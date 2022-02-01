IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a rush? Here are 12 time-savers to help you get ready in minutes

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a staff reporter who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 

Parents of Stanford soccer team captain Katie Meyer speak out about her death

The parents of Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer confirmed she died by suicide and said fears over potential disciplinary action by the school may have contributed to her death.

Kanye West draws criticism over disturbing video appearing to depict Pete Davidson

Kanye West is facing a backlash after sharing a disturbing video for his song "Eazy" shows a claymation character that resembles Pete Davidson being kidnapped and buried up to his neck.

The inspiring reason this man is on a mission to break 52 world records in 52 weeks

David Rush shared the reason why he set out to break an average of one Guinness World Record a week during last year before getting a surprise that got him closer to his goal.

New TikTok probe to investigate if app is harming kids’ mental health

Attorneys general from at least eight states are investigating TikTok to determine if the popular social media app is doing enough to protect its young users.

Ukrainian parliament member says Biden’s SOTU was ‘a total disappointment’ for Ukraine

A member of Ukraine's parliament called President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech "a total disappointment" and called for a no-fly zone to protect the Ukrainian people.

Kamala Harris: US won't put troops on the ground in Ukraine

Vice President Kamala Harris said President Biden is "not going to put U.S. troops on the ground to fight Russians in Ukraine" as the invasion there escalates.

Courteney Cox recalls living in a haunted house and doing a séance with Carole King

Courteney Cox told Jimmy Kimmel about living in a home once owned by Gypsy Rose Lee and Carole King and explained the eerie reason she finally moved out of it.

Father kills his 3 children and an adult before killing himself in church shooting

A California man shot and killed his three children, a chaperone and himself with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle during a supervised meeting, police said.

Family of ER doctor who died by suicide early in pandemic reacts to new law in her name

The family of Dr. Lorna Breen says she "would be thrilled" by the new bill providing mental health resources for health care workers to combat the stress of the pandemic.

Selena Gomez ditched her shoes and went barefoot to present at SAG Awards

Selena Gomez tossed aside her heels before presenting a Screen Actors Guild award alongside Martin Short on Sunday night.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: What to know about the actor turned freedom fighter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy use to be a comedian on a popular sitcom in which he played a high school teacher who becomes Ukraine's president.