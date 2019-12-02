Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
The holiday shopping season is upon us and it's time to start thinking about who you need to buy gifts for! What better time to get started on your shopping list than on Cyber Monday. While there will certainly be some special people you’ll want to splurge on, the perfect gift doesn't have to be expensive.
From tech gifts to kids' toys and everything in between, we've you got you covered with all the best Cyber Monday deals under $25.
So happy shopping — and remember to keep checking Shop TODAY to stay updated on the best deals. The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:
- Bestselling Cyber Monday deals under $25
- Cyber Monday technology deals under $25
- Cyber Monday home deals under $25
- Cyber Monday beauty and skin care deals under $25
- Cyber Monday toy deals under $25
- Cyber Monday fashion deals under $25
When we release our Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals here.
Bestselling Cyber Monday Deals Under $25
1. AirPods Case Keychain
If you own Apple AirPods, then you understand the constant fear of losing them. Help your recipient keep their AirPods safe with this awesome keychain case that would make a practical stocking stuffer.
2. Amazon Fire TV Stick
While there are many streaming options on the market, Amazon's Fire TV stick may be the most cost-effective option. For just $20 you can stream pretty much anything under the sun.
3. Egg Cooker
If your family member or friend has difficulties mastering the hard-boiled egg, this may be the gift for them! This easy to use Dash Rapid Egg Cooker (which also makes poached eggs, scrambled eggs and even omelets) guarantees a perfect breakfast every time you use it!
4. Clip-On Kitchen Food Strainer
Make cooking easy this holiday season and get this awesome clip-on kitchen food strainer.
5. Jack Rogers Sallie Rain Boot
These fashionable Jack Rogers rain boots will be your loved one's new rainy day staple! Both durable and trendy — you can't beat the price!
6. J. Crew Striped Cape-Scarf
This cape-scarf from J. Crew looks cozy and trendy. Buy this for the woman who's always looking for ways to spruce up a classic pair of jeans.
7. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad
While wireless charging pads are normally quite expensive, you can grab this Belkin boost up charging pad for less than $25!
Cyber Monday Technology Deals Under $25
1. Google Home Mini
In the off chance that your giftee doesn't have a smart speaker already, this Google Home mini is a great way to dip their feet into the smart audio world without breaking the bank. It can tell them what the weather's like outside, offer help with recipes and even play their favorite podcasts.
2. Speck iPhone Case
You can never go wrong with a Speck iPhone case. If they're in the market for a new phone, help them accessorize with this fun and durable case.
3. Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon's smart speaker is on sale for over 50% off.
4. Google Chromecast
Utilize your new Disney+ or AppleTV subscription with Google Chromecast. All you do is plug the streaming device into your television's HDMI port and you're ready to stream!
5. Smoko Haru Tuna Sushi Ambient Light
If your giftee loves sushi, this is the nightlight for them.
Cyber Monday Home Deals Under $25
1. Rosie Harbottle Isla 17-Month Planner
Help your loved one get organized in the new year with this beautiful 17-month planner from Anthropologie.
2. Scratch The World Travel Map
This international scratch-off map is the perfect gift for the avid traveler (or the aspiring traveler) in your life! Great for all ages — especially the teen in your life!
3. The Original Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark
When in doubt — just buy your giftee a sweet treat! William Sonoma is discounting their original peppermint bark for a limited time only.
4. Keurig Under Brewer Storage Drawer
If they already own a Keurig, or you know someone else is gifting them one, this is the perfect gift! Target also discounted their Keurig 36 K-Cup Pod Carousel by 20%.
5. Sherpa Throw Blanket
Stuff We Love
Help your friend or family member get cozy on a cold winter night with this soft sherpa throw blanket that comes in gray, blush peach and hunter green.
6. 23 in 1 Vegetable & Food Chopper
Take one less time-consuming step out of their cooking routine and gift them this awesome 23-in-1 vegetable and food chopper.
7. Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug
The holiday season is all about buying treats that they normally wouldn't buy for themselves. These fun monogram mugs are both useful and thoughtful. The 30% discount is applied at checkout.
Cyber Monday Beauty and Skin Care Deals Under $25
1. Benefits Cosmetics BIG Glam Deal Mascara & Brow Gel Set
Benefit's "They're Real" mascara and "Gimme Brow" gel will have you feeling like a million bucks in no time!
2. Buxom Glam & Gilt-y Mini Plumping Lip Gloss Duo
For just $10 you can try out Buxom's awesome lip plumping lip glosses in Sophia and Gabby shades.
3. Becca Prime, Set & Glow Set
Becca makes getting ready in the morning just a little bit easier. With their primer, champagne pop highlighter and face powder your giftee can easily achieve the glowy look they're after.
4. Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked2 Basics Palette
This hot palette has just shy of five stars on Ulta Beauty from over 1,300 positive reviews. For half the original price you could get 6 stunning neutral matte shadows.
5. Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
This award-winning spot treatment from Mario Badescu will help your giftee get rid of all of their blemishes over night and it's the perfect size to throw in their stocking.
6. Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron
It seems like every person I talk to is looking for the perfect curling iron to get beachy waves. This Hot Tools curling iron is both affordable and gives long lasting curls.
7. Glossier Priming Moisturizer
Glossier has 20% off all of their products and 35% off skin care sets for Cyber Monday. This priming moisturizer can be used on its own or before applying makeup — leaving you with an airbrush and moisturized canvas.
Cyber Monday Toy Deals Under $25
1. Monopoly Disney "Frozen 2" Edition Board Game
Introduce Monopoly to your little ones by celebrating Anna and Elsa's journeys through Arendelle and beyond.
2. Barbie Cake Decorating Playset
Barbie will never go out of style! What little girl wouldn't love to see this cake decorating set on their next playdate?
3. "Harry Potter" Wizard Training Wand
Has your son or daughter read all seven "Harry Potter" books and watched all eight movies? If so, they'll love this wizard training wand that will quickly immerse them into the magical world.
4. Lego Classic Brick Set
Legos are fun to play with — and get your little one's eyes off of the screen. This basic brick set will get kid's brains moving.
5. Disney's "Frozen 2" Girls' 15-Piece Mega Beauty Set
Does your little girl swoon over "Frozen" and "Frozen 2"? This "Frozen 2" beauty set might make all of their wildest dreams come true. The set includes "Frozen 2"-themed polishes, lip balms, stickers, press-on nails, a cosmetics pouch, and flavored lip balms.
6. Barbie 2019 Holiday Doll
Get your daughter this beautiful limited edition Barbie 2019 holiday doll this season and help them get into the holiday spirit.
7. 24-Pack of Play-Doh
When in doubt, play-doh it out!
Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Under $25
1. Champion Classic Script Baseball Cap
Know someone who hoards baseball hats? This Champion script hat would be a great addition to their collection.
2. Baublebar Custom Hair Pin
These adorable customized hair clips are the perfect way to dress up your holiday outfits! Great for any ages.
3. J. Crew Factory Boys' Pizza Trouser Socks
J. Crew has some of the cutest socks in town. These pizza-themed socks make dressing up for a special occasion just a little bit more fun.
4. Madewell Whisper Cotton Crew Neck Tank
Cyber Monday is a great time to invest in the basics. This Madewell crew neck tank would look great on its own or even better paired with a blazer, slimming jeans and some mules. They also offer the same tank in a V-neck and a T-shirt.
5. BP. Roll Cuff Ribbed Dolman Tee
Stock up on classic T-shirts with this ribbed option from BP.
6. The North Face Red Box Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
This North Face long sleeve crewneck T-shirt is the perfect gift your boyfriend or husband — they'll want to throw on after a long day at the office or during a chill weekend at home.
7. Madewell Northside V-Neck T-Shirt Dress
Madewell's T-shirt dress can be worn all year long. Wear as-is during the warmer months or pair it with some tights and riding boots during the winter.
8. Gap High-Rise Slim Crop Pants
These cropped pants from Gap would look great at a variety of different occasions. Wear them with a blouse and a denim jacket while running errands or dress them up with black stilettos and a blazer at work.
9. J. Crew Factory Boys' Crewneck Sweater
Snag this crewneck sweater from J. Crew for your son and he'll look adorable all holiday season long!
10. Toddler Girls' "Frozen" Pajama Set
If your little one can't stop singing "Let It Go" then you may want to buy them this cozy set of "Frozen"-themed pajamas.
11. Girl’s Plaid Pleated Holiday Dress
This girl's plaid pleated holiday dress is comfortable and festive for a holiday party and even better? They offer a matching dress for mom too!
12. Madewell The Leather Card Case
Know someone who always loses their credit card? Buy them this Madewell leather card case (which is also offered in a metallic gold color) and they'll never forget it again!
13. Men's Long-Sleeve Flannel Button-Down Shirt
The man in your life will be cozy all winter long in this flannel shirt.
14. Men's Memory Foam Slippers
If you're unsure what to buy your friend or family member, you can't go wrong with these memory foam slippers!
15. Hanna Andersson Glimmer Dot Dress
Hanna Andersson offers some of the cutest and coziest holiday pajamas, so you know your little girl will be happy as a clam while wearing this glimmer dot dress.
16. Topknot Velvet Headband with Pearls
Topknot headbands have become one of the trendiest accessories this year. Stay on top of the trends and gift your friend one of these adorable velvet headbands with pearls.
17. J. Crew Factory Pearl and Crystal Hair Clip Set
Chunky clips have also become a fun way to style hair this season. This J. Crew Factory pearl and crystal set would look great with a cocktail dress or even a casual outfit for the office.
18. J. Crew Factory Printed Flannel Pajama Shorts
While pajama gifts are usually pushed to the back burner, who wouldn't love a new cozy pair of flannel sleep shorts?
19. Jack Rogers Gingham Georgica Jelly Sandals
These Jack Rogers jellies would look great with a flowy white sundress or a fun cover-up during the summer.
For more Cyber Monday 2019 content, check out:
- Best Cyber Monday deals 2019
- Cyber Monday deals under $100
- Cyber Monday toy deals
- Cyber Monday fashion deals
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.