or searching for the perfect personalized necklace, you're sure to find a great deal today.
Bestselling Black Friday fashion deals
1. Women's Long Sleeve Button Cowl Neck Tunic
We're loving the button detail on the cowl neck of this sweater. It's a casual look that still feels put together!
2. Levi's Men's Reversible Casual Belt
This belt is reversible, making it two belts in one!
3. Ruffle Polka Dot Loose Swing Dress
This dress comes in multiple colors with the polka dot pattern, solid colors and even a leopard print option. Throw on a pair of tights and booties and you have the perfect fall ensemble.
4. Women's Sherpa Sweatshirt
Sherpa everything, please! This hoodie can be filed into the "comfortable yet cute" category. It also has a front pocket to keep your hands nice and warm. It comes in sizes from XS to 4X.
5. The Zoe Bow Mule
We may have just found the perfect holiday shoe! From festive holiday gatherings to New Year's Eve, these shoes will look so classy! They are currently 30% off with the code GIFTWELL and are a Madewell bestseller!
Best Black Friday clothing deals
1. High-Rise Skinny Jeans
These jeans come in petite, regular and tall making them the perfect fit, no matter what your body type!
2. Faux Fur Collar Coat
The faux-fur collar is detachable, making this the perfect versatile coat and it's 40% off right now!
3. Free People Moonshine Tunic
This is a great basic when you're looking to relax.
4. Men's Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
This fleece jacket is machine-washable. Reviewers were impressed with the quality and weight. Some suggested ordering a size up if you're planning on wearing something thicker under it.
5. Casual V Neck Knit Sweater
We love the large variety of colors to choose from for this sweater. This green color is such a classic! The fit should be loose and a little oversized.
6. Fleece Sweatshirt Dress
This dress comes in 10 different colors and reviewers are saying it's comfy.
7. Men's Crew Neck Sweater
This sweater comes in six colors and would make the perfect gift! It's 100% cotton and could be casual or dressed up to look more professional.
Best Black Friday legging deals
1. Springs Leggings
These Outdoor Voices leggings are 25% off right now with the code THANKS25. The brand has such a wide variety of colors, we just might get two pairs!
2. Super Skinny Pull-On Jeggings
These jeggings have a 4.5-star rating and are 50% off right now! They come in medium and dark wash and a variety of sizes.
3. High-Waist Alo Sueded Lounge Legging
This brand is selling out fast! They come in two colors, lead wash and sandstone wash making them the perfect neutral basic.
4. Warmup Leggings
These outdoor leggings are made of durable fabric and come in eight colors! They are 25% off right now with the code THANKS25.
5. Power Flex Yoga Pants
There is a large variety of colors to pick from, but sizes are going fast!
6. Lululemon Ebb to Train Tight Wash Leggings
These leggings come in two color options and feature a handy waistband pocket.
Best Black Friday shoe deals
1. Steve Madden Sock Booties
These adorable sock booties come in three shades including burgundy, black and gray. At 40% off these are a great winter deal!
3. Sperry Saltwater Duck Booties
These boots are sure to go fast! They come in three color options including oat/gold, rose/oat and taupe/coral. Check out more Black Friday deals from Sperry's for under $100.
4. L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
You can get your hands on these plaid moccasins for 20% with the code THANKS20. Your feet will be nice and cozy all winter long.
5. Cole Haan Women's Harrington Grand Buckle Boot
These Cole Haan boots are currently 50% off. The heel is just about two inches tall, making it a great everyday shoe!
6. Women's Lace-Up Sneaker
These sneakers are currently available in six colors and are 33% off. We're loving the blush and burgundy colors!
7. Snow Ankle Booties
The rubber soles with grips will make navigating snow-covered terrain so much easier. Ninety percent of reviewers said the boots fit as expected.
Best accessory sales
1. Fossil Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This gorgeous watch is 47% off and has the perfect rose gold accents. It's also water-resistant!
2. Katie Engravable Pendant Necklace
In their Black Friday deal, BaubleBar is giving customers 15% off personalized gifts. For this item you get to pick your font, how many lines of text and what you'd like your necklace to say! The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
3. Madewell Bandana
This bandana comes in 12 colors, with some select colors starting as low as $5. To get 30% off use the code GIFTWELL at checkout.
4. The Abroad Tote Bag
This Madewell bag is 30% off with the code GIFTWELL. The bag features zip closure and a classic shape.
5. Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are the perfect gift for yourself. They have such a classic feel and plenty of colors to choose from.
6. Men's Neale Quartz Watch
Now you can have his and her Fossil watches! This timepiece also has stopwatch functionality.
