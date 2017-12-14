32 stocking stuffers that are small in size but big in impact

Get the latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Great things do come in small packages! We rounded up 32 of our favorite gifts that may be small in size but big in impact!

From gourmet barbecue sauce to night vision spy goggles, these stocking stuffers are definitely under-the-tree worthy. For more gifts like this, please check out our Secret Santa gift guide.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Christmas Fun Mad Libs: Deluxe Stocking Stuffer Edition, $6, Amazon

Christmas Fun Mad Libs: Deluxe Stocking Stuffer Edition, $6, Amazon

These hilarious, gift-themed Mad Libs will have you and your family laughing all morning long.

BaubleBar Chateau Feather Tassel Earrings, $42, Nordstrom

Nordstrom BaubleBar Chateau Feather Tassel Earrings, $42, Nordstrom

Festive with a capital “F”! Feathers are a major runway trend this season and these flirty numbers are guaranteed to make a statement on New Year’s Eve!

For more gift ideas like this one, check out our gift guide for fashionistas!

Incase Designs iPhone 6/6s Armband, $40, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Incase Designs iPhone 6/6s Armband, $40, Nordstrom

For the sporty ones on your list, this stocking stuffer rocks. The Incase armband holds your phone in place so you can listen to tunes hands-free during your morning jog. Incase also has similar styles to fit the 6s Plus and even the new iPhone X.

Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $113, Amazon

Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $113, Amazon

Finding these chic Ray-Bans at the bottom of your stocking would be quite a surprise! They look good on all face shapes and work for men and women (or teens!).

TonyMoly I'm Real Mask Set, $25 for 11, Amazon

TonyMoly I'm Real Mask Set, $25 for 11, Amazon

Face masks are a great gift for just about anyone on your list. This value pack comes with 11 different versions that will help with everything from hydration to pore care to elasticity.

For more beauty gifts, check out our gift guide for the beauty obsessed!

Sparkle Bark, $28, Mouth

Mouth Sparkle Bark, $28, Mouth

Peppermint bark + Pop Rocks = sparkle bark! This mouthwatering confection comes from the Bang Candy in Nashville and is sure to surprise and delight.

For more foodie gifts, check out our gift guide for the home chef!

Klew Ugly Sweater, $40 and up, Amazon

Amazon Klew Ugly Sweater, $40 and up, Amazon

Talk about a gift with team spirit! Roll up a knit emblazoned with your sports fan’s favorite team and shove it in that stocking — because this sweater is a real winner!

Wacaco Minipress On-The-Go Espresso Maker, $49 (normally $60), Amazon

Wacaco Minipress On-The-Go Espresso Maker, $49 (normally $60), Amazon

This mini espresso maker is perfect when you need a caffeine jolt and are out and about. It works with Nespresso capsules and is extremely fast.

Lillie's Q Six-Sauce Gift Set, $60, Amazon

Amazon Lillie's Q Six-Sauce Gift Set, $60, Amazon

For the serious barbecue sauce aficionado, Lilli Q offers a sampler of six must-have varieties from the top barbecue regions of the country: Memphis, North and South Carolina, Alabama and more.

Hatchimals Colleggtibles 12-Pack Egg Carton, $34, Amazon

Amazon Hatchimals Colleggtibles 12-Pack Egg Carton, $34, Amazon

This stocking stuffer is perfect for the Hatchimal-obsessed little ones in your family. This 12-pack egg carton includes 10 Hatchimals CollEGGtibles in the egg, two Hatchimals CollEGGtibles out of the egg and a collectors' map. Whoa!

Spy Gear Ult Ninja Night Vision, $29 (normally $40), Amazon

Amazon Spy Gear Ult Ninja Night Vision, $29 (normally $40), Amazon

These night vision goggles allow your ninja fan to see up to 30 feet in the dark — now that’s some serious spy gear.

JIC Gem Extra Mixed Color 4- to 5-inch Natural Sliced Agate Coaster, $40, Amazon

Amazon JIC Gem Extra Mixed Color 4- to 5-inch Natural Sliced Agate Coaster, $40, Amazon

These stunning and colorful agate coasters will delight the entertainer in the family. We can’t get enough of their organic beauty.

We also wrote about these in our gift guide for the special women in your life!

ChessCentral Tournament Chess Set, $50, Amazon

Amazon ChessCentral Tournament Chess Set, $50, Amazon

If you’ve got serious gamers in the family, then answer the call with a portable roll-up tournament chess set. It's ready to go for impromptu games on planes, trains and more, and comes with 32 pieces and a digital timer.

Bag of Reindeer Farts, $11, Amazon

Bag of Reindeer Farts, $11, Amazon

This Amazon best-seller is sure to surprise! The bag actually contains peppermint cotton candy, which is quite the treat for Santa's little helper on Christmas morning.

Mae Women's Notch Collar Pajama Set, $36, Amazon

Amazon Mae Women's Notch Collar Pajama Set, $36, Amazon

How about these cute and cozy flannels? These festive PJs might take up most of the room in your favorite gal’s stocking, but it will be worth it.

Max'is Creations the Mug With a Hoop, $24, Amazon

Amazon Max'is Creations the Mug With a Hoop, $24, Amazon

Score points with your marshmallows! This clever basketball-inspired mug takes your hot chocolate game to the next level.

