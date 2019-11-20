Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's been six years since the Disney film "Frozen" was released. And, just when we finally got "Let it Go" out of our heads, Elsa and Anna are headed back into theaters — and our hearts — with the release of "Frozen 2."

Whether you're shopping for a kid who fell in love with the kingdom of Arendelle back in 2013, or you're anticipating a new crop of "Frozen" fans come Nov. 22, we've got you covered. Read on for our favorite holiday gifts for the aspiring ice queens in your life.

"Frozen 2" toys

This doll set comes with a sled, pulled by Sven the reindeer, along with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf dolls.

In "Frozen 2," Elsa meets the Nokk, a mythical water spirit. This set includes a figure of the Nokk and Elsa, wearing an outfit from the movie.

This set of five dolls from "Frozen 2" also comes with the wind spirit from the film.

This Elsa doll wears a dress from the movie and sings "Into the Unknown."

This Anna doll wears a dress from the movie and sings "The Next Right Thing."

Anna is the star of this tiny Pop Adventures play set, which opens to reveal a village scene inspired by the movie.

This Elsa Pop Adventures play set is inspired by Elsa's bedroom in the film.

This Target exclusive toy set features toddler versions of Anna and Elsa, along with their parents, King Agnarr and Queen Iduna.

Also exclusive to Target stores is this Sing and Swing Olaf, who sings, lights up and sways.

This doll, designed to look like Elsa when she was a child, is sure to be a hit with "Frozen 2" fans.

Elsa's little sister, Anna, is also available in doll form.

With this Sven rocking horse, kids can pretend to be Kristoff, riding through the fjords on a reindeer.

"Frozen 2" games

The classic board game, Monopoly, gets an icy twist with this "Frozen 2" version.

Kids can try to keep up with the beat along with their favorite snowman with this "Frozen 2" version of the game Bop It.

This Disney version of the board game Trouble is played with real ice tokens, just how Elsa would want it.

Gather the family around the table for a game of Uno, "Frozen 2" style.

"Frozen 2" crafts and building sets

Kids can build their own "Frozen 2" jewelry box with this Elsa-themed Lego set.

Do you wanna build a snowman? You can, with this Lego Olaf building set.

This "Frozen 2" set from Aquabeads comes with everything kids need to build their favorite characters from the film.

Metallic crayons, watercolor paint and "Frozen 2" coloring pages are just a few of the items that come in this Crayola art set.

This "Frozen"-style slime-making kit is perfect for kids who love to get messy with their creations.

Older kids will enjoy building this more detailed "Frozen 2" Lego set, a replica of the Arendelle castle.

Kids can make "Frozen 2" snow globes with this Play-Doh set.

Unique "Frozen 2" gifts

Kids can open tiny surprises, like accessories and clothing, for miniature Anna and Elsa dolls each day leading up to Christmas with this "Frozen 2" Advent calendar.

This beautiful "ice vanity" lights up and plays music.

This ceiling projector fills kids' bedroom ceilings with images from "Frozen 2."

Garmin's Vivofit Jr. is a kids' fitness tracker that interacts with an app for tracking steps, sleep and more. This "Frozen 2" version features an ice blue band Elsa would love.

This Kano Coding Kit lets kids build their own motion sensor that turns into an interactive "Frozen 2" game.

This beautiful blue crystal and silver snowflake pendant is perfect for any "Frozen 2" fan.

