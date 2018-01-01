20 things we love in honor of the 20th anniversary of 'Harry Potter'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We know the "official" 20th anniversary of the first publication of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" happened in June of 2017, but Sept. 1 marks 20 years since the day that the beloved series made landfall in the United States.

Since then, kids and adults alike devoured every bit of the wizarding world — books, movies, theme parks, plays and more — with unwavering dedication.

Whether you were in on the magic from day one or remained in the dark until later on, the power of Potter is timeless.

In celebration of the milestone, we've rounded up everything you need to indulge in the fandom all over again, or pass on the enchantment to another generation of young witches and wizards.

Harry Potter Paperback Box Set, $52 (usually $87), Amazon

True fans know that page one of "Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone" is the only place to start on Harry's magical journey. This boxed set is currently on sale for 40 percent off and includes all seven books so you can binge read all the way through and then start again from the beginning. If you're partial to the original hard cover set, you can find it on Amazon for $129.

One of our TODAY editors has a boxed set of her own. While it usually just looks pretty on her bookshelf, she'll pop open the first book every few years and read them through. They always make great beach reads since they're easy to get through and nostalgia is a wonderful thing!

Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection, $41 (usually $79), Amazon

When the film adaptation of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" premiered in 2001, it introduced a new set of fans to the world — and had us all quoting, "It's levi-o-sa not levio-sa" in our best Hermione Granger impression for years to come. We've all been sucked into a "Harry Potter" movie marathon at the most random times because they just happen to be on television, but with this DVD set (currently on sale), you can plan your next Potter-fest in advance. Grab a butterbeer and some popcorn and you're good to go!

Here at the TODAY office, a few of us still own DVD players. Yes, we know you can stream movies. It's 2018. But, we love a good (offline) movie every so often. And, a few of us keep the Harry Potter boxed set around because they were binge-worthy before "binge-watching" was even a thing.

Harry Potter Deluxe Gryffindor Robe, $30, Walmart

Halloween is basically right around the corner, so if your little one's planning on dressing as a wizard this year it's time to buy some robes. Unfortunately Madam Malkin's Robes for All Occasions doesn't have an online marketplace, but Walmart's got you covered!

Harry Potter Costume Glasses, $7, Amazon

You can channel Harry himself in these iconic round frames.

Harry Potter Wand with Light and Sound, $17, Walmart

No self-respecting wizard leaves home without a wand. This one lights up and makes noise, so it's extra fun! If you're looking for something a little more "movie-quality," you can find replicas of each character's wands on Amazon. We didn't think we needed wands before, but all of a sudden we feel the intense desire to own some phoenix feather.

Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set, $45, Amazon

To the uninitiated, this may seem like an ordinary chess set. But for Harry Potter fans, it's the perfect way to pay a subtle homage to "Sorcerer's Stone" at your home. Hopefully, you'll survive this version without a scratch.

Gryffindor Girls Quidditch Sweater, $36, Hot Topic

If you want to show off your house pride without, you know, wearing a robe around the muggle-infested streets, opt for a chunky-knit sweater emblazoned with the Gryffindor crest instead. It may not be a Molly Weasley creation, but it's the next best thing. The sweater's also available in Ravenclaw (woo!), Hufflepuff and Slytherin colors.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne, $10, Amazon

Years after proclaiming, "All was well," J.K. Rowling returned to the wizarding world after Hogwarts in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The script was produced as a play in London where fans can see the magic come to life in front of their eyes.

Harry Potter Coloring Book, $11, Amazon

Fill the pages of this adult coloring book with your own creations. It can be a great way to relax after a long day. It can also be a great way to practice the spells that "aren't allowed" in the muggle world. Ugh.

Harry Potter Long Sleeve Bodysuits, $15, Target

You're never too young to for your first Potter-themed gear. We love this three-piece set emblazoned with clever phrases from the franchise.

Snuggle This Muggle Set, $14, Amazon

And here's one more baby outfit because we couldn't resist. This one comes with Potter glasses! They're just so cute!

Mystery Flying Snitch, $20, Target

Trick all of your muggle friends into thinking you're a wizard with this clever toy. Suspended by an invisible thread, this snitch can fly through the air giving the illusion that it's moving on its own.

Dobby Novelty Socks, $7, Amazon

These socks are the perfect tribute to one of our favorite characters in the whole series — Dobby the house elf.

Espresso Patronum Mug, $20, Amazon

We can't possibly imagine a better combination than coffee and "Harry Potter." Curl up with your favorite book and a warm brew for the perfect fall afternoon.

Hedwig Plush Animal, $20, Kohl's

We can just imagine kiddos cuddling up with this Hedwig stuffed animal while they read the books or watch the movies.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," by J.K. Rowling, $9, Amazon

Speaking of magical creatures, "Fantastic Beasts" represents the next phase of the adventure for Harry Potter fans. The book and accompanying film series has gathered a new generation of fans to the wizarding world.

Hedwig Jewelry Cage, $99, PBteen

Display your beautiful time turner collection in this gilded cage.

Hogsmeade Travel Poster, $18, Etsy

Potter-averse friends (yuck) may think this gorgeous poster is from a recent trip to a cute Scandinavian village, when it's just a nod to the cute wizard city that's home of the most important shop in the series, Honeydukes Sweetshop.

Trivial Pursuit: World of Harry Potter, $13, Amazon

If you've made it this far down the list, you're clearly a dedicated fan. Prove it when you play this "Harry Potter" edition of Trivial Pursuit. Your friends will be impressed (or infuriated) with your ability to recall exactly what Nearly Headless Nick's real name is. (Nicolas Flamel ... did you know he was a real person?)

Harry Potter Special Edition Boxed Set, $60 (usually $100), Amazon

With new illustrations from Brian Selznick, this boxed set takes the series to the next level. If your original copies are already tattered from years of re-reading, this beautiful set should be the next addition to your collection.