206 Collective Men's Union Shearling Slide Slipper, $50, Amazon

Amazon 206 Collective Men's Union Shearling Slide Slipper, $50, Amazon

We are mad for these plaid and oh-so-cushy shearling slippers, and the man in your life will be, too. Whether it's for Dad, Grandpa or your bro, you’ve got them all covered with this stocking stuffer.

Unicorn Light My Life Slippers, $45, Modcloth

Modcloth Unicorn Light My Life Slippers, $45, Modcloth

And since we're on the topic of slippers, we hope you’ve got a big stocking because these cheeky light-up unicorn snugglers are one of the must-have gifts of the season. These happy little unicorns ensconce your giftee’s feet with fun, and light up as they walk, dance or jump for joy.

Bow Tie and Suspenders, $13, H&M

H&M Bow Tie and Suspenders, $13, H&M

Make sure your favorite fellows turn up to Christmas dinner in appropriately festive attire with a holiday bow tie and suspender set. These tiny snowmen and bright red suspenders are sure to bring some cheer.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $8 (normally $12), Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $8 (normally $12), Amazon

This Amazon best seller makes a perfect coworker or white elephant gift as well. It's perfect for sitting on your desk at home or at work.

Hog Wild Unicorn Popper, $10, Amazon

Hog Wild Unicorn Popper, $10, Amazon

This toy comes with 6 rainbow colored plush balls that it's able to shoot up to 20 feet! It's perfect for ages 4 and up.

Those Shimmer Nights Tights, $19, Modcloth

Modcloth Those Shimmer Nights Tights, $19, Modcloth

These tights are star-studded, literally! We know what your favorite fashionista will be wearing on New Year’s Eve.

Photo Magnets, $30, Canvas Pop

Canvas Pop Photo Magnets, $30, Canvas Pop

With these custom photo magnets, every time Mom or Dad goes to the refrigerator, they won’t just be thinking about food! They will now be reminded of their wonderful kids and the special times spent together. This set come with nine different fridge magnets, so you can choose nine different pics.

Gift Boutique Tool Kit, $40, Shopbop

Shopbop Gift Boutique Tool Kit, $40, Shopbop

This compact tool kit has all the essentials to get the job done — and in a fierce and feminine pink to boot!

Amika Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush, $35, Sephora

Sephora Amika Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush, $35, Sephora

Give the gift of great hair. The styling power of a full-sized straightening brush is now available in a travel size. It will fit in your giftee’s suitcase and stocking.

Stila Eye for Elegance Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $45, Sephora

Sephora Stila Eye for Elegance Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $45, Sephora

Liquid eye shadow has been a huge beauty trend this season and we can’t get enough of Stila’s Glitter & Glow and Shimmer & Glow shades. Instant, holiday party-worthy sparkle awaits for your lucky glamour gal with these high-impact eye shadows.

Urban Outfitters 3-In-1 Smartphone Lens Kit, $34, Spring

Spring Urban Outfitters 3-In-1 Smartphone Lens Kit, $34, Spring

You know what your obsessed Instagrammer needs as a stocking stuffer? This three-in-one smartphone lens kit. Yep, you can bestow them with the ability to switch between wide-angle, fish-eye and macro lenses in a snap.

Baxter of California Invigorating Body Wash Bundle, $43, Spring

Spring Baxter of California Invigorating Body Wash Bundle, $43, Spring

Gals aren’t the only ones who love luxurious bath products. Baxter of California’s invigorating body washes will take your man’s shower to the next level with fragrances like citrus and herbal musk, Italian lime and pomegranate, and bergamot and pear. You may just find yourself absconding with a bottle or two for yourself.

Ryan Porter Girls Bracelet, $58, Spring

Spring Ryan Porter Girls Bracelet, $58, Spring

We are big fans of Ryan Porter’s cheeky yet sweet personalized jewelry. “Handmade with love," this alphabet message bracelet gets your point across perfectly.

Solar Portable Charger, $30, Anthropologie

Anthropologie Solar Portable Charger, $30, Anthropologie

Who doesn’t need one of these in their stocking? This phone charger not only brings the juice to your fading phone battery but it also has solar-charging capability. Yeah!

Capri Blue Reed Diffuser, $32, Anthropologie

Anthropologie Capri Blue Reed Diffuser, $32, Anthropologie

The Capri Blue reed diffuser is a top-rated gift at Anthropologie, and for good reason. This Mississippi-based company delivers “intoxicating scents” in a gorgeous blue vessel that begs to be prominently displayed.

Thursday Finest Merino Wool Socks, $30, Thursday Finest

Thursday Finest Thursday Finest Merino Wool Socks, $30, Thursday Finest

The Woolmark Company has partnered with Brooklyn-based brand Thursday Finest to deliver a line of totally awesome, customizable socks. And that means not just a name or a monogram, but they can even add on a personalized a message. Each pair is made to order from premium merino wool using a 3-D knitting machine.

If you didn't find what you are looking for, test out our interactive gift guide! You simply choose whom you're shopping for, what they are like and how much you want to spend, then we generate the gifts for you!