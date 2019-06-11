It feels like it's the first time in forever since we've seen Anna and Elsa.

A new trailer for “Frozen 2” was released Tuesday and you’d better believe the sisters are in for another wild ride.

The clip opens with a black screen before we see Elsa race across an ocean of water that she tries to freeze. But the ice doesn't hold up and Elsa falls down, winding up underwater. She manages to swim back up to the surface again but she also sees a horse on her way up.

Then, we see her standing with Anna when a troll rolls over to them.

“Elsa, the past is not what it seems. You must find the truth,” he cryptically warns her while a montage begins to play of the adventure that lies ahead. “Go north, across the enchanted lands and into the unknown. But be careful. We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world. Now, we must hope they are enough."

“I won’t let anything happen to her,” a determined Anna promises.

A sequel has been a long time coming. Disney officially announced back in 2015 that it was planning a second film. The original 2013 blockbuster is the highest-grossing animated film in history.

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad are all returning for the sequel, which will also welcome "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood.

Destined to be one of the season's hottest movies, "Frozen 2" opens in theaters November 22.