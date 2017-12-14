32 stocking stuffers that are small in size but big in impact

Get the latest from TODAY
Great things do come in small packages! We rounded up 32 of our favorite gifts that may be small in size but big in impact!
From gourmet barbecue sauce to night vision spy goggles, these stocking stuffers are definitely under-the-tree worthy. For more gifts like this, please check out our Secret Santa gift guide.
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
Christmas Fun Mad Libs: Deluxe Stocking Stuffer Edition, $6, Amazon
These hilarious, gift-themed Mad Libs will have you and your family laughing all morning long.
BaubleBar Chateau Feather Tassel Earrings, $42, Nordstrom
Festive with a capital “F”! Feathers are a major runway trend this season and these flirty numbers are guaranteed to make a statement on New Year’s Eve!
Incase Designs iPhone 6/6s Armband, $40, Nordstrom
For the sporty ones on your list, this stocking stuffer rocks. The Incase armband holds your phone in place so you can listen to tunes hands-free during your morning jog. Incase also has similar styles to fit the 6s Plus and even the new iPhone X.
Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $113, Amazon
Finding these chic Ray-Bans at the bottom of your stocking would be quite a surprise! They look good on all face shapes and work for men and women (or teens!).
TonyMoly I'm Real Mask Set, $25 for 11, Amazon
Face masks are a great gift for just about anyone on your list. This value pack comes with 11 different versions that will help with everything from hydration to pore care to elasticity.
Sparkle Bark, $28, Mouth
Peppermint bark + Pop Rocks = sparkle bark! This mouthwatering confection comes from the Bang Candy in Nashville and is sure to surprise and delight.
Klew Ugly Sweater, $40 and up, Amazon
Talk about a gift with team spirit! Roll up a knit emblazoned with your sports fan’s favorite team and shove it in that stocking — because this sweater is a real winner!
Wacaco Minipress On-The-Go Espresso Maker, $49 (normally $60), Amazon
This mini espresso maker is perfect when you need a caffeine jolt and are out and about. It works with Nespresso capsules and is extremely fast.
Lillie's Q Six-Sauce Gift Set, $60, Amazon
For the serious barbecue sauce aficionado, Lilli Q offers a sampler of six must-have varieties from the top barbecue regions of the country: Memphis, North and South Carolina, Alabama and more.
Hatchimals Colleggtibles 12-Pack Egg Carton, $34, Amazon
This stocking stuffer is perfect for the Hatchimal-obsessed little ones in your family. This 12-pack egg carton includes 10 Hatchimals CollEGGtibles in the egg, two Hatchimals CollEGGtibles out of the egg and a collectors' map. Whoa!
Spy Gear Ult Ninja Night Vision, $29 (normally $40), Amazon
These night vision goggles allow your ninja fan to see up to 30 feet in the dark — now that’s some serious spy gear.
JIC Gem Extra Mixed Color 4- to 5-inch Natural Sliced Agate Coaster, $40, Amazon
These stunning and colorful agate coasters will delight the entertainer in the family. We can’t get enough of their organic beauty.
ChessCentral Tournament Chess Set, $50, Amazon
If you’ve got serious gamers in the family, then answer the call with a portable roll-up tournament chess set. It's ready to go for impromptu games on planes, trains and more, and comes with 32 pieces and a digital timer.
Bag of Reindeer Farts, $11, Amazon
This Amazon best-seller is sure to surprise! The bag actually contains peppermint cotton candy, which is quite the treat for Santa's little helper on Christmas morning.
Mae Women's Notch Collar Pajama Set, $36, Amazon
How about these cute and cozy flannels? These festive PJs might take up most of the room in your favorite gal’s stocking, but it will be worth it.
Max'is Creations the Mug With a Hoop, $24, Amazon
Score points with your marshmallows! This clever basketball-inspired mug takes your hot chocolate game to the next level.
