Disney's 'Frozen 2' gifts for every Anna and Elsa fan

From singing dolls to buildable castles, here are our picks for the best "Frozen 2"-themed holiday gifts.
By Terri Peters

It's been six years since the Disney film "Frozen" was released. And, just when we finally got "Let it Go" out of our heads, Elsa and Anna are headed back into theaters — and our hearts — with the release of "Frozen 2."

Whether you're shopping for a kid who fell in love with the kingdom of Arendelle back in 2013, or you're anticipating a new crop of "Frozen" fans come Nov. 22, we've got you covered. Read on for our favorite holiday gifts for the aspiring ice queens in your life.

"Frozen 2" toys

1. Disney "Frozen 2" Sledding Adventures Doll Pack

Disney "Frozen 2" Sledding Adventures Doll Pack

$69.00
$79.99
$69.00
$69.99
$79.99

This doll set comes with a sled, pulled by Sven the reindeer, along with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf dolls.

2. Disney "Frozen 2" Elsa Doll and Nokk Figure

Disney "Frozen 2" Elsa Doll and Nokk Figure

$24.84
$29.99
$24.88
$29.99

In "Frozen 2," Elsa meets the Nokk, a mythical water spirit. This set includes a figure of the Nokk and Elsa, wearing an outfit from the movie.

3. Disney "Frozen 2" Adventure Small Doll Collection

Disney "Frozen 2" Adventure Small Doll Collection

$19.99
$24.99
$22.49
$22.49

This set of five dolls from "Frozen 2" also comes with the wind spirit from the film.

4. Disney "Frozen 2" Singing Elsa Doll

Disney "Frozen 2" Singing Elsa Doll

$19.88
$24.99
$19.88
$19.89

This Elsa doll wears a dress from the movie and sings "Into the Unknown."

5. Disney "Frozen 2" Singing Anna Doll

Disney "Frozen 2" Singing Anna Doll

$19.89
$24.99
$19.88
$19.89

This Anna doll wears a dress from the movie and sings "The Next Right Thing."

6. Disney "Frozen 2" Pop Adventures Anna Play Set

Disney "Frozen 2" Pop Adventures Anna Play Set

$12.99
$14.99
$10.88

Anna is the star of this tiny Pop Adventures play set, which opens to reveal a village scene inspired by the movie.

7. Disney "Frozen 2" Pop Adventures Elsa Play Set

Disney "Frozen 2" Pop Adventures Elsa Play Set

$10.88
$14.99
$10.88

This Elsa Pop Adventures play set is inspired by Elsa's bedroom in the film.

8. Disney "Frozen 2" Arendelle Royal Family Fashion Doll Set

Disney "Frozen 2" Arendelle Royal Family Fashion Doll Set

$39.99

This Target exclusive toy set features toddler versions of Anna and Elsa, along with their parents, King Agnarr and Queen Iduna.

9. Disney "Frozen 2" Sing and Swing Olaf

Disney "Frozen 2" Sing and Swing Olaf

$24.99

Also exclusive to Target stores is this Sing and Swing Olaf, who sings, lights up and sways.

10. Disney "Frozen 2" Young Elsa Doll

Disney "Frozen 2" Young Elsa Doll

$16.99

This doll, designed to look like Elsa when she was a child, is sure to be a hit with "Frozen 2" fans.

11. Disney "Frozen 2" Young Anna Doll

Disney "Frozen 2" Young Anna Doll

$16.99

Elsa's little sister, Anna, is also available in doll form.

12. Disney "Frozen 2" Plush Sven Rocking Horse

Disney "Frozen 2" Plush Sven Rocking Horse

$69.99

With this Sven rocking horse, kids can pretend to be Kristoff, riding through the fjords on a reindeer.

"Frozen 2" games

1. Disney "Frozen 2" Monopoly

Disney "Frozen 2" Monopoly

$12.71
$19.99
$12.71
$12.71
$15.89

The classic board game, Monopoly, gets an icy twist with this "Frozen 2" version.

2. Disney "Frozen 2" Bop It: Olaf Edition

Disney "Frozen 2" Bop It: Olaf Edition

$14.88

Kids can try to keep up with the beat along with their favorite snowman with this "Frozen 2" version of the game Bop It.

