Brace yourselves, parents.

Your children may be letting go of "Let It Go" and swimming away from "Baby Shark" very soon because Elsa and her friends have returned for "Frozen 2" with another theme song poised to take over the preschool playground and every waking moment with your child.

Elsa and her friends have returned for "Frozen 2," and they've brought another inescapably catchy soundtrack. Alamy

Disney has used the new ballad "Into the Unknown" in its trailers for "Frozen 2," which comes out Nov. 22, and also released the full version of the song by the band Panic! at the Disco.

The new song threatens to become the latest "Frozen" earworm, replacing "Let It Go," which was released in 2013 and seemingly has been playing on loop in every home and car containing small children for six straight years.

"I've had my adventure, I don't need something new/ I'm afraid of what I'm risking if I follow you/ into the unknooooooooooown,''' the new song goes.

"Frozen" co-director Jennifer Lee even apologized to parents who have grown weary of hearing "Let It Go" for years on end. The song has been sung by everyone from firefighters soothing a girl stuck in an elevator, to "Frozen" star Idina Menzel and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, to Channing Tatum.

The plot of the "Frozen 2" has been kept a relative mystery. The trailers have shown Elsa and her sister, Anna, springing into action after learning "the kingdom is not safe."

Just spitballing here, but we're guessing their journey takes them ... into the unknown.

The new song is one of seven original songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez that will be featured in the movie, according to Billboard. The songs are performed by various cast members, including Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Evan Rachel Wood and Jonathan Groff.

In addition to Panic! at the Disco, Kacey Musgraves and Weezer will also perform their versions of two of the songs on the soundtrack that will be shown in the movie credits.

These could be last few weeks that "Into the Unknown" is unknown by your child, so savor them while you can!