206 Collective Men's Union Shearling Slide Slipper, $50, Amazon
We are mad for these plaid and oh-so-cushy shearling slippers, and the man in your life will be, too. Whether it's for Dad, Grandpa or your bro, you’ve got them all covered with this stocking stuffer.
Unicorn Light My Life Slippers, $45, Modcloth
And since we're on the topic of slippers, we hope you’ve got a big stocking because these cheeky light-up unicorn snugglers are one of the must-have gifts of the season. These happy little unicorns ensconce your giftee’s feet with fun, and light up as they walk, dance or jump for joy.
Bow Tie and Suspenders, $13, H&M
Make sure your favorite fellows turn up to Christmas dinner in appropriately festive attire with a holiday bow tie and suspender set. These tiny snowmen and bright red suspenders are sure to bring some cheer.
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $8 (normally $12), Amazon
This Amazon best seller makes a perfect coworker or white elephant gift as well. It's perfect for sitting on your desk at home or at work.
Hog Wild Unicorn Popper, $10, Amazon
This toy comes with 6 rainbow colored plush balls that it's able to shoot up to 20 feet! It's perfect for ages 4 and up.
Those Shimmer Nights Tights, $19, Modcloth
These tights are star-studded, literally! We know what your favorite fashionista will be wearing on New Year’s Eve.
Photo Magnets, $30, Canvas Pop
With these custom photo magnets, every time Mom or Dad goes to the refrigerator, they won’t just be thinking about food! They will now be reminded of their wonderful kids and the special times spent together. This set come with nine different fridge magnets, so you can choose nine different pics.
Gift Boutique Tool Kit, $40, Shopbop
This compact tool kit has all the essentials to get the job done — and in a fierce and feminine pink to boot!
Amika Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush, $35, Sephora
Give the gift of great hair. The styling power of a full-sized straightening brush is now available in a travel size. It will fit in your giftee’s suitcase and stocking.
Stila Eye for Elegance Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $45, Sephora
Liquid eye shadow has been a huge beauty trend this season and we can’t get enough of Stila’s Glitter & Glow and Shimmer & Glow shades. Instant, holiday party-worthy sparkle awaits for your lucky glamour gal with these high-impact eye shadows.
Urban Outfitters 3-In-1 Smartphone Lens Kit, $34, Spring
You know what your obsessed Instagrammer needs as a stocking stuffer? This three-in-one smartphone lens kit. Yep, you can bestow them with the ability to switch between wide-angle, fish-eye and macro lenses in a snap.
Baxter of California Invigorating Body Wash Bundle, $43, Spring
Gals aren’t the only ones who love luxurious bath products. Baxter of California’s invigorating body washes will take your man’s shower to the next level with fragrances like citrus and herbal musk, Italian lime and pomegranate, and bergamot and pear. You may just find yourself absconding with a bottle or two for yourself.
Ryan Porter Girls Bracelet, $58, Spring
We are big fans of Ryan Porter’s cheeky yet sweet personalized jewelry. “Handmade with love," this alphabet message bracelet gets your point across perfectly.
Solar Portable Charger, $30, Anthropologie
Who doesn’t need one of these in their stocking? This phone charger not only brings the juice to your fading phone battery but it also has solar-charging capability. Yeah!
Capri Blue Reed Diffuser, $32, Anthropologie
The Capri Blue reed diffuser is a top-rated gift at Anthropologie, and for good reason. This Mississippi-based company delivers “intoxicating scents” in a gorgeous blue vessel that begs to be prominently displayed.
Thursday Finest Merino Wool Socks, $30, Thursday Finest
The Woolmark Company has partnered with Brooklyn-based brand Thursday Finest to deliver a line of totally awesome, customizable socks. And that means not just a name or a monogram, but they can even add on a personalized a message. Each pair is made to order from premium merino wool using a 3-D knitting machine.
If you didn't find what you are looking for, test out our interactive gift guide! You simply choose whom you're shopping for, what they are like and how much you want to spend, then we generate the gifts for you!