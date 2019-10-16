Have we just gotten a preview at the next “Let It Go”?

On Tuesday, Kristen Bell took to Instagram to share a short clip of a song called “The Next Right Thing” that she’ll belt out in “Frozen 2.”

While the song plays, Anna — voiced by Bell — weaves her way out of a dark cave.

The song itself has that trademark Disney film quality: solid instrumentals followed by lyrics that are designed to empower and make the character singing it believe in herself.

“Just do the next right thing/Take a step/Step again/It is all that I can to do/The next right thing,” Bell sings.

The song has gotten a thumbs-up from Bell’s co-stars in the film.

“It’s incredible,” Josh Gad wrote.

“So good!” commented Evan Rachel Wood.

“Wowza, sister!” wrote Chelsea Handler, who is not in the film.

While time will tell if “The Next Right Thing” will join the pantheon of beloved songs from the original “Frozen,” one thing is certain: Bell, 39, is excited for the movie. On Tuesday she shared a post from hubby Dax Shepard about the sequel.

Bell also recently reposted a video from Gad featuring co-star Jonathan Groff's review of the highly anticipated sequel.

"Before the cast screening of #frozen2 last night, we got a video response from #jonathangroff sharing his reaction to the movie. I asked if I could share it this morning since Jonathan doesn’t yet know Twitter or Instagram exist. Since I’m the King of hyperbole, I’ll let his words speak for me," Gad wrote.

"It's so freakin' incredible," Groff says in the video, before later adding, "It feels like 'Frozen 1' was a seed and ('Frozen 2') is a giant tree that came from a little seed.”

"I can't believe how earth-shatteringly great it is," he finished.

Bell has said she shared some key details about the film with her daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4.

"I have told them the entire plotline," she told E! News in August. "They know everything; they know all the new characters; they know all the new songs."

“Frozen 2,” which also stars Idina Menzel, Jason Ritter and Sterling K. Brown, opens in theaters Nov. 22.