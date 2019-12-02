Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The holiday shopping season is upon us and it's time to start thinking about who you need to buy gifts for! What better time to get started on your shopping list than on Cyber Monday. While there will certainly be some special people you’ll want to splurge on, the perfect gift doesn't have to be expensive.

From tech gifts to kids' toys and everything in between, we've you got you covered with all the best Cyber Monday deals under $25.

So happy shopping — and remember to keep checking Shop TODAY to stay updated on the best deals. The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:

When we release our Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals here.

Bestselling Cyber Monday Deals Under $25

If you own Apple AirPods, then you understand the constant fear of losing them. Help your recipient keep their AirPods safe with this awesome keychain case that would make a practical stocking stuffer.

While there are many streaming options on the market, Amazon's Fire TV stick may be the most cost-effective option. For just $20 you can stream pretty much anything under the sun.

If your family member or friend has difficulties mastering the hard-boiled egg, this may be the gift for them! This easy to use Dash Rapid Egg Cooker (which also makes poached eggs, scrambled eggs and even omelets) guarantees a perfect breakfast every time you use it!

Make cooking easy this holiday season and get this awesome clip-on kitchen food strainer.

These fashionable Jack Rogers rain boots will be your loved one's new rainy day staple! Both durable and trendy — you can't beat the price!

This cape-scarf from J. Crew looks cozy and trendy. Buy this for the woman who's always looking for ways to spruce up a classic pair of jeans.

While wireless charging pads are normally quite expensive, you can grab this Belkin boost up charging pad for less than $25!

Cyber Monday Technology Deals Under $25

In the off chance that your giftee doesn't have a smart speaker already, this Google Home mini is a great way to dip their feet into the smart audio world without breaking the bank. It can tell them what the weather's like outside, offer help with recipes and even play their favorite podcasts.

You can never go wrong with a Speck iPhone case. If they're in the market for a new phone, help them accessorize with this fun and durable case.

Amazon's smart speaker is on sale for over 50% off.

Utilize your new Disney+ or AppleTV subscription with Google Chromecast. All you do is plug the streaming device into your television's HDMI port and you're ready to stream!

If your giftee loves sushi, this is the nightlight for them.

Cyber Monday Home Deals Under $25

Help your loved one get organized in the new year with this beautiful 17-month planner from Anthropologie.

This international scratch-off map is the perfect gift for the avid traveler (or the aspiring traveler) in your life! Great for all ages — especially the teen in your life!

When in doubt — just buy your giftee a sweet treat! William Sonoma is discounting their original peppermint bark for a limited time only.

If they already own a Keurig, or you know someone else is gifting them one, this is the perfect gift! Target also discounted their Keurig 36 K-Cup Pod Carousel by 20%.

Help your friend or family member get cozy on a cold winter night with this soft sherpa throw blanket that comes in gray, blush peach and hunter green.

Take one less time-consuming step out of their cooking routine and gift them this awesome 23-in-1 vegetable and food chopper.

The holiday season is all about buying treats that they normally wouldn't buy for themselves. These fun monogram mugs are both useful and thoughtful. The 30% discount is applied at checkout.

Cyber Monday Beauty and Skin Care Deals Under $25

Benefit's "They're Real" mascara and "Gimme Brow" gel will have you feeling like a million bucks in no time!

For just $10 you can try out Buxom's awesome lip plumping lip glosses in Sophia and Gabby shades.

Becca makes getting ready in the morning just a little bit easier. With their primer, champagne pop highlighter and face powder your giftee can easily achieve the glowy look they're after.

This hot palette has just shy of five stars on Ulta Beauty from over 1,300 positive reviews. For half the original price you could get 6 stunning neutral matte shadows.

This award-winning spot treatment from Mario Badescu will help your giftee get rid of all of their blemishes over night and it's the perfect size to throw in their stocking.

It seems like every person I talk to is looking for the perfect curling iron to get beachy waves. This Hot Tools curling iron is both affordable and gives long lasting curls.

Glossier has 20% off all of their products and 35% off skin care sets for Cyber Monday. This priming moisturizer can be used on its own or before applying makeup — leaving you with an airbrush and moisturized canvas.

Cyber Monday Toy Deals Under $25

Introduce Monopoly to your little ones by celebrating Anna and Elsa's journeys through Arendelle and beyond.

Barbie will never go out of style! What little girl wouldn't love to see this cake decorating set on their next playdate?

Has your son or daughter read all seven "Harry Potter" books and watched all eight movies? If so, they'll love this wizard training wand that will quickly immerse them into the magical world.

Legos are fun to play with — and get your little one's eyes off of the screen. This basic brick set will get kid's brains moving.

Does your little girl swoon over "Frozen" and "Frozen 2"? This "Frozen 2" beauty set might make all of their wildest dreams come true. The set includes "Frozen 2"-themed polishes, lip balms, stickers, press-on nails, a cosmetics pouch, and flavored lip balms.

Get your daughter this beautiful limited edition Barbie 2019 holiday doll this season and help them get into the holiday spirit.

When in doubt, play-doh it out!

Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Under $25

Know someone who hoards baseball hats? This Champion script hat would be a great addition to their collection.

These adorable customized hair clips are the perfect way to dress up your holiday outfits! Great for any ages.

J. Crew has some of the cutest socks in town. These pizza-themed socks make dressing up for a special occasion just a little bit more fun.

Cyber Monday is a great time to invest in the basics. This Madewell crew neck tank would look great on its own or even better paired with a blazer, slimming jeans and some mules. They also offer the same tank in a V-neck and a T-shirt.

Stock up on classic T-shirts with this ribbed option from BP.

This North Face long sleeve crewneck T-shirt is the perfect gift your boyfriend or husband — they'll want to throw on after a long day at the office or during a chill weekend at home.

Madewell's T-shirt dress can be worn all year long. Wear as-is during the warmer months or pair it with some tights and riding boots during the winter.

These cropped pants from Gap would look great at a variety of different occasions. Wear them with a blouse and a denim jacket while running errands or dress them up with black stilettos and a blazer at work.

Snag this crewneck sweater from J. Crew for your son and he'll look adorable all holiday season long!

If your little one can't stop singing "Let It Go" then you may want to buy them this cozy set of "Frozen"-themed pajamas.

This girl's plaid pleated holiday dress is comfortable and festive for a holiday party and even better? They offer a matching dress for mom too!

Know someone who always loses their credit card? Buy them this Madewell leather card case (which is also offered in a metallic gold color) and they'll never forget it again!

The man in your life will be cozy all winter long in this flannel shirt.

If you're unsure what to buy your friend or family member, you can't go wrong with these memory foam slippers!

Hanna Andersson offers some of the cutest and coziest holiday pajamas, so you know your little girl will be happy as a clam while wearing this glimmer dot dress.

Topknot headbands have become one of the trendiest accessories this year. Stay on top of the trends and gift your friend one of these adorable velvet headbands with pearls.

Chunky clips have also become a fun way to style hair this season. This J. Crew Factory pearl and crystal set would look great with a cocktail dress or even a casual outfit for the office.

While pajama gifts are usually pushed to the back burner, who wouldn't love a new cozy pair of flannel sleep shorts?

These Jack Rogers jellies would look great with a flowy white sundress or a fun cover-up during the summer.