3. Trouble: Olaf's Ice Adventure

Trouble: Olaf's Ice Adventure

$15.99
$19.99
$16.62
$18.99
$19.99

This Disney version of the board game Trouble is played with real ice tokens, just how Elsa would want it.

4. Disney "Frozen 2" Uno

Disney "Frozen 2" Uno

$5.99
$5.99

Gather the family around the table for a game of Uno, "Frozen 2" style.

"Frozen 2" crafts and building sets

1. Lego Disney "Frozen 2" Elsa's Jewelry Box Creation Set

Lego Disney "Frozen 2" Elsa's Jewelry Box Creation Set

$31.99
$39.99
$31.99
$39.99
$31.99
$32.49

Kids can build their own "Frozen 2" jewelry box with this Elsa-themed Lego set.

2. Lego Disney "Frozen 2" Olaf Set

Lego Disney "Frozen 2" Olaf Set

$11.99
$14.99
$11.99
$14.99

Do you wanna build a snowman? You can, with this Lego Olaf building set.

3. Aquabeads "Frozen 2" Character Set

Aquabeads "Frozen 2" Character Set

$9.99
$9.99

This "Frozen 2" set from Aquabeads comes with everything kids need to build their favorite characters from the film.

4. Crayola "Frozen 2" Art Set

Crayola "Frozen 2" Art Set

$24.99
$17.99
$19.99

Metallic crayons, watercolor paint and "Frozen 2" coloring pages are just a few of the items that come in this Crayola art set.

5. Crayola "Frozen 2" Ooey Gooey Fun Set

"Frozen 2" Ooey Gooey Fun Set

$12.74
$14.99
$13.49
$14.99

This "Frozen"-style slime-making kit is perfect for kids who love to get messy with their creations.

6. Lego Disney "Frozen 2" Arendelle Castle Building Set

Lego Disney "Frozen 2" Arendelle Castle Building Set

$79.95
$79.99
$79.99

Older kids will enjoy building this more detailed "Frozen 2" Lego set, a replica of the Arendelle castle.

7. Play-Doh Mysteries Disney "Frozen 2" Snow Globe Play Set

Play-Doh Mysteries Disney "Frozen 2" Snow Globe Play Set

$13.49
$15.99
$14.96
$13.49

Kids can make "Frozen 2" snow globes with this Play-Doh set.

Unique "Frozen 2" gifts

1. "Frozen 2" Advent Calendar

"Frozen 2" Advent Calendar

$59.95

Kids can open tiny surprises, like accessories and clothing, for miniature Anna and Elsa dolls each day leading up to Christmas with this "Frozen 2" Advent calendar.

2. Elsa's Enchanted Ice Vanity Play Set

Elsa's Enchanted Ice Vanity Play Set

$49.97
$69.99
$49.97
$69.97
$49.99
$69.99

This beautiful "ice vanity" lights up and plays music.

3. Make It Real Disney "Frozen 2" Starlight Projector

Make It Real Disney "Frozen 2" Starlight Projector

$24.99
$24.99

This ceiling projector fills kids' bedroom ceilings with images from "Frozen 2."

3. Garmin Vivofit Jr. "Frozen 2" Fitness Tracker

Garmin Vivofit Jr. "Frozen 2" Fitness Tracker

$69.99
$69.99
$69.99

Garmin's Vivofit Jr. is a kids' fitness tracker that interacts with an app for tracking steps, sleep and more. This "Frozen 2" version features an ice blue band Elsa would love.

4. Disney "Frozen 2" Kano Coding Kit

Disney "Frozen 2" Kano Coding Kit

$79.99
$79.99
$79.99

This Kano Coding Kit lets kids build their own motion sensor that turns into an interactive "Frozen 2" game.

5. Disney "Frozen 2" Sterling Silver Snowflake Crystal Pendant

Disney "Frozen 2" Sterling Silver Snowflake Crystal Pendant

$29.99
$56.24
$140.59

This beautiful blue crystal and silver snowflake pendant is perfect for any "Frozen 2" fan.

