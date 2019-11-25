Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, but sometimes the thought of going out in the madness of the holiday crowds is simply overwhelming.
Thankfully, retailers now offer Black Friday deals online and many of them, from stores like Walmart, Macy's, Best Buy, Target and Amazon, have already started!Whether you're looking for clothes, TVs, toys or electronics, we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals under $100 that you'll want to add to your cart immediately.
When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Black Friday 2019 deals here.
Best Black Friday TV deals under $100
1. Insignia Fire TV Edition
This 32-inch TV has the Amazon Fire built-in, so it comes with tons of streaming options right out of the box.
2. Sceptre 32-inch TV
This TV has over 4,000 rave reviews from Walmart customers and it's currently on sale for only $85.
3. Element 32-inch HD TV
This smart TV has access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Vudu and it's down to $90.
4. Onn. 40-inch Roku Smart LED TV
Walmart is offering a great deal on this 40-inch smart TV with built-in Roku streaming features. Better yet, it already has a 4.3-star rating. This one goes on sale Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. EST.
Best Black Friday Laptop and Tablet Deals under $100
1. Lenovo 100E Chromebook
Chromebooks are becoming a popular option for laptop users and this lightweight model from Lenovo is $60 off for Black Friday.
2. Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook
This portable laptop from Samsung is a whopping $100 off at Best Buy. With an HD screen and built-in virus protection, it comes with some surprising features for the price.
3. RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1 Tablet with Keyboard
If you can't decide between a tablet and a laptop, this 2-in-1 model from RCA is the perfect combination of both.
4. Amazon Fire Tablet
This Amazon Fire Tablet is a surprisingly versatile and durable tablet that handles basic tasks with ease. It typically retails for $50, but Amazon is currently offering it for $20 off.
5. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition
It's no secret that kids can be rough on their electronics, but this kid-friendly version of Amazon's Fire tablet is meant to stand up to wear and tear.
Best Black Friday electronics deals under $100
1. Amazon Kindle E-Reader
Have a bookworm on your list? They'll love this popular e-reader from Amazon. The latest model features a built-in light so you can read in any room and it's currently $30 off.
2. JLab Audio JBuds
These headphones are proof that you don't have to spend top dollar for wireless Bluetooth earbuds. They typically retail for $50, but Best Buy is currently offering them for $20 off.
Stuff We Love
3. Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Headphones
This option from Skullcandy includes a sleek charging case and boasts up to 10 hours of total battery life.
4. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad
Whether you're looking to wirelessly charge your phone or your new AirPods, this charging pad from Belkin will help you ditch the cord for good.
5. Amazon Echo Show 5
This smart display was a major bestseller last year and it's back to an affordable price of $80.
Best Black Friday appliance deals under $100
1. Hoover Wind Tunnel 2 Vacuum
If you're looking to upgrade your vacuum, this model from Hoover with "WindTunnel 2 Technology" is sure to do the trick. It typically retails for $160, but you can grab it for only $90.
2. Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig machines can be expensive, but this full-featured option is 38% off right now!
3. Instant Pot Lux
The Instant Pot is one of the best gifts for the home chefs on your list. The versatile pot can do so much and this medium-sized version is a steal at $55.
4. Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer
Air fryers are all the rage this year and this is one of the best deals we've seen for Black Friday.
5. KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Every home chef needs a quality hand mixer in their kitchen and $30 is a great price for one of the most popular hand mixers on the market.
Best Black Friday clothing deals under $100
1. Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover
This super comfortable fleece pullover is a TODAY favorite, and it's one of many stylish pieces on sale at Nordstrom for up to 40% off.
2. Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater
You can't beat a cashmere sweater for $40, especially one with over 1,000 reviews. Macy's has tons of other affordable favorites on sale to pair with it.
3. Ugg Cathie Suede Faux Fur Short Boot
If you've been holding out on grabbing a pair of comfortable Ugg boots, now is the perfect time to scoop some up. Nordstrom Rack has this popular style on sale for just under $100, as well as tons of other brands for Black Friday Week.
4. L.L. Bean Luxe Bean Boot
These limited edition boots are handcrafted with pebbled leather. They're waterproof and padded for full comfort. Better yet, tons of boot and slipper styles are 25% off until Nov. 26 when you use coupon code FLASH25.
5. Sperry Saltwater 2-Eye Leather Duck Boot
You can't go wrong with a classic duck boot, especially when it's less than $100!
Best Black Friday jewelry and accessories deals under $100
1. Kendra Scott Vern Pendant Necklace
The classic statement necklace gets a rose gold makeover in this chic piece by Kendra Scott.
2. Kate Spade Holiday Lane Evie
You don't find a Kate Spade bag for under $100 every day and the brand has plenty of accessories on sale for Black Friday.
3. Aqua Medium Hoop Earrings
Hoop earrings are a classic go-to gift, and this 18K gold-plated style from Bloomingdales comes in silver and gold. It's one of several chic accessories on sale on Bloomingdales for the holidays.
Best Black Friday toy deals under $100
1. Barbie Malibu House Playset
Barbie houses can get pretty expensive, but this spacious Malibu house is down to $70 on Amazon and Target.
2. Lego "Star Wars" X-Wing Starfighter
If you have a "Star Wars" fan on your shopping list, they'll love this Lego set that's currently 20% off.
3. Lego Friends Mia's House
This mini dollhouse features three mini Lego figures and tons of play areas to explore. Better yet, it's 20% off until Nov. 27.
4. Disney's "Frozen" Toddler Ride-On Toy
"Frozen 2" is one of the biggest movies of the year and the little one on your shopping list will love zooming around on this battery-powered ride-on toy.
5. L.O.L. Surprise! Bubbly Surprise
L.O.L. Dolls continue to be one of the most popular toys for kids and this adorable set is down to $25 at Target.
Best Black Friday beauty deals under $100
1. Sephora Favorites Give Me More Lip Set
This set is a deal at its original price, but it's practically a steal at its sale price of $25! It contains tons of favorites from popular brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Fenty Beauty. Sephora will be revealing even more deals in the lead-up to Black Friday.
2. Macy's 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Now is the perfect time to grab an advent calendar and this one from Macy's is filled with 25 popular products to try.
For more Black Friday 2019 content, check out:
- When is Black Friday 2019? And 8 tips to help you get the best deals
- Black Friday deals have already started! Here's how to score major savings on holiday gifts
- Don't wait for Black Friday: Here's what to buy now
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.