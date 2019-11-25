Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, but sometimes the thought of going out in the madness of the holiday crowds is simply overwhelming.

Thankfully, retailers now offer Black Friday deals online and many of them, from stores like Walmart, Macy's, Best Buy, Target and Amazon, have already started!Whether you're looking for clothes, TVs, toys or electronics, we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals under $100 that you'll want to add to your cart immediately.

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Black Friday 2019 deals here.

Best Black Friday TV deals under $100

This 32-inch TV has the Amazon Fire built-in, so it comes with tons of streaming options right out of the box.

This TV has over 4,000 rave reviews from Walmart customers and it's currently on sale for only $85.

This smart TV has access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Vudu and it's down to $90.

Walmart is offering a great deal on this 40-inch smart TV with built-in Roku streaming features. Better yet, it already has a 4.3-star rating. This one goes on sale Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. EST.

Best Black Friday Laptop and Tablet Deals under $100

Chromebooks are becoming a popular option for laptop users and this lightweight model from Lenovo is $60 off for Black Friday.

This portable laptop from Samsung is a whopping $100 off at Best Buy. With an HD screen and built-in virus protection, it comes with some surprising features for the price.

If you can't decide between a tablet and a laptop, this 2-in-1 model from RCA is the perfect combination of both.

This Amazon Fire Tablet is a surprisingly versatile and durable tablet that handles basic tasks with ease. It typically retails for $50, but Amazon is currently offering it for $20 off.

It's no secret that kids can be rough on their electronics, but this kid-friendly version of Amazon's Fire tablet is meant to stand up to wear and tear.

Best Black Friday electronics deals under $100

Have a bookworm on your list? They'll love this popular e-reader from Amazon. The latest model features a built-in light so you can read in any room and it's currently $30 off.

These headphones are proof that you don't have to spend top dollar for wireless Bluetooth earbuds. They typically retail for $50, but Best Buy is currently offering them for $20 off.

This option from Skullcandy includes a sleek charging case and boasts up to 10 hours of total battery life.

Whether you're looking to wirelessly charge your phone or your new AirPods, this charging pad from Belkin will help you ditch the cord for good.

This smart display was a major bestseller last year and it's back to an affordable price of $80.

Best Black Friday appliance deals under $100

If you're looking to upgrade your vacuum, this model from Hoover with "WindTunnel 2 Technology" is sure to do the trick. It typically retails for $160, but you can grab it for only $90.

Keurig machines can be expensive, but this full-featured option is 38% off right now!

The Instant Pot is one of the best gifts for the home chefs on your list. The versatile pot can do so much and this medium-sized version is a steal at $55.

Air fryers are all the rage this year and this is one of the best deals we've seen for Black Friday.

Every home chef needs a quality hand mixer in their kitchen and $30 is a great price for one of the most popular hand mixers on the market.

Best Black Friday clothing deals under $100

This super comfortable fleece pullover is a TODAY favorite, and it's one of many stylish pieces on sale at Nordstrom for up to 40% off.

You can't beat a cashmere sweater for $40, especially one with over 1,000 reviews. Macy's has tons of other affordable favorites on sale to pair with it.

If you've been holding out on grabbing a pair of comfortable Ugg boots, now is the perfect time to scoop some up. Nordstrom Rack has this popular style on sale for just under $100, as well as tons of other brands for Black Friday Week.

These limited edition boots are handcrafted with pebbled leather. They're waterproof and padded for full comfort. Better yet, tons of boot and slipper styles are 25% off until Nov. 26 when you use coupon code FLASH25.

You can't go wrong with a classic duck boot, especially when it's less than $100!

Best Black Friday jewelry and accessories deals under $100

The classic statement necklace gets a rose gold makeover in this chic piece by Kendra Scott.

You don't find a Kate Spade bag for under $100 every day and the brand has plenty of accessories on sale for Black Friday.

Hoop earrings are a classic go-to gift, and this 18K gold-plated style from Bloomingdales comes in silver and gold. It's one of several chic accessories on sale on Bloomingdales for the holidays.

Best Black Friday toy deals under $100

Barbie houses can get pretty expensive, but this spacious Malibu house is down to $70 on Amazon and Target.

If you have a "Star Wars" fan on your shopping list, they'll love this Lego set that's currently 20% off.

This mini dollhouse features three mini Lego figures and tons of play areas to explore. Better yet, it's 20% off until Nov. 27.

"Frozen 2" is one of the biggest movies of the year and the little one on your shopping list will love zooming around on this battery-powered ride-on toy.

L.O.L. Dolls continue to be one of the most popular toys for kids and this adorable set is down to $25 at Target.

Best Black Friday beauty deals under $100

This set is a deal at its original price, but it's practically a steal at its sale price of $25! It contains tons of favorites from popular brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Fenty Beauty. Sephora will be revealing even more deals in the lead-up to Black Friday.

Now is the perfect time to grab an advent calendar and this one from Macy's is filled with 25 popular products to try.

