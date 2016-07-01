Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Oh, what a winter we've had, full of would-be blizzards and bomb cyclones.

But thankfully, spring has arrived at long last, and it's time to show our ankles and our feet (or at least part of them). If you're not yet ready for sandal season, or simply prefer a more covered-up shoe option, mules may be right for you. They're closed-toe in the front and open in the back. You can pick between espadrilles, kitten heels, or flat and high-heeled versions. Wear them to work, dinner or even at the beach.

Your best bet is pairing them with cropped pants because it creates a sleek silhouette. But if you're more of a risk-taker, wear them with midi skirts or dresses. And of course, athletic styles can be easily worn with shorts.

We've found a variety of options for all your needs.

Wardrobe Staples: These Shoes Are Eternally Chic

Very Volatile FInesse Mule, $33, Nordstrom

These are also sold at Amazon for $50 in various colors.

The block heels give these shoes a modern touch.

Everlane Day Heel Mule, $155, Everlane

With a standard, sleek design, you can wear these shoes ... wait for it ... every day.

Dolce Vita Brie Flat Mule, $120, Nordstrom

These mules in leopard are sold at Zappos for $90 and in metallic for $78.

This style is sleek and has a perfect metallic hue for spring. And we love the squared-off toe.

Free People At Ease Loafer, $98, Zappos

These are on super sale at ASOS for $54 and Lord & Taylor for $49 (in three colors) right now! You can also buy them in beige on Amazon for $98.

We're suckers for this shoe's reptile-embossed leather style.

Party Standouts: The Pair You Wear for a Fun Dinner Out

Pour la Victoire Mallory Sandal, $165, Nordstrom

Amazon sells these in several colors starting at $88.

Pair these with a summer dress or capri pants for a splash of color.

Massimo Matteo Betty Mule, $85, Zappos

These are also available on Amazon for $85.

What makes these stand out? The 2-inch kitten heel, and the understated color that goes with anything — especially a pencil skirt.

Steve Madden Trace Mule, $80, Nordstrom

These are also available on Zappos for $56 and Amazon starting at $56.

These suede leopard-print mules are a must-have this season.

Leith Embellished Strappy Slide Sandal, $70, Nordstrom

The pearly beading turns this pair of slides into a major fashion moment.

Comfy Kicks: Perfect for Beach and Beyond

Splendid Espadrille Slide Sandal, $109, Nordstrom

These scream summer and the platform heel gives them extra oomph. To get a similar look for less, this pair from Zappos ($49) has a buckle and metallic finish for a little extra flair.

If platforms aren't your thing, try these classic flat espadrille slides